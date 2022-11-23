Read full article on original website
Sidney Daily News
2022-23 Shelby County boys basketball preview: Sidney looks to keep up success
SIDNEY — Sidney coach John Willoughby said he’s a “goals guy,” but doesn’t set goals. “I don’t like to state every year something like, ‘The league title is our goal,” Willoughby said after a practice on Friday. “What I like to say is that we should be competitive every year, no matter talent or whatever. We should be competitive every year.
Sidney Daily News
SCORES: New Bremen, LCC tangle in a state semifinal Saturday in Wapak
Last weekend, blizzard-like, white-out conditions at both Sidney Memorial Stadium and Findlay’s Donnell Stadium froze the passing games to a standstill while two solid straight-ahead running teams, New Bremen (11-3) and Lima Central Catholic (10-4), scraped paths to victory. The Cardinals and Thunderbirds did what they do best —...
Sidney Daily News
Girls basketball: Big start lifts Fort Loramie over Anna
ANNA — Newcomers and underclassmen are aplenty for Fort Loramie and Anna. Both had promising spurts in a Shelby County Athletic League game on Tuesday, but both Fort Loramie coach Carla Siegel and Anna coach Randy Huber said improvement is needed. Fort Loramie took a big lead in the...
WLWT 5
City of Hamilton experiencing power outage on Random Hills circuit
HAMILTON, Ohio — The City of Hamilton says its electric department is experiencing a power outage on the Random Hills circuit. City crews are working to restore the outage as soon as possible, the city says. Impacted streets without power include: Eaton Ave., Beeler Blvd., Tiffany Ct., Justin Pl.,...
Crews battle fire in Auglaize County
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Multiple departments worked to put out a fire in Auglaize County on Saturday. According to the Auglaize County Sheriff’s Office, crews received a call to respond to a commercial fire in the 9000 block of Schuman Road in Wapakoneta at 12:33 p.m. Six area departments and CERT responded to the scene. […]
dayton.com
Kettering’s Fraze season falls short on revenues; surveys give venue high marks
KETTERING — The Fraze Pavilion’s estimated expenses for 2022 were about $800,000 more than revenues, and those revenues fell about $1.5 million short of budget. Average ticket sales per show were also down slightly at the city-owned 4,300-seat outdoor venue, but Fraze survey results show a high satisfaction among show attendees, Kettering City Manager Mark Schwieterman said.
I-675 NB reopened following crash in Beavercreek
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A crash closed a portion of I-675 in Beavercreek on Friday. According to Beavercreek Police, a call came in to authorities to respond at 5:47 p.m. ODOT cameras showed the crash, which closed the interstate around SR-844 at N. Fairfield Road on I-675 northbound. 2NEWS has reached out to Beavercreek Police […]
Sidney Daily News
Scholl, Siefring exchange vows
WAPAKONETA — Frances P. Scholl and Mark J. Siefring were married at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Wapakoneta on Nov. 5, 2022. The ceremony was performed by officiant Mark Hoying with music and vocals by Adam Fahnke, pianist, and Rachel Post, vocalist. Their union was celebrated with friends and family following the wedding at the Knights of Columbus in Celina.
Fox 59
19-year-old killed during crash in Randolph County
RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ind. — A 19-year-old Union City man was killed Wednesday during a single-vehicle crash in Randolph County, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department. Authorities identified the man as Kaden M. Purdin. The crash happened shortly before 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 9500 block of South...
countynewsonline.org
Gary L Jay
DECEMBER 8, 1943 – NOVEMBER 23, 2022. Gary L. Jay, age 78 of Greenville, Ohio passed away peacefully at 3:24 AM on Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at the EverHeart Hospice Care Center, Greenville, Ohio. Born in Darke County, Ohio on December 8, 1943 he was a son to the late Otho & Ethel Mae (Baumgardner) Jay. Gary had worked for Hobart Bro’s in Troy, Ohio and retired in 2009. He was an avid sports fan, and above all, a diehard Cleveland Browns fan. In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his brothers Lloyd, Carl, Raymond, and Bill Jay: sisters Betty (Paul) Weider; Evelyn (Bill) Warner.
Firefighter injured in Thanksgiving day fire in Mercer County
MENDON — Firefighters in Mercer County spent roughly four hours on scene of a fire on Thanksgiving day. The fire was reported between 2-2:30 p.m. in the 7800 block of Denny Road. Mendon Fire Chief Darrell Etgen told our news partners at WCSM in Celina that crews were called...
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries on Wayne Madison Road in Trenton
TRENTON, Ohio — Reports of an assault with injuries on Wayne Madison Road in Trenton. Click the video player above to watch other morning/afternoon/evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so,...
countynewsonline.org
David E. Niley
David E. Niley, 85, of Greenville, Ohio, passed away peacefully during the early hours of Thursday, November 24, 2022, at the EverHeart Hospice Care Center in Greenville. He was born on April 4, 1937, to the late John Niley, Jr. and Dorothy (Warvel) Niley. In addition to his parents, Dave...
Eaton Register Herald
Dooley to perform in Eaton
EATON — Eaton UCC will host Christian musician, Jimmy Dooley for a Sunday morning concert on Sunday, Nov. 27, at 10:30 a.m. The church is located at 113 W. Decatur St. in Eaton. The concert is free but a free will offering will be taken to support Dooley’s ministry.
1017thepoint.com
DOG RESCUED AFTER FALLING THROUGH ICE ON RANDOLPH COUNTY POND
(Parker City, IN)--In Randolph County on Tuesday, first responders rescued a dog that had fallen through a thin layer of ice on a retention pond. It happened behind a dollar store in Parker City. Firefighters went into the water and pulled out the husky, which had fallen through and was holding itself up with its front legs while the rest of the dog was submerged. The dog was recovering at home last night. The dollar store provided a leash, a collar, and towels for the dog. (Photo: Parker City Volunteer Fire Department)
Suspected drunk driver taken into custody after crash in Miami Twp.
MIAMI TOWNSHIP — A suspected drunk driver is in custody Saturday morning after police said he crashed into a car and multiple telephone poles in Miami Township. Around 7:15 a.m. crews were called to the 5000 block of Munger Road to reports of a crash involving an intoxicated male, according to dispatchers.
Police: Argument leads to shooting between father and son on Thanksgiving
HUBER HEIGHTS — UPDATE @ 12 p.m. (11/25) Huber Heights police say an argument is believed to have led to a father shooting his son on Thanksgiving. Police and a medic unit were dispatched to the home in the 6500 block of Millhoff Drive at approximately 5:08 p.m. on the report of a shooting between family members.
countynewsonline.org
Greenville City Schools: Career Technology Report Card Released
We have had a wonderful start to the school year at the Greenville Career Technology Center. Each program is working to ensure that each student has incredible opportunities to assist them with their future endeavors. I am excited for what this school year will bring. We are pleased to be...
Ohio juvenile in custody after video shows ‘cruel acts’ done to calf
The Mercer County Sheriff's Office launched an investigation and identified multiple juvenile suspects. One of those juveniles is now in custody.
An Ohio man killed his neighbor just before the election. A 911 call blamed politics. Is that true?
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Austin Combs was a regular customer at the Country Barrel restaurant in Okeana, Ohio, a small farming town 30 miles northwest of Cincinnati. The 26-year-old didn’t speak much, but when he did, the talk often turned to politics. “It was Jesus and God and the flag,”...
