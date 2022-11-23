Read full article on original website
Unidentified pickup truck flees after crash on US-42; Union County requests ‘BOLO’
SPRINGFIELD — Crews responded to a hit-and-run crash on US-42 northbound early Saturday morning. Springfield Ohio State Highway Patrol were called on by Union County requesting a “BOLO” or “Be On the Look Out” for a red pickup truck, Springfield dispatch told News Center 7.
Woman arrested on reports of firing a pistol, waving weapon around in local neighborhood
Huber Heights police officers were dispatched to the 4600-block of Rest Haven Road in Huber Heights Tuesday afternoon on reports of a woman waving a gun around and yelling, according to a spokesperson with Huber Heights Police Division. No one was shot at or injured, the spokesperson said in a...
Victim stabbed in Dayton residential area, transported to Miami Valley Hospital
DAYTON — Crews responded to a reported stabbing in a Dayton residential neighborhood early Saturday morning. Montgomery County officers were called to the 400 block of North Upland Avenue at around 3:50 a.m. Authorities reported that a victim was stabbed, dispatch confirmed. Medics were called shortly after. Multiple people...
Fox 19
Suspect arrested, accused of punching man and cruelly throwing 2 cats in Winton Woods
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A man was arrested Friday after he punched a male victim and cruelly threw two cats in Winton Woods, according to court documents. Jail records show that Timothy Hoagland, 26, was booked in the Hamilton County Justice Center Friday stemming from the incidents that happened on Oct. 26 in the 10000 block of Daly Road.
Suspected drunk driver taken into custody after crash in Miami Twp.
MIAMI TOWNSHIP — A suspected drunk driver is in custody Saturday morning after police said he crashed into a car and multiple telephone poles in Miami Township. Around 7:15 a.m. crews were called to the 5000 block of Munger Road to reports of a crash involving an intoxicated male, according to dispatchers.
dayton247now.com
Dayton Children's Parade shut down abruptly after shots fired
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Dayton Children's Parade, which is a part of the Dayton Holiday Festival, was shut down after reports of a possible shot fired at Courthouse Square near Boston Stocker. Eric Henderson, Assistant Chief of the Dayton Police Department, says there were no injuries reported. "At this...
Fox 19
Driver arrested a year after police chase from Sharonville through Warren County
SHARONVILLE, Ohio (WXIX) - A driver who police say led them on a high-speed pursuit from Sharonville through Warren County, nearly causing multiple accidents a year ago is finally under arrest. Steven Kile, 25, of Maineville, was booked into the Hamilton County Justice Center at 2:12 a.m. Thursday. He faces...
24-Year-Old Woman Arrested Following A Fiery Car Crash In Warren County (Warren County, WA)
The Washington Police Department responded to a fiery car crash in the early morning hours of Thanksgiving on Thursday, November 24, around 12:18 a.m. Upon the arrival of the officers, a vehicle was found inside the lobby area of the Missouri Health & Wealth Dispensary in Washington. A Chevrolet passenger...
cbs4indy.com
19-year-old killed during crash in Randolph County
RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ind. — A 19-year-old Union City man was killed Wednesday during a single-vehicle crash in Randolph County, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department. Authorities identified the man as Kaden M. Purdin. The crash happened shortly before 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 9500 block of South...
Lima police investigating Wednesday shooting
LIMA — Police are continuing their investigation into a shooting incident that took place Wednesday north of the downtown area. At approximately 4:24 p.m. officers from the Lima Police Department responded to a shooting at 800 N. Elizabeth St., where two victims – one male and one female – were found suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims were transported to Mercy Health-St. Rita’s Medical Center by paramedics and were reported in stable condition Thursday.
peakofohio.com
Washington Township warns residents of holiday season scammers
The Washington Township Police Department would like to warn residents that during the holiday season scammers are hard at work. Recently, a case was handled by their agency that involved more than $20,000 in Bitcoin being scammed from a resident. Under no circumstance will a government agency call and threaten...
Police: Argument leads to shooting between father and son on Thanksgiving
HUBER HEIGHTS — UPDATE @ 12 p.m. (11/25) Huber Heights police say an argument is believed to have led to a father shooting his son on Thanksgiving. Police and a medic unit were dispatched to the home in the 6500 block of Millhoff Drive at approximately 5:08 p.m. on the report of a shooting between family members.
Police confirm a shot was fired during Dayton Children’s Parade downtown; No one injured
DAYTON — Police have confirmed that a shot was fired Friday night during the Dayton Children’s parade downtown and officers believe a male juvenile fired a handgun into the air while at least two juvenile females were fighting, Dayton police Lt. Col. Eric Henderson said at a media briefing after the event was abruptly stopped.
Crews battle fire in Auglaize County
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Multiple departments worked to put out a fire in Auglaize County on Saturday. According to the Auglaize County Sheriff’s Office, crews received a call to respond to a commercial fire in the 9000 block of Schuman Road in Wapakoneta at 12:33 p.m. Six area departments and CERT responded to the scene. […]
Fox 19
Missing Middletown teen found safe, mother says
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - The search for a Middletown has ended after she was found safe, her mother wrote on Facebook early Friday. Fourteen-year-old Jennifer Nicole Lynn Vines had been missing since Nov. 20, according to Middletown police. Her mother, Felicia Craft, says Vines asked if she could go visit...
whio.com
Police arrest 3 in connection to August shooting at Troy park
TROY — Three people have been arrested in connection to a shooting at a public park in Miami County earlier this year. The shooting happened at Troy Community Park on Aug. 24. News Center 7 previously reported that just minutes after receiving reports of the shooting, dispatchers received reports...
peakofohio.com
Police catch drunk driver asleep in Walmart parking lot
Bellefontaine Police received a call in reference to an intoxicated driver on the south end of town Tuesday afternoon just before 3:00. Police went to the Walmart parking lot where they found John Sheeley asleep in his truck. They also saw an open case of Bush Lite beer sitting next to him.
Ohio juvenile in custody after video shows ‘cruel acts’ done to calf
The Mercer County Sheriff's Office launched an investigation and identified multiple juvenile suspects. One of those juveniles is now in custody.
An Ohio man killed his neighbor just before the election. A 911 call blamed politics. Is that true?
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Austin Combs was a regular customer at the Country Barrel restaurant in Okeana, Ohio, a small farming town 30 miles northwest of Cincinnati. The 26-year-old didn’t speak much, but when he did, the talk often turned to politics. “It was Jesus and God and the flag,”...
Hunters help catch man accused of leading deputies on Clark Co. chase
When the deputy attempted to arrest Markus, the man allegedly sped off in his vehicle, hitting the deputy’s arm. The deputy was taken to the hospital where he was treated and released while others pursued the suspect into Champaign County.
