LIMA — Police are continuing their investigation into a shooting incident that took place Wednesday north of the downtown area. At approximately 4:24 p.m. officers from the Lima Police Department responded to a shooting at 800 N. Elizabeth St., where two victims – one male and one female – were found suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims were transported to Mercy Health-St. Rita’s Medical Center by paramedics and were reported in stable condition Thursday.

LIMA, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO