Related
These Samsung Galaxy phones just got the free Android 13 update
Good news for owners of slightly older Samsungs: your update is on its way
ZDNet
The 31 best Black Friday tablet deals on iPad, Fire HD, Kindle, and more
Black Friday is of course the biggest shopping time of the year. Gone are the days of waiting in the cold outside of store fronts to get the best deals, now you can get discounts on anything online. Electronics are one of the most popular products during Black Friday since...
Need a new phone? Samsung's terrific Galaxy A53 is just $349 for Black Friday
For Black Friday, Samsung is selling the A53 for just $349, making it an unmissable deal. The mid-range phone launched earlier this year and continues to be one of the best around.
Two for one! Buy a Galaxy S22 for Black Friday, get a free smartwatch
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. The smallest of the S22 series has been the old one out for so much of this year when it comes to deals, so it should be no surprise that the discounts on it vary dramatically between retailers. If you grab it at Amazon, the black is $553 while the other colors are around $675, whereas Best Buy has a flat $100 off all colors.Then Samsung only has $75 off, but enhanced trade-in can get it down to $225 and you can also get a Galaxy Watch 4 or Watch 4 Classic for free with purchase.
TechRadar
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Black Friday deal is so good, I might drop my iPad
The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra was a head-turning device when Samsung released it at the start of the 2022; offering up powerful specs, an impressive and expansive display and – perhaps most notably – the most commanding price tag in the series to date. Luckily, although we're not...
Microsoft Office deal is down to $29 for a lifetime license
TechSpot is supported by its audience. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Here's why you can trust us. Using your PC for work and play is great, but no matter if you're doing basic tasks or managing a business, sooner or later you will need a productivity suite to write, proofread, make some calculations, or create a presentation. Word, Excel, PowerPoint are industry standards but paying an Office 365 subscription may not be in your immediate plans.
Digital Trends
Samsung’s 55-inch Q70A QLED 4K TV just got a rare discount
Walmart has been chock full of TV deals lately, with Samsung’s 55-inch Q70A QLED 4K TV being the latest to see a significantly lower price. Right now you can get this TV for just $898, a savings of greater than 10% off the typical price of $1,000. That’s a total savings of $102, enough to stuff more than one stocking if you’re getting on your holiday shopping early this year. However, and as with most Walmart deals, we aren’t sure how long this special price will last. If you’re enticed, act now.
Phone Arena
Apple's 11-inch iPad Pro (2022) is on sale at Black Friday discounts of up to $105
For a blazing fast tablet duo with a crazy powerful processor under the hood and quite possibly the greatest jumbo-sized screens in the industry right now, Apple's latest 11 and 12.9-inch iPad Pros have sure gotten a lot of discounts in a very narrow window of time. We're obviously not...
LG's best OLED TV just dropped to its cheapest ever price
Grab the LG C2 OLED now with a 39% discount
Walmart will basically give you $500 for buying our favorite Android phone
Walmart is giving away $500 e-gift cards to folks who buy the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus with eligible activation. Here's how it works.
Digital Trends
Get this Windows 11 laptop for less than $100 at Walmart today
The Gateway 14.1-inch Ultra Slim Notebook is down to an unbelievably low price of $99 from the Walmart Black Friday sale, following a $130 discount that more than halves its original price of $229, for one of the cheapest laptops that you can buy today. Taking advantage of early Black Friday deals will let you avoid the rush of the shopping holiday, so that’s one more reason for you to take advantage of this offer. You need to hurry though, because we’re not sure if it will still be online tomorrow.
T3.com
Forget Airpods – I'm buying these cheap spatial audio headphones on Black Friday
Recently, I've been offered a chance to try 1MORE's Aero headphones. I spend a lot of time testing the best running headphones and the best wireless headphones so I don't get too excited every time I come across new buds. However, the 1MORE Aero was different, as it offers spatial audio for all smartphone users; I had to try to find out if the buds were any good, especially knowing that they were less than half-price of the Airpods Pro.
This cheap Samsung Galaxy phone just got a great free software upgrade
If you're looking for a great, cheap Android phone, look no further
Digital Trends
This incredible LG 65-inch OLED TV Black Friday deal won’t last
The 2022 Black Friday deals are officially off to the races today. That means today’s the day is when you’ll see the best prices on electronics before 2023 rolls around, so if you or someone on your “nice list” is in need of a new television, the time to buy is right now. One of the best Black Friday TV deals we’ve seen today is this whopping $600 discount on the 65-inch LG B2 OLED 4K smart TV, letting you grab it for just $1,300.
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra just tipped for brightest display ever
A series of rumors suggest that the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra could get the brightest display of any phone on the market and an upgraded fingerprint reader.
Digital Trends
Walmart Black Friday: This 65-inch QLED just dropped below $400
Black Friday deals are the perfect time to upgrade your home theater setup, and with big discounts on both high-end and budget options, there’s no reason not to. Walmart Black Friday deals have already started trickling out, and the retailer is offering an awesome deal on an already affordable option. Right now you can buy the Onn 65-inch QLED 4K TV for only $398, a discount of $180 off its original price of $578. A large, home-theater-defining TV for under $400 is nothing to turn up your nose at. Don’t wait until November 25 — it will probably sell out soon!
Every Black Friday streaming deal: $1.99 Hulu and HBO Max, $0.99 Peacock, 50% off Sling
The best Black Friday streaming deals available now include Hulu for $1.99/month, $8 monthly savings on HBO Max, 15% off Disney+, and more...
Android Headlines
Amazon offering select streaming services for $1.99/month, for 2 months
Amazon is currently having a pretty nice sale on streaming services, via its Prime Video Channels. It is currently offering a ton of streaming services for just $1.99 per month, for your first two months. After that, they go back to their regular prices. Here’s the complete list:. Paramount+
The Galaxy Tab A7 Lite from Samsung is a $100 Black Friday tablet from a brand you can trust
The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is a cheap tablet but Samsung is supporting it like any other. This MediaTek-powered tablet has an Android 12 update ready to install and comes with 3GB of RAM.
Android Authority
The top 15 Canada Black Friday deals available right now
Canadians can get in on the huge sales event with big deals on phones, smartwatches, and headphones. Black Friday is officially hours away, but many of the best deals are already live right now. Whether you’re looking for a smartphone, tablet, headphones, or another tech category altogether, you’re bound to find something worth buying.
