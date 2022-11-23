Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Is Cabazon Dinosaurs a Good Family Trip During Christmas?VishnuCabazon, CA
A Week in Fabulous Palm SpringsJourneyswithstevePalm Springs, CA
DOJ orders sale of 3 US Bank branches – including Hesperia to address antitrust lawThe HD PostSan Bernardino County, CA
Rents likely to rise in the High Desert, USC forecast saysThe HD PostLos Angeles County, CA
Iconic Comedian DiesNews Breaking LIVEPalm Springs, CA
Related
The Friday Flyer
City invites all to Dec. 3 Winter Wonderland event
The Canyon Lake Town Center will be transformed into a Winter Wonderland on Dec. 3 where the city Christmas tree lighting ceremony will take place and children will enjoy a variety of free games and rides. The City of Canyon Lake, in collaboration with the Canyon Lake Family Matters Club,...
foxla.com
Festival of Lights fireworks show at Mission Inn
Riverside's historic Mission Inn Hotel & Spa kicked off the holiday season in style with the 30th anniversary celebration of the Festival of Lights. MORE: https://bit.ly/3V6xVrl.
z1077fm.com
29 Palms Art Gallery December intake and Reception
The 29 Palms Art Gallery is accepting art for their member show that runs the entire month of December. The reception will be on Saturday, Dec 3rd from 4 to 6pm. Each member is allowed up to 36” of linear space in the members room to display their artwork – the fee is $20 for a regular membership or $14 for seniors – plus a 4-hour volunteer session in the gallery or gift shop. To save time at intake, visit their website to print your art tags and pay fees in advance.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Family Owned Christmas Tree Business Tells Their Story
No matter when you choose to get into the Christmas spirit, whether that’s before or after Thanksgiving… It’s safe to say now, is the time to start pulling out those Christmas decorations. If you still need a tree, look no further than one local family who has...
z1077fm.com
CHiPS for KIDS Toy Drive – Donation Drop off and info
The California Highway Patrol has kicked off their annual CHiPS for Kids toy drive – the CHP collects toys for needy children here in the Morongo Basin and you can donate a new, unwrapped toy at the Walgreen in Yucca Valley or at the Morongo Basin CHP office in Joshua Tree.
foxla.com
How to watch Festival of Lights at Riverside's Mission Inn
RIVERSIDE, Calif. - What's a holiday season without a light festival?. Kick off the holiday season with flying colors this Friday, November 25 for the 30th-anniversary celebration of the Festival of Lights at Riverside's historic Mission Inn Hotel & Spa. This year, FOX 11 and Good Day LA are the...
z1077fm.com
29 Palms Art Gallery ‘Desert Crawl’ Reception 12/3
The 29 Palms Art Gallery will host an art reception on Saturday, December 3. The gallery will be open all day, with a reception on the gallery patio from 4 to 6 p.m. The public is invited to attend. Admission is free. Featured in the West Wing is artwork by Sonja Krastman of Joshua Tree. She is a mixed media and encaustic artist and her show, “Desert Crawl”, intends to take the viewer on a journey to experience the luminosity, mystery, details and constant disruptions found in the desert terrain.
spectrumnews1.com
Canines, felines available for free at Riverside County shelters Saturday
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (CNS) — To encourage adoption of homeless pets during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, the Riverside County Department of Animal Services is waiving all adoption fees at two of its largest shelters Saturday. The event, dubbed “Black Saturday,” a play on the phrase “Black Friday” — the post-Thanksgiving...
KESQ team races in Palm Desert Thanksgiving Day 5K run
More than 4,000 people got an early start this Thanksgiving on El Paseo in Palm Desert at the Thanksgiving Day 5K benefiting Martha's Village and Kitchen. News Channel 3 sponsored the event and many on our team raced the 3.1-mile course. "We're going to raise money for a good cause. Martha's Kitchen and Village does The post KESQ team races in Palm Desert Thanksgiving Day 5K run appeared first on KESQ.
luxury-houses.net
A Breathtaking Estate with Dramatic Panoramic Views of The Mountains and Down Valley Asks $5.9 Million in Palm Desert, California
71375 Cholla Way Home in Palm Desert, California for Sale. 71375 Cholla Way, Palm Desert, California is a one of a kind property in the South Palm Desert neighborhood of Cahuilla Hills offers dramatic panoramic views of the mountains, golf courses and down valley that are stunning day and night. This Home in Palm Desert offers 4 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 6,200 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 71375 Cholla Way, please contact Bruce Tweten (Phone: 760-898-2927) at Avenue 8 Inc for full support and perfect service.
cityofmenifee.us
Join us for Menifee's Shop the Block Small Business Saturday tomorrow, November 26!
The big day is almost here! Join us at Central Park (30268 Civic Plaza Dr.) tomorrow, November 26 for our Shop the Block Small Business Saturday pop-up event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Honoring “Small Business Saturday,” Shop the Block brings community members together in a family-friendly environment while...
Riverside County waiving adoption fees in attempt to clear animal shelters
In an effort to help find foster animals a new home, Riverside County Animal Services is offering free adoptions for anyone interested in bringing home a new pet. Black Saturday is an annual tradition at the animal shelters in Jurupa Valley and Thousand Palms, when all adoption fees are waived. Just recently, Riverside County Animal Services rescued 72 dogs that were living inside a home in Cabazon. From dogs and cats, to rabbits and guinea pigs, there are plenty of animals at the Jurupa Valley shelter that can use a new home. One of those critters include a 5-year-old Pomeranian mix, who was just brought to shelter thanks to a good Samaritan. "He has a fractured leg. Not really sure what happened. A good Samaritan just brought him, found him on the street. We've been taking care of him for about two weeks now,' veterinarian Itzel Vizcarra told CBSLA Reporter Tena Ezzeddine. "He's a very nice guy likes to pee outside his kennel. He's potty trained. Obviously he will be free but someone like him is going to need a little more love and attention since he does have a medical history."For more information on the free adoption day, click here.
z1077fm.com
Have retro gadgets? Hi-Desert Nature Museum wants to borrow them
A new community-curated exhibit called “Gadgets Galore! Transforming the American Household” is collecting vintage everyday objects for its new 2023 exhibit at the Hi Desert Nature Museum in Yucca Valley. Gadgets Galore! Will uncover the histories and mysteries surrounding once-state of the art inventions like the rotary telephone or record player – and its seeking community submissions for pre-1990 gadgets.
vvng.com
Hesperia man arrested at Mojave Narrows Regional Park
SPRING VALLEY LAKE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 42-year-old Hesperia man was arrested at Mojave Narrows Regional Park after deputies found him under the influence with drugs and paraphernalia, officials said. On Thursday, November 24, 2022, at 10:25 am, deputies responded to the park at 18000 Yates Road. According to...
Palm Desert Aquatic Center offers heated pools and lap swimming for the cold months
The Palm Desert Aquatic Center is trying to get more people to the pools to exercise and temperatures start to drop. The Aquatic Center said it sees a dip in visitors during its cold months. But for people like Ron Rawson, this time of year is great to use the pool to get his exercise The post Palm Desert Aquatic Center offers heated pools and lap swimming for the cold months appeared first on KESQ.
z1077fm.com
Occupied Shed in Yucca Valley burns down, SBC Fire stops spread
A structure fire was extinguished early yesterday morning (November 22) in Yucca Valley. At around 4:20 a.m, the San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to multiple reports of a structure fire in the area of Warren Vista and Yucca Trail. Fire crews arrived to find one large shed adjacent to an occupied residence well involved with fire. Crews were able to keep the fire from spreading to the residence, which was made more difficult by downed power lines.
Santa Ana winds cause power outages in some Southern California communities
Another round of Santa Ana winds pushed through Southern California on Thanksgiving, causing some communities to have their power shut off amid concerns of possible wildfires.
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Two New Communities Within the Popular Nuevo Meadows Master Plan in Nuevo, California
NUEVO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 25, 2022-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of two new communities within the homebuilder’s Nuevo Meadows master plan in the popular Riverside County town of Nuevo. Brisa and Cielo at Nuevo Meadows are conveniently situated at Nuevo Road and Lakeview Avenue near Highway 74, Interstate 215 and the Metrolink ® rail service. The new communities are a short drive to shopping, dining and entertainment in downtown Perris and near hiking, biking, camping, boating and fishing at Diamond Valley Lake, one of the largest reservoirs in Southern California. Residents will also enjoy the community’s planned amenities, which will include a 3.5-acre park with picnic areas and ball fields. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221125005010/en/ KB Home announces the grand opening of two new communities within the popular Nuevo Meadows master plan in Nuevo, California. (Photo: Business Wire)
vvng.com
Superior Grocers supermarket to replace Indoor Swapmeet in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) – A Southern California-based grocery chain is seeking to repurpose the recently shuttered High Desert Indoor Swap meet on 7th Street and La Paz Drive. The company is requesting approval to allow for the establishment of a new Superior Grocers supermarket in the shopping center currently...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Apple Valley, CA
Situated in San Bernardino County, Southern California, Apple Valley is a large town with 76,224 residents as of the 2021 census. The town used to have plenty of apple orchards until it declined during the Great Depression. Today, Apple Valley is known for its strategic location at the foothills of...
Comments / 0