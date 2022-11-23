ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, OH

dayton247now.com

Dayton Children's Parade shut down abruptly after shots fired

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Dayton Children's Parade, which is a part of the Dayton Holiday Festival, was shut down after reports of a possible shot fired at Courthouse Square near Boston Stocker. Eric Henderson, Assistant Chief of the Dayton Police Department, says there were no injuries reported. "At this...
DAYTON, OH
cbs4indy.com

19-year-old killed during crash in Randolph County

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ind. — A 19-year-old Union City man was killed Wednesday during a single-vehicle crash in Randolph County, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department. Authorities identified the man as Kaden M. Purdin. The crash happened shortly before 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 9500 block of South...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, IN
The Lima News

Lima police investigating Wednesday shooting

LIMA — Police are continuing their investigation into a shooting incident that took place Wednesday north of the downtown area. At approximately 4:24 p.m. officers from the Lima Police Department responded to a shooting at 800 N. Elizabeth St., where two victims – one male and one female – were found suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims were transported to Mercy Health-St. Rita’s Medical Center by paramedics and were reported in stable condition Thursday.
LIMA, OH
peakofohio.com

Washington Township warns residents of holiday season scammers

The Washington Township Police Department would like to warn residents that during the holiday season scammers are hard at work. Recently, a case was handled by their agency that involved more than $20,000 in Bitcoin being scammed from a resident. Under no circumstance will a government agency call and threaten...
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, OH
WDTN

Crews battle fire in Auglaize County

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Multiple departments worked to put out a fire in Auglaize County on Saturday. According to the Auglaize County Sheriff’s Office, crews received a call to respond to a commercial fire in the 9000 block of Schuman Road in Wapakoneta at 12:33 p.m. Six area departments and CERT responded to the scene. […]
AUGLAIZE COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Missing Middletown teen found safe, mother says

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - The search for a Middletown has ended after she was found safe, her mother wrote on Facebook early Friday. Fourteen-year-old Jennifer Nicole Lynn Vines had been missing since Nov. 20, according to Middletown police. Her mother, Felicia Craft, says Vines asked if she could go visit...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
whio.com

Police arrest 3 in connection to August shooting at Troy park

TROY — Three people have been arrested in connection to a shooting at a public park in Miami County earlier this year. The shooting happened at Troy Community Park on Aug. 24. News Center 7 previously reported that just minutes after receiving reports of the shooting, dispatchers received reports...
TROY, OH
peakofohio.com

Police catch drunk driver asleep in Walmart parking lot

Bellefontaine Police received a call in reference to an intoxicated driver on the south end of town Tuesday afternoon just before 3:00. Police went to the Walmart parking lot where they found John Sheeley asleep in his truck. They also saw an open case of Bush Lite beer sitting next to him.
BELLEFONTAINE, OH

