z1077fm.com
CHiPS for KIDS Toy Drive – Donation Drop off and info
The California Highway Patrol has kicked off their annual CHiPS for Kids toy drive – the CHP collects toys for needy children here in the Morongo Basin and you can donate a new, unwrapped toy at the Walgreen in Yucca Valley or at the Morongo Basin CHP office in Joshua Tree.
z1077fm.com
29 Palms Art Gallery December intake and Reception
The 29 Palms Art Gallery is accepting art for their member show that runs the entire month of December. The reception will be on Saturday, Dec 3rd from 4 to 6pm. Each member is allowed up to 36” of linear space in the members room to display their artwork – the fee is $20 for a regular membership or $14 for seniors – plus a 4-hour volunteer session in the gallery or gift shop. To save time at intake, visit their website to print your art tags and pay fees in advance.
z1077fm.com
Have retro gadgets? Hi-Desert Nature Museum wants to borrow them
A new community-curated exhibit called “Gadgets Galore! Transforming the American Household” is collecting vintage everyday objects for its new 2023 exhibit at the Hi Desert Nature Museum in Yucca Valley. Gadgets Galore! Will uncover the histories and mysteries surrounding once-state of the art inventions like the rotary telephone or record player – and its seeking community submissions for pre-1990 gadgets.
z1077fm.com
29 Palms Art Gallery ‘Desert Crawl’ Reception 12/3
The 29 Palms Art Gallery will host an art reception on Saturday, December 3. The gallery will be open all day, with a reception on the gallery patio from 4 to 6 p.m. The public is invited to attend. Admission is free. Featured in the West Wing is artwork by Sonja Krastman of Joshua Tree. She is a mixed media and encaustic artist and her show, “Desert Crawl”, intends to take the viewer on a journey to experience the luminosity, mystery, details and constant disruptions found in the desert terrain.
Man killed in a shooting in Desert Hot Springs
A man was killed in a shooting Friday in Desert Hot Springs The shooting was reported at around 11:45 a.m. on Cactus Street near 6th Street. Police said they received a report of two shots fired in the area. Officers arrived and found a man dead outside of a residence with gunshot wounds.
getnews.info
Brand New Addiction Treatment Center Serving Palm Springs To Open Later This Month
Coachella Valley Recovery Center has announced it will open its doors this November, offering a new premier behavioral health treatment option outside the metro Palm Springs area. Addiction and substance use disorders are on the rise across the nation. Just in the Riverside County and Palm Springs area, it is...
Power shutoffs reported in several Riverside County communities
Southern California Edison shut off power to 5,872 customers in Riverside County on Thanksgiving Day due to a high risk of wildfire caused by gusty winds and low humidity.
Desert Hot Springs couple feels defeated after Riverside Superior Court dismisses case
A Desert Hot Springs couple said they are feeling powerless and betrayed by the very system they believed was supposed to protect them. Tabitha Davies and Israel Rivera said they were robbed of their dream home by a contractor who sold it to them. The couple said they purchased a manufactured home from a Desert
Air ambulance request after crash on Dillon Road in Indio
An air ambulance is on its way to the scene of a two-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon in Indio. The crash happened at around 4:11 p.m. on Dillon Road just north of Fargo Canyon Road. Cal Fire confirmed that passengers in at least one of the vehicle requires extrication.
‘God blessed me with 5 princesses’: Cathedral City family gives forever home to 5 adopted sisters
A Cathedral City family just got a lot bigger and just in time for Thanksgiving – giving a group of sisters a new home. Jennifer, Mia, Quetzaly, Sofia and Karla, ages 3 to 9, were just adopted this month into the Avena-Rivera family. "Because they're sisters, we wanted them to be together," said Sofia Rivera Vidal,
16-year-old boy missing since Nov. 20 in Indio
The Indio Police Department is asking for the public's help in the search for a 16-year-old boy last seen on Nov. 20, 2022. Police said that Emmanuel Tolbert Jr. left his home without permission at around 9:45 a.m. on Nov. 20. He is described as standing approximately 5 feet tall and weighing about 98 pounds.
New details on deadly Banning plane crash released
The Federal Aviation Administration released its preliminary report on the deadly plane crash in Banning that occurred earlier this week. On Tuesday, the lone passenger of a single-engine aircraft was found inside the plane after it crash landed in an empty field near the I-10 and Banning Scales. The crash sparked a small fire that
