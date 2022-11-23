Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KIMA TV
Slick conditions cause multi-vehicle wreck on US 395
FRANKLIN CO, Wash. — Officials are urging drivers to use caution during their morning commutes. Franklin County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a multi-vehicle collision on US 395 at MP 28 Saturday morning. Authorities said the slick conditions have caused several crashes throughout the region. Trooper Chris Thorson with...
KIMA TV
Police searching for driver who fatally struck 73-year-old woman
PASCO, Wash. — Police are asking for the public's help finding the driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run in Pasco Tuesday night. Pasco Police said just after 6 p.m. Tuesday, officers were called to the area of N 20th Ave and W Nixon St for reports of a hit-and-run. Officials said a 73-year-old woman who was walking in the area had been hit by the car pictured above, and later died from her injuries.
KIMA TV
Local organizations to hold vigil honoring victims and heroes in Club Q shooting
PASCO, Wash. — Two local organizations are teaming up to provide a safe space to mourn the victims of the Club Q mass shooting in Colorado Springs. PFLAG Benton Franklin and Out and About are hosting a vigil on Sunday, Nov. 27 in the Tri-Cities to honor the victims and recognize the heroes of the Club Q shooting.
KIMA TV
Yakima Valley Mall expecting its biggest turnout for Black Friday since COVID-19
The Yakima Valley is expecting its biggest turnout for Black Friday shoppers since the state of the pandemic. They tell us that since the doors opened at 4 a.m. its been constant traffic of holiday shoppers. "We are back this year and better than we have been in the last...
