Famous restaurant chain opens another location in LouisianaKristen WaltersNatchitoches, LA
LHSAA Cross Country State ChampionshipUnder The Radar NWLANatchitoches, LA
He Was Found Encased In Cement Inside A Metal Drum? Who Is The Natchitoches John Doe?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNatchitoches Parish, LA
Cedar Creek Lady Cougars Win Regional 1 Division IV Race And Other Region 1 Division IV QualifiersUnder The Radar NWLANatchitoches, LA
One Man and Four Teens from Louisiana Suspected of Multiple November 21 Vehicle Burglaries and Other Crimes
One Man and Four Teens from Louisiana Suspected of Multiple November 21 Vehicle Burglaries and Other Crimes. Louisiana – Sabine Parish Sheriff Aaron Mitchell confirmed an arrest and charges pending in the early Monday morning, November 21, 2022, vehicle burglaries on Highway 6 east of Many, Louisiana. According to...
KPLC TV
Leesville woman arrested and accused of multiple vehicle thefts
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Leesville woman was arrested and accused of multiple vehicle burglaries in Vernon Parish, according to the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office. Kyrie Burnley, 36, of Leesville was booked into the VPSO jail on November 25 and charged with one count of simple burglary and resisting arrest, and two counts of exploitation of the infirm and theft of a motor vehicle.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Natchitoches Police arrest individual for five counts of Principal to attempted Second Degree Murder
On November 22, 2022 around 12:40 p.m., officers with the Natchitoches Police Department responded to the 400 block of Lakeview Drive in reference to gunshots in the area. Upon officers arrival they spoke with several witnesses who said that two vehicles began shooting towards people at the apartment complex. Investigators...
Louisiana mother charged after child arrested 3 times in one week
A Natchitoches mother is facing charges after police arrested her child three different times in six days on theft and burglary charges.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Guns continue to plague campus
Grambling State University Police arrested two students in the span of two days this last weekend in its effort to curtail weapon possession and violence on campus. About 4:00 a.m. Sunday morning, GSU Police were dispatched to Wheatley Hall regarding a report of a man dressed in all-black clothing knocking on doors on the third floor. The dormitory has been the site of several drug and weapon arrests in recent weeks.
kalb.com
Suspect shot and wounded by APD officer while making arrest
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria Police Department officer shot and wounded a suspect on Thursday afternoon, Nov. 24, 2022, while attempting to make an arrest. Louisiana State Police has taken over the investigation. LSP investigators shared in their initial report that at around 12:30 p.m., APD received a complaint that a man was running into traffic on Rapides Avenue. When an officer got to the area, he came in contact with the man, identified as 34-year-old Jason Shackleford.
Officer-involved shooting in Alexandria
Louisiana State Police (LSP) are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred on Rapides Avenue near Westwood Boulevard.
cenlanow.com
APD seeking public help to locate 2 attempted murder suspects
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – The Alexandria Police Department is asking for public assistance to locate two suspects wanted in connection with a shooting incident this afternoon on North Mall Drive. Nobody was injured in the incident. Cartier Green, 22, (left photo) and Kennedy Green, 21, are each wanted for...
Bossier Sheriff’s Office Seeking Hit & Run Suspects
Detectives with the Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office are asking the public for help identifying two people that are wanted for questioning in a hit and run incident. The two people are believed to have knowledge about the incident that happened November 2nd at the Dollar General Store in the 4600 block of Highway 80 in Haughton, LA. Detectives say the two left the scene driving a dark colored car or SUV.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Female Ruston police supervisor sues chief, city
A federal lawsuit filed by a sergeant against the Ruston Police Department alleges its command staff discriminated against her as a female employee. Ruston Police Sgt. Kayla D. Loyd filed the lawsuit recently in the U.S. District Court of Western Louisiana, alleging she has been discriminated against because of her gender. The lawsuit names Deputy Chief Henry Wood, Chief Steve Rogers and the City of Ruston as defendants.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Deputies looking for Rapides Parish man who fled, handcuffed from abuse investigation
Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Deputies are asking for the public’s help while they continue to look for a Rapides Parish man that fled from them during a domestic abuse investigation on Sunday evening according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office. Deputies are currently looking for 25-year-old Bailey D....
natchitochesparishjournal.com
First responders work single-vehicle crash near Marthaville
Natchitoches Parish Sheriffs Deputies, Louisiana State Police, Natchitoches Regional Medical Center EMS, Robeline Police and Natchitoches Parish Fire Protection District #7 responded to NATCOM 911 Center reports of a single-vehicle crash with possible injuries on Nov. 23 at 12:51 pm on Hwy. 120 near Marthaville according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriffs Office.
WKRG News 5
Louisiana man dies after early morning shooting
Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, November 23, 2022, around 4:30 AM, Grambling Police received a call in reference to a possible shooting on Harris Street in Grambling, La. Upon arrival, officers discovered 28-year-old Eric Richardson unresponsive and suffering from gunshot wounds to his upper torso […]
Louisiana State Police Release Footage of Fatal Traffic Stop
Louisiana State Police authorities released the dash-cam video as well as police body-cam footage of the arrest attempt of 45 year old Derrick Kittling from November 6th that resulted in Kittling's death. The video shows Kittling, of Alexandria, LA involved in a fight with Rapides Parish Sheriff's Deputy during a...
Louisiana’s SNAP, Pandemic EBT cardholders urged to increase security due to recent potential security risk
Louisiana officials on Tuesday encouraged recipients of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and Pandemic EBT benefits to monitor their purchases and consider resetting their PIN numbers due to a possible threat to security in Sabine Parish.
Natchitoches Times
LEO JAMES LLORENS
Natchitoches, LA. Jan. 29, 1938- Nov. 26, 2022. A Mass of Christian Burial for Leo James Llorens will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Isle Brevelle, with the Rev. John O’Brien officiating. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until recitation of the Rosary at 10:30 a.m. Entombment will follow at St. Augustine Catholic Mausoleum under the direction of Blanchard-St. Denis Funeral Home. Leo James “Jim” Llorens was born Jan. 29, 1938, in Shreveport to the late William and Clara Metoyer Llorens. At an early age, his family relocated to Aliso Village, a small community near downtown Los Angeles. Jim was not a stranger to hard work. As a youngster he shined shoes and sold newspapers on busy street corners to help support his parents and siblings. He continued this work ethic through his teenage years while attending and graduating from Manual Arts High School. However, it was not all work and no play for Jim, for during the summer after graduating, he met and eventually married the love of his life, Mary Louise Ravard Llorens Aug. 8, 1959. As a young husband and father, Jim’s strong Catholic faith was the foundation for how he lived, and how he raised his five children. Throughout his life, Jim enjoyed making people laugh and touching people’s hearts through humor and through his God-given gift of his voice. Jim supported his family by working in the manufacturing and aerospace industries as a machinist and numerical control programmer. Later in his career he shared his knowledge as a professor at LA Trade Technical College. After moving back to his home state of Louisiana in 1984, Jim took on contracting work for several companies prior to his retirement in 2008. After Jim retired, he found pleasure in spending quality time with his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren who lovingly called him “Paw-Paw.” He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 55 years, Mary Louise Llorens: parents; sister Gertrude Llorens Frew. His memory will be cherished forever by his five children; Eric Llorens Sr. and wife Wendy of Bermuda, Angela Llorens Rachal and husband Louis “Cookie” Jr. of Natchitoches, Alan Llorens and wife Tina of Westchester, Calif., Lorita Llorens Metoyer and husband Archie Sr. of Natchitoches and Keith A. Llorens and wife Colette of Gardena, Calif; 14 grandchildren; Eric Jr. (Erica) and Jarred (Allie) Llorens, Alicia (Jonathan) Christophe and Louis Rachal III, Zachary, Victoria and Nathaniel Llorens, Breanna Metoyer, Marissa (Michael) Williams, Archie G. and Alainna Metoyer and Kyle, Cole and Karli Llorens; great-grandchildren; Lincoln Marie Llorens, Maya and Houston Llorens, Nevayah and Kason Christophe, Noah Rachal, Leo Metoyer and Michael Williams Jr. He is also survived by his siblings Stephen (Caroll) Llorens, Patricia (Wilfred) Metoyer and Carolyn Wilson; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Louisiana Sheriff’s Deputy Shot and Killed the Brother of a Fellow Cop During a Traffic Stop
Derrick Kittling, a 45-year-old Black resident of Alexandria, was shot by a yet-to-be-named deputy in central Louisiana on Sunday. Kittling was rushed to a local hospital after the shooting, according to Louisiana State Police, but he succumbed to his injuries later that afternoon. His death has the mostly Black community of Alexandria in mourning, and dozens of residents turned out to protest on Monday.
KNOE TV8
OCS beats Glenbrook in a thriller and Ruston advances over Denham Springs
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - OCS snapped Glenbrook’s 17-game winning streak with a thrilling 28-27 victory. The Eagles host Ascension Catholic for the semi-finals, looking to increase the undefeated winning streak at Steven Fitzhugh Field to 29 games. Top-seeded Ruston held off Denham Springs, 49-31. The Bearcats welcome Zachary to Hoss Garrett Stadium for the semi-finals.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Hometown Holiday, Kickoff to Christmas changes due to forecasted weather
Due to inclement weather predicted for Saturday, changes have been made to the Hometown Holiday and Kickoff to Christmas events. The Makers Fair, which will last from 10 a.m. to. 5 p.m., has been moved to the Farmers Market building, located at 220 E. Mississippi Ave. in Ruston. The lighting...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Sam Wallace is a rare breed with rare blood
Sam Wallace is a rare breed. Sam, who is in his 38th year working at his alma mater of Louisiana Tech University, recently hit a milestone in his life. He gave “blood” for the 200th time. According to Sam, it’s something he began doing when he was a...
