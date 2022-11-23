Read full article on original website
Billy Napier discusses Florida 45-38 loss at Florida State
Here is everything Florida head coach Billy Napier said after his team's 45-38 loss at Florida State on Friday night in Tallahassee. The Gators finished their first regular season under Napier's direction with a 6-6 overall record and 3-5 mark in SEC play. Opening statement:. “Heck of a football game,...
Tomahawk Nation
5 questions, 5 answers: FSU beats UF to finish 9-3
No. 16 Florida State (9-3, 5-3 ACC) capped off a major leap of a third season under head coach Mike Norvell on Friday with a win over the Florida Gators (6-6, 3-5 SEC), improving by four wins from last season. The Seminoles earned every inch of the win, fighting off...
Column: One man's field storming, is another man's party at the 50-yard line
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State outlasted Florida, 45-38, on Friday evening inside Doak Campbell Stadium. Less than a minute after a fourth down pass by UF quarterback Anthony Richardson hit the grass between a pair of FSU defenders, the Seminoles were on the field to celebrate. And it wasn't just the...
Live Gameday Updates: FSU vs. Florida - Pregame Observations and Notes
TALLAHASSEE -- No. 16 Florida State hosts Florida on Friday at Doak Campbell Stadium (79,560) at 7:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast nationally on ABC. For more on how to watch, stream, or listen, click here. Friday marks the first meeting in Tallahassee, Fla. between the Seminoles (8-3, 5-3...
thecomeback.com
College football world reacts to insane Florida State touchdown
The latest rendition of one of the most storied rivalries in college football took place on Friday between the Florida State Seminoles and the Florida Gators. There has been ton of excellent play on both sides, but Seminoles starting quarterback Jordan Travis has been the star of the show. Travis...
WCTV
FSU, UF game day drawing big crowds to bars
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Hundreds of Florida State and Florida fans made their way out to bars on Madison Street Friday ahead of the sunshine state showdown. Black and garnet and blue and orange lined the sidewalks as students, parents, graduates and more staked their spots at the bar for the game.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Jimbo Fisher trolled on social media after Mike Norvell, FSU beat Florida
Jimbo Fisher’s Texas A&M team did not play Friday night, but that did not stop the Aggie head coach from being trolled on social media. FSU Twitter had a lot to celebrate Friday after Florida State defeated Florida 45-38 to snap a 3-game losing streak in the rivalry and improve to 9-3 on the year. While Seminoles fans appreciate Fisher leading the team to a national championship in 2013, they aren’t particularly happy with how he left for Texas A&M in 2017.
Gator Country
Florida vs. Florida State picks, predictions: Week 13 college football odds, spread, lines
A pair of traditional in-state rivals meet up in the Sunshine State the day after Thanksgiving as Florida and Florida State square off in college football's Week 13 action on Friday. Florida State comes in at 8-3 overall, eclipsing the 8-win mark for the first time since 2016 in a breakout season ...
Florida Gators Tripped Up by Xavier Musketeers in First Game of PK85, 90-83
The Florida Gators fail to avenge their second-round NIT loss with a 90-83 loss to the Xavier Musketeers.
Noles247 Staff Predictions: FSU vs. Florida
Florida State (8-3) is back at home again this weekend and they'll host one of their biggest rivals in the Florida Gators (6-5) inside Doak Campbell Stadium for a 7:30 p.m. kick on Friday night. After falling three straight games to Clemson, NC State and Wake Forest, the Seminoles have secured four-straight blowout wins against Georgia Tech, Miami, Syracuse and Louisiana over the past month. The Noles247 staff gives our thoughts on how we expect Friday's matchup with UF to unfold and shared our score predictions below as well:
Tomahawk Nation
FSU drops to 1-5 after embarrassing loss to Siena: What’s wrong with the Seminoles?
Coming off their first win of the season on Monday against the Mercer Bears, there was some hope that maybe FSU’s darkest days were behind them. The depth is slowly improving as some of the injured players are working their way back into playing shape. The defensive intensity looked a little better against Mercer and Cam’Ron Fletcher has a breakout game setting a career high.
WJHG-TV
High School Football Scheduling Dilemma
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The focus this week as been on high school football and not so much the match-ups but more the scheduling. The 3rd round, regional final games are this Friday night. Which is typical right, high school football on Friday night. Here’s the catch college football and squeezed itself into Friday night as well as the Florida-Florida St game is sitting pretty in the 6:30 primetime spot on Friday.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Buchholz returns to state semifinals
One month ago, the Buchholz football team suffered its first loss of the season in a 21-6 loss at Bartram Trail (St. Johns) in a Class 4S-District 3 game. But on Friday night in a 4S-Region 1 Final, the No. 3 seed Bobcats made enough plays to hand the top-seeded Bears (12-1) their first loss of the season in a 21-20 road victory to send Buchholz to its second straight state semifinal.
