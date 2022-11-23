Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Is Cabazon Dinosaurs a Good Family Trip During Christmas?VishnuCabazon, CA
A Week in Fabulous Palm SpringsJourneyswithstevePalm Springs, CA
DOJ orders sale of 3 US Bank branches – including Hesperia to address antitrust lawThe HD PostSan Bernardino County, CA
Rents likely to rise in the High Desert, USC forecast saysThe HD PostLos Angeles County, CA
Iconic Comedian DiesNews Breaking LIVEPalm Springs, CA
Related
Parents Demonstrate for Change to Child Protective Services (CPS) System in San Bernardino County
Anton Elementary School is located on the same street block as the San Bernardino County Juvenile office and juvenile court. Across the street from Anton, parents, sisters and brothers designed signs that condemn Child Protective Services (CPS) and drew pictures that depicted their children being taken away. On Nov. 16,...
DHS volunteer ‘Team Mom’ serves Thanksgiving meals to homeless community
It’s Thanksgiving day, and a local woman in Desert Hot Springs is giving back to the community. Holiday favorites were being served up on to-go platters. “We got curry chicken, we got turkey, we got green beans, we got mac n cheese, stuffing, cornbread. Don't forget the corn bread,” said Michelle, a volunteer. At the The post DHS volunteer ‘Team Mom’ serves Thanksgiving meals to homeless community appeared first on KESQ.
2urbangirls.com
Nurse, HR Director sue Pomona hospital for wrongful termination
POMONA, Calif. – Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center has been sued by two former employees, one of them a Black nurse who survived a hospital shooting in the 1990s in Riverside County and alleges racial discrimination, and the other a human resources director who maintains she lost her job for complaining about sexual harassment.
z1077fm.com
CHiPS for KIDS Toy Drive – Donation Drop off and info
The California Highway Patrol has kicked off their annual CHiPS for Kids toy drive – the CHP collects toys for needy children here in the Morongo Basin and you can donate a new, unwrapped toy at the Walgreen in Yucca Valley or at the Morongo Basin CHP office in Joshua Tree.
zachnews.net
Breaking News: Needles, CA: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department confirms “lethal force encounter” last Friday is connected to triple homicide investigation in La Sierra South, California.
Source: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Public Information Officer Gloria Huerta (Information) Needles, California: The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department has confirmed to ZachNews that a “lethal force encounter” on Friday, November 25th, 2022 is connected to triple homicide house fire along the 11200 block of Price Court in La Sierra South, California.
police1.com
First Black female police officer in Calif. PD recognized with permanent exhibit
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. — Sherri Adams was a year away from graduating college when she abandoned becoming a special education teacher. The rest is San Bernardino history. After seeing an ad in the newspaper, Adams joined the county Sheriff's Academy. In 1985, she became the first Black female police...
Yucaipa-Calimesa school district to pay $15.75M to family of girl who died after asthma attack
After a 13-year-old Yucaipa girl died from an asthma attack at school, her family wants to prevent that from happening to another family.
The Friday Flyer
Massive county employee shortage affecting services
The shortage of applicants seeking jobs is hitting the county and state very hard. CHP, CAL FIRE, OES and other state agencies (including the USFS) reportedly have thousands of vacancies across our state. Riverside County is not immune to this shortage. Vacant county positions are having a real impact at...
Man killed in a shooting in Desert Hot Springs
A man was killed in a shooting Friday in Desert Hot Springs The shooting was reported at around 11:45 a.m. on Cactus Street near 6th Street. Police said they received a report of two shots fired in the area. Officers arrived and found a man dead outside of a residence with gunshot wounds. Cactus Drive The post Man killed in a shooting in Desert Hot Springs appeared first on KESQ.
spectrumnews1.com
Canines, felines available for free at Riverside County shelters Saturday
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (CNS) — To encourage adoption of homeless pets during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, the Riverside County Department of Animal Services is waiving all adoption fees at two of its largest shelters Saturday. The event, dubbed “Black Saturday,” a play on the phrase “Black Friday” — the post-Thanksgiving...
thewestsidegazette.com
Keeping It Real: Corey Jackson Makes History
Jackson will represent Assembly District 60 which is largely Democratic and includes the communities Moreno Valley, Perris as well and parts of Riverside, Hemet, and San Jacinto. It has been 44 years since Harvey Milk became the first openly gay man elected to public office in California. Milk was sworn...
Desert Hot Springs couple feels defeated after Riverside Superior Court dismisses case
A Desert Hot Springs couple said they are feeling powerless and betrayed by the very system they believed was supposed to protect them. Tabitha Davies and Israel Rivera said they were robbed of their dream home by a contractor who sold it to them. The couple said they purchased a manufactured home from a Desert The post Desert Hot Springs couple feels defeated after Riverside Superior Court dismisses case appeared first on KESQ.
mynewsla.com
Felon Admits Shooting Man at Moreno Valley Residence
A convicted felon who shot a man during a confrontation in Moreno Valley where children were present pleaded guilty Wednesday to firearm assault and other offenses and was immediately sentenced to six years in state prison. Luis Alberto Duran Villalobos, 34, of Moreno Valley admitted the assault count, as well...
z1077fm.com
Remembering Jerry Cobb of Twentynine Palms, 74
Jerry Cobb, a 70 year resident of Twentynine Palms, died on October 24. He was 74 years old, and is survived by his sons Kevin and Greg. Jerry Cobb was a business owner, known for Cobb’s Body Shop which operated for more than 60 years. A service is being...
knewsradio.com
Riverside Sheriff’s Department, City of Rancho Mirage Encourages Everyone To Travel Safely And Make It To The Table For The Thanksgiving Holiday
Traffic-jam on 4-lane highway at rush-hour. Photo from Alpha Media Portland OR. As millions of families throughout the state hit the road to visit friends and family this Thanksgiving holiday, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department reminds drivers and passengers of the importance of wearing a seat belt, and the potentially deadly consequences of not buckling up.
Power shutoffs reported in several Riverside County communities
Southern California Edison shut off power to 5,872 customers in Riverside County on Thanksgiving Day due to a high risk of wildfire caused by gusty winds and low humidity.
2 arrested in stolen moving truck in San Bernardino County
Two people were arrested by San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department deputies earlier this week after they were found to be driving a stolen U-Haul truck. A sheriff’s deputy stopped the vehicle on Wednesday around 3:30 a.m. as it was leaving a car wash near Phelan and Sheep Creek roads in the town of Phelan. The […]
thepalmspringspost.com
County still tallying votes as Holstege’s lead shrinks in AD47 race, Garner’s increases in City Council contest
Riverside County counted half its remaining ballots between Monday and Wednesday, but in at least one race involving a member of the Palm Springs City Council it still wasn’t enough to produce a clear winner. Both Councilmember Christy Holstege and Mayor Pro Tem Grace Garner are in tight races....
iebusinessdaily.com
Kalaveras comes to Moreno Valley
Kalaveras, the fast-casual Latin-American and Mexican food restaurant chain, has opened a location in Moreno Valley. Mayor Yxstian Gutierrez and city council members held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Nov. 16. “I am honored to welcome Kalaveras, another family-owned local business, to Moreno Valley,” Gutierrez said. “Kalaveras’ will fit right in with...
KTLA.com
Riverside man arrested for deadly stabbing in Fontana
Authorities have arrested a Riverside man who allegedly stabbed two women in Fontana, killing one of them earlier this week. Alex Zamora, 20, was arrested by San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department deputies Wednesday at his home in Riverside. Zamora is accused of stabbing two women at a home on...
Comments / 0