PASCO, Wash. — Police are asking for the public's help finding the driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run in Pasco Tuesday night. Pasco Police said just after 6 p.m. Tuesday, officers were called to the area of N 20th Ave and W Nixon St for reports of a hit-and-run. Officials said a 73-year-old woman who was walking in the area had been hit by the car pictured above, and later died from her injuries.

PASCO, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO