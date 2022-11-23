Read full article on original website
BBC
World Cup: England fans frustrated after disappointing USA match
It was a frustrating night for England fans in east London as the Three Lions were held by the USA in their second group game of the Fifa World Cup. The match, a 19:00 kick-off, was the first England performance of the Qatar tournament many could watch with other supporters in a pub and followed the team's 6-2 win over Iran.
‘It was embarrassing’: Boos ring out in fan zones across the country as England disappoints against USA
Boos and jeers could be heard ringing out in fans zones across the country after England strained to a 0-0 draw with the US in their second World Cup 2022 game.The England team was hoping to have sealed qualification for the knockout stages with a win but came away with a point against the US side at the Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor.It comes after England opted to show their support for the LGBTQ+ community by lighting up the Wembley arch in rainbow colours rather than protest in Qatar by wearing the OneLove armbands.They did not follow Germany’s lead...
BBC
World Cup: The Wales fans ditching Qatar for Tenerife
An estimated 2,500 fans have gone to Tenerife instead of Qatar to watch Wales in the World Cup - and the fan who came up with the idea said she is having "the best time". Bethany Evans said the idea snowballed after she posted it on social media. She said...
World Cup roundup: Iran stuns Wales with late goals
Iran scored two goals in second-half stoppage time to hand Wales a devastating 2-0 loss in Group B action Friday
Wales fans react after 'devastating' 2-0 loss to Iran in World Cup 2022
Fans who made the long journey to Qatar to see Wales’ first World Cup appearance in 64 years said they were “devastated” after the team’s 2-0 loss to Iran on Friday, 25 November.Despite the disappointment, some supporters are optimistic that the Dragons can redeem themselves against England in the third and final game in the group stage.“Disappointed for the boys because they must be absolutely devastated, the whole set up, but hey we can bounce back from this next Tuesday,” one fan said.Sign up for our newsletters.
World Cup 2022: Large group of Wales fans miss Iran game due to Dubai airport "glitch"
The BBC reported that 78 Wales fans were unable to board a flight to Qatar because their permits were showing up as pending.
Tributes paid as Wales fan dies while in Qatar for the World Cup
Welsh football is in mourning after a member of the Red Wall in Qatar with his son for the World Cup died.Kevin Davies, understood to be from Pembrokeshire, is reported to have been rushed to Hamad General Hospital, in Doha, following Wales’ match against Iran, where he later died.It is understood to have been a medical incident and that he did not attend the 2-0 defeat but instead remained at his apartment after feeling ill.Unfortunately we have lost one of the Red wall yesterday in Qatar, our sincere condolences go out to his son here in Doha and his family...
World Cup defeat leaves Wales fans ‘devastated’ and facing elimination
Wales fans said they were “devastated” after a last-gasp defeat left the team on the brink of World Cup elimination.Supporters who made the long journey to Qatar to see Wales’ first World Cup appearance in 64 years admitted their side was not good enough as they were defeated 2-0 by Iran at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on Friday.Many of the Red Wall remained to cheer on their national side after the final whistle and a chorus of ‘Yma o Hyd’, the team’s official World Cup song, rang out as players left the pitch.Others said they felt for manager Rob...
Gareth Bale urges ‘gutted’ Wales players to ‘pick ourselves up’ ahead of decisive England match
Wales football captain Gareth Bale says his side are devastated after a late defeat to Iran at the World Cup 2022 on Friday - but have to quickly get ready to go again.The Dragons conceded twice in stoppage time to lose 2-0 to their Asian opponents, leaving them bottom of Group B with just one fixture left to play.That is against England next week and the Welsh will have to find a way to win if they are to reach the knock-out stage - and even that now relies on other results going their way.Speaking to BBC Sport at...
England make Wembley rainbow gesture ahead of World Cup clash with USA
England opted to show their support for the LGBTQ+ community by lighting up the Wembley arch in rainbow colours rather than protest in Qatar.The Three Lions’ players did not follow Germany’s lead by making an on-pitch protest against Fifa before their World Cup clash with the United States at the Al Bayt Stadium, north of Doha.Instead, the Football Association instead sent an off-pitch message of support via the national stadium in north London.Germany’s players covered their mouths during a team photo ahead of their 2-1 defeat against Japan to show “Fifa is silencing us” by shutting down attempts to wear...
Chris Mepham says Wales will ‘take the handbrake off’ for must-win England clash
Chris Mepham says Wales will “take the handbrake off” for their do-or-die World Cup clash with England.Wales must beat England in their final group game in Doha on Tuesday to have any hope of making the knockout stages of the competition.Even if that were to happen, Wales need Iran and the United States to draw with each other to take second place.Failing that, Wales could guarantee second spot by beating England by a four-goal margin, but they have never achieved that in over 100 games between the two countries.Robert Page’s side have drawn 1-1 with the USA and lost 2-0...
World Cup day 6 roundup: England draw with USA; Qatar out; Wales suffer heartbreak
Live updates from day six of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
Wales World Cup 2022 squad and preview: Rob Page announces final team for Qatar
The Wales World Cup 2022 squad announcement has been announced – can they make a big impression for the first time since 1958?
BBC
World Cup: Wales supporter, 62, dies in Qatar
A Wales supporter has died in Qatar while on a trip to watch the team at the World Cup. Kevin Davies, 62, from Pembrokeshire, was in Doha with his son and friends. BBC Wales has been told Mr Davies died of natural causes on Friday but he was not at the stadium to watch Wales' 2-0 defeat by Iran.
Throngs of chanting USMNT fans descend on the Al Bayt Stadium to cheer on their team against England in huge World Cup Group B clash - with heat on after Iran beat Wales!
Vocal USMNT fans have started to make their way to the arena of their team's crucial Group B game with England at the Qatar World Cup. Gregg Berhalter's charges had their final training practice at around 10pm in Al Rayyan Thursday evening as they tried to acclimatize to the conditions they'll face against the Three Lions at 2pm EST today.
World Cup 2022: England take the knee before Group B clash with USA
The England squad took the knee ahead of their World Cup 2022 Group B fixture against the USA on Friday, 25 November.Gareth Southgate confirmed the decision ahead of the Three Lions' first match kick-off in Qatar, in which players made the same gesture.“It’s what we stand for as a team and have done for a long period of time," the manager said.The gesture follows a decision by Fifa to threaten European nations, including England and Wales, with sporting sanctions if they chose to wear a OneLove anti-discrimination armband.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Wembley arch lit up as rainbow as England face USA in World Cup clashFifa World Cup: Results and reaction from day sixFans boo and throw beers as England draw 0-0 against USA in World Cup 2022
Fans voice anger as Newcastle venue streams wrong channel during England vs USA
Watch as fans in Newcastle chant "we want our money back" as a venue failed to select the correct channel for the World Cup game between England and the USA.The venue, NX Newcastle, released a statement on Twitter on Saturday (26 November), stating staff were “very disappointed with the technical problems”, which meant the crowd missed the start of the second half of the 0-0 game on Friday (25 November)."We will provide an update on ticket refunds shortly", the statement concluded.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
BBC
World Cup: Wales fans miss Iran game over Qatar entry problem
Dozens of Wales fans have been turned away at Dubai airport and have missed the key World Cup game against Iran. A "glitch in the system" meant that many supporters' Hayya cards - the permit needed to enter Qatar for the tournament - have not been accepted. One told BBC...
World Cup fans can win a holiday every time England score a goal tonight – here’s how
WORLD Cup fans can win a holiday every time England score in a massive prize draw. And a Wales fans could also scoop a big prize in the competition if a Welsh player gets sent off in the tournament. Fans of the Three Lions and Red Dragons have the chance...
