Welsh football is in mourning after a member of the Red Wall in Qatar with his son for the World Cup died.Kevin Davies, understood to be from Pembrokeshire, is reported to have been rushed to Hamad General Hospital, in Doha, following Wales’ match against Iran, where he later died.It is understood to have been a medical incident and that he did not attend the 2-0 defeat but instead remained at his apartment after feeling ill.Unfortunately we have lost one of the Red wall yesterday in Qatar, our sincere condolences go out to his son here in Doha and his family...

15 HOURS AGO