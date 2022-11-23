The 29 Palms Art Gallery is accepting art for their member show that runs the entire month of December. The reception will be on Saturday, Dec 3rd from 4 to 6pm. Each member is allowed up to 36” of linear space in the members room to display their artwork – the fee is $20 for a regular membership or $14 for seniors – plus a 4-hour volunteer session in the gallery or gift shop. To save time at intake, visit their website to print your art tags and pay fees in advance.

TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA ・ 12 HOURS AGO