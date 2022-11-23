ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland, WA

KIMA TV

Slick conditions cause multi-vehicle wreck on US 395

FRANKLIN CO, Wash. — Officials are urging drivers to use caution during their morning commutes. Franklin County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a multi-vehicle collision on US 395 at MP 28 Saturday morning. Authorities said the slick conditions have caused several crashes throughout the region. Trooper Chris Thorson with...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, WA
KIMA TV

Police searching for driver who fatally struck 73-year-old woman

PASCO, Wash. — Police are asking for the public's help finding the driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run in Pasco Tuesday night. Pasco Police said just after 6 p.m. Tuesday, officers were called to the area of N 20th Ave and W Nixon St for reports of a hit-and-run. Officials said a 73-year-old woman who was walking in the area had been hit by the car pictured above, and later died from her injuries.
PASCO, WA

