San Francisco, CA

Dub Hub, Daily Warriors Links for 11/23/22: Bob Myers says playing a lot of youth together ‘wasn’t looking very good’

By Ricko Mendoza
Golden State of Mind
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Deadspin

Come home, Kevin Durant

The NBA’s greatest epics have been built around a meteoric star crash landing in a small market, galvanizing the city around their greatness in hopes of delivering glory. Think LeBron James in Cleveland, Dirk Nowitzki in Dallas, Tim Duncan in San Antonio, Isiah Thomas in Detroit, Hakeem Olajuwon in Houston, Giannis Antetokounmpo in Milwaukee, and Bill Walton in Portland. Kevin Durant deserves to be on that list. But he would be the only one unable to bring a championship to the city that drafted him. Only James can relate to the acrimonious divorce both sides felt when he left in 2016.
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC Sports

Kerr explains why Steph is 'unlike anyone on earth'

Steph Curry is the greatest shooter of all time, but his greatness goes far beyond what he can do behind the arc. His versatility and unique ability to score in different ways have made defenders’ lives a living hell while trying -- trying -- to guard him. But it’s...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBA Analysis Network

This Spurs-Warriors Trade Features Jakob Poeltl

It never feels good to give up on somebody. NBA teams need to make the same considerations. With that said, sometimes you have to. Fool me once, etc. If you give someone enough chances and they continue to let you down, you may have to cut them loose. Once an...
FOX Sports

NBA suspends Lakers' Beverley 3 games for shoving Ayton

The NBA gave Patrick Beverley a three-game suspension Thursday, two days after the Los Angeles Lakers guard was ejected for shoving Phoenix's Deandre Ayton from behind. The suspension will cost Beverley $268,966, or about 2.1% of his $13 million salary. It's the second time Beverley has been suspended for shoving...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

Myers reveals Boogie asked him why he's not in NBA right now

Injury history and his controversial personal life have derailed DeMarcus Cousins’ NBA journey. The 32-year-old former NBA star center has played on seven different teams, including the Warriors during the 2018-19 season. Three seasons later, Warriors general manager Bob Myers still is hearing from Cousins. “DeMarcus called me a...
NBC Sports

Ja tweets about quiet Klay critics with Dubs' star shining

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant doesn't necessarily like the Warriors, but he still managed to show love for Klay Thompson following Golden State's latest win. After Thompson scored 20 points to help the Warriors beat the Utah Jazz on Friday night at Chase Center, Morant sent out a tweet defending the five-time NBA All-Star, as well as Brooklyn Nets forward Ben Simmons, who also has started to play better recently.
MEMPHIS, TN
NBC Sports

Kerr says splitting Steph, Draymond minutes not as 'damaging'

The Warriors haven't had the start to their 2022-23 NBA season and championship defense they hoped for. Nonetheless, they're beginning to climb their way back to a winning record. Off to a 9-10 start entering Friday, coach Steve Kerr has been looking at different ways to spark the Warriors, even...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Wiggins describes what it's like playing with 'magical' Steph

The Warriors had a bounce-back performance in their 124-107 win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday at Chase Center. After an ugly 45-point loss on Monday to the New Orleans Pelicans in which stars Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins sat out, Golden State put itself back on the right path to getting to the .500 mark two days later behind Wiggins' 31-point effort.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

Draymond reiterates importance of Dubs' recent team meeting

It appears as if the Warriors' team meeting before their game against the New York Knicks on Nov. 18 is continuing to pay dividends. Speaking with reporters following Golden State's 129-118 win over the Utah Jazz, Draymond Green explained to what extent a team meeting like that can do for a struggling team.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Warriors GM reveals interesting talk he had with controversial ex-player

Golden State Warriors general manager Bob Myers recently had an interesting conversation with one of the team’s former players. Myers appeared this week on SHOWTIME’s “All The Smoke” podcast with Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson. During the interview, Myers revealed that got a notable recent call from ex-Warriors center DeMarcus Cousins, who remains unsigned to this point of the NBA season.
NBC Sports

Steph jokingly wishes Warriors could play all games at Chase

The Warriors improved to 10-10 this season with their impressive win over the Utah Jazz on Friday night at Chase Center, but they are 9-1 at home and an alarming 1-9 on the road. The Warriors' perplexing start to the 2022-23 NBA season isn't lost on Steph Curry. "I wish...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Pick your poison: Dubs' camp vision becomes reality in win

SAN FRANCISCO – When their 17-point lead disappeared under an avalanche of turnovers and open 3-pointers Friday night at Chase Center, the Warriors were undoing their good work and keeping alive Utah’s hopes for a comeback victory. And yet, even after the Jazz took their first lead, midway...
UTAH STATE

