(Parker City, IN)--In Randolph County on Tuesday, first responders rescued a dog that had fallen through a thin layer of ice on a retention pond. It happened behind a dollar store in Parker City. Firefighters went into the water and pulled out the husky, which had fallen through and was holding itself up with its front legs while the rest of the dog was submerged. The dog was recovering at home last night. The dollar store provided a leash, a collar, and towels for the dog. (Photo: Parker City Volunteer Fire Department)

RANDOLPH COUNTY, IN ・ 3 DAYS AGO