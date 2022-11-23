Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Is Cabazon Dinosaurs a Good Family Trip During Christmas?VishnuCabazon, CA
A Week in Fabulous Palm SpringsJourneyswithstevePalm Springs, CA
DOJ orders sale of 3 US Bank branches – including Hesperia to address antitrust lawThe HD PostSan Bernardino County, CA
Rents likely to rise in the High Desert, USC forecast saysThe HD PostLos Angeles County, CA
Iconic Comedian DiesNews Breaking LIVEPalm Springs, CA
luxury-houses.net
A Breathtaking Estate with Dramatic Panoramic Views of The Mountains and Down Valley Asks $5.9 Million in Palm Desert, California
71375 Cholla Way Home in Palm Desert, California for Sale. 71375 Cholla Way, Palm Desert, California is a one of a kind property in the South Palm Desert neighborhood of Cahuilla Hills offers dramatic panoramic views of the mountains, golf courses and down valley that are stunning day and night. This Home in Palm Desert offers 4 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 6,200 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 71375 Cholla Way, please contact Bruce Tweten (Phone: 760-898-2927) at Avenue 8 Inc for full support and perfect service.
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Two New Communities Within the Popular Nuevo Meadows Master Plan in Nuevo, California
NUEVO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 25, 2022-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of two new communities within the homebuilder’s Nuevo Meadows master plan in the popular Riverside County town of Nuevo. Brisa and Cielo at Nuevo Meadows are conveniently situated at Nuevo Road and Lakeview Avenue near Highway 74, Interstate 215 and the Metrolink ® rail service. The new communities are a short drive to shopping, dining and entertainment in downtown Perris and near hiking, biking, camping, boating and fishing at Diamond Valley Lake, one of the largest reservoirs in Southern California. Residents will also enjoy the community’s planned amenities, which will include a 3.5-acre park with picnic areas and ball fields. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221125005010/en/ KB Home announces the grand opening of two new communities within the popular Nuevo Meadows master plan in Nuevo, California. (Photo: Business Wire)
iebusinessdaily.com
Industrial building planned in Perris
An Orange County developer plans to build a 100,000-square-foot industrial building in Perris. The structure will be developed at Ramona Expressway and Brennan Avenue without a signed tenant, according to Westport Properties Inc. in Irvine. Construction is expected to start during the third quarter of 2023 and be completed in...
menifee247.com
Traffic signal approved for entrance to MSJC parking lot
Currently, there is only a stop sign for motorists attempting to exit the MSJC parking lot. The Menifee City Council last week approved an agreement for the installation of a traffic signal on Antelope Road at the entrance to Mt. San Jacinto College. The agreement calls for MSJC to reimburse...
vvng.com
Superior Grocers supermarket to replace Indoor Swapmeet in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) – A Southern California-based grocery chain is seeking to repurpose the recently shuttered High Desert Indoor Swap meet on 7th Street and La Paz Drive. The company is requesting approval to allow for the establishment of a new Superior Grocers supermarket in the shopping center currently...
Victorville to form CA’s first Community Revitalization Investment Authority for Old Town redevelopment
VICTORVILLE – Victorville, announced Monday, it is one step closer to forming the first Community Revitalization Investment Authority (CRIA) in California. The CRIA – an economic and affordable housing tool will be used to finance the revitalization of Old Town Victorville.
The Friday Flyer
Massive county employee shortage affecting services
The shortage of applicants seeking jobs is hitting the county and state very hard. CHP, CAL FIRE, OES and other state agencies (including the USFS) reportedly have thousands of vacancies across our state. Riverside County is not immune to this shortage. Vacant county positions are having a real impact at...
Edison cuts power to more than 4,200 Riverside County customers
Southern California Edison shut off power to 4,256 customers in Riverside County due to high risk of wildfire caused by gusty winds and low humidity. The community of Homeland and an unincorporated area of Riverside County are without power due to Edison’s Public Safety Power Shutoff. An additional 166 power shutoffs remain scheduled countywide, according to Southern California Edison website.
cityofmenifee.us
Join us for Menifee's Shop the Block Small Business Saturday tomorrow, November 26!
The big day is almost here! Join us at Central Park (30268 Civic Plaza Dr.) tomorrow, November 26 for our Shop the Block Small Business Saturday pop-up event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Honoring “Small Business Saturday,” Shop the Block brings community members together in a family-friendly environment while...
thepalmspringspost.com
Carne asada crackdown? City looks to regulate pop-up food stands setting up on sidewalks, street corners
Acting on concerns expressed by some in the business community, the Palm Springs City Council will consider moves to begin regulating street food vendors at its next meeting, scheduled for Monday, Nov. 28. A revised food truck ordinance could follow. At issue: Deputy City Manager Flinn Fagg said Tuesday the...
getnews.info
Brand New Addiction Treatment Center Serving Palm Springs To Open Later This Month
Coachella Valley Recovery Center has announced it will open its doors this November, offering a new premier behavioral health treatment option outside the metro Palm Springs area. Addiction and substance use disorders are on the rise across the nation. Just in the Riverside County and Palm Springs area, it is...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Family Owned Christmas Tree Business Tells Their Story
No matter when you choose to get into the Christmas spirit, whether that’s before or after Thanksgiving… It’s safe to say now, is the time to start pulling out those Christmas decorations. If you still need a tree, look no further than one local family who has...
Palm Desert Aquatic Center offers heated pools and lap swimming for the cold months
The Palm Desert Aquatic Center is trying to get more people to the pools to exercise and temperatures start to drop. The Aquatic Center said it sees a dip in visitors during its cold months. But for people like Ron Rawson, this time of year is great to use the pool to get his exercise The post Palm Desert Aquatic Center offers heated pools and lap swimming for the cold months appeared first on KESQ.
z1077fm.com
29 Palms Art Gallery December intake and Reception
The 29 Palms Art Gallery is accepting art for their member show that runs the entire month of December. The reception will be on Saturday, Dec 3rd from 4 to 6pm. Each member is allowed up to 36” of linear space in the members room to display their artwork – the fee is $20 for a regular membership or $14 for seniors – plus a 4-hour volunteer session in the gallery or gift shop. To save time at intake, visit their website to print your art tags and pay fees in advance.
thepalmspringspost.com
County still tallying votes as Holstege’s lead shrinks in AD47 race, Garner’s increases in City Council contest
Riverside County counted half its remaining ballots between Monday and Wednesday, but in at least one race involving a member of the Palm Springs City Council it still wasn’t enough to produce a clear winner. Both Councilmember Christy Holstege and Mayor Pro Tem Grace Garner are in tight races....
Power shutoffs reported in several Riverside County communities
Southern California Edison shut off power to 5,872 customers in Riverside County on Thanksgiving Day due to a high risk of wildfire caused by gusty winds and low humidity.
redlandscommunitynews.com
Woman killed by train in Redlands has been identified
The Arrow Train experienced its first fatal highway crossing incident last week when Crystal Marie Hendrickson was fatally struck in Redlands at 12:40 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16. “It was very unexpected,” said her close friend and “sister in Christ” Sandy Cooper, an avid volunteer in the homeless community.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Apple Valley, CA
Situated in San Bernardino County, Southern California, Apple Valley is a large town with 76,224 residents as of the 2021 census. The town used to have plenty of apple orchards until it declined during the Great Depression. Today, Apple Valley is known for its strategic location at the foothills of...
Riverside County waiving adoption fees in attempt to clear animal shelters
In an effort to help find foster animals a new home, Riverside County Animal Services is offering free adoptions for anyone interested in bringing home a new pet. Black Saturday is an annual tradition at the animal shelters in Jurupa Valley and Thousand Palms, when all adoption fees are waived. Just recently, Riverside County Animal Services rescued 72 dogs that were living inside a home in Cabazon. From dogs and cats, to rabbits and guinea pigs, there are plenty of animals at the Jurupa Valley shelter that can use a new home. One of those critters include a 5-year-old Pomeranian mix, who was just brought to shelter thanks to a good Samaritan. "He has a fractured leg. Not really sure what happened. A good Samaritan just brought him, found him on the street. We've been taking care of him for about two weeks now,' veterinarian Itzel Vizcarra told CBSLA Reporter Tena Ezzeddine. "He's a very nice guy likes to pee outside his kennel. He's potty trained. Obviously he will be free but someone like him is going to need a little more love and attention since he does have a medical history."For more information on the free adoption day, click here.
United Furniture Industries ex-employee suing after “unlawful termination” of 2,700 workers
VICTORVILLE – A former United Furniture Industries (UFI) employee is suing the company – with Victorville distribution center, for violating “federal law by failing to give 60 days’ notice” of its shutdown to its almost 2,700 employees and truck drivers a few days just before Thanksgiving.
