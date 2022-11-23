Florida State (8-3) is back at home again this weekend and they'll host one of their biggest rivals in the Florida Gators (6-5) inside Doak Campbell Stadium for a 7:30 p.m. kick on Friday night. After falling three straight games to Clemson, NC State and Wake Forest, the Seminoles have secured four-straight blowout wins against Georgia Tech, Miami, Syracuse and Louisiana over the past month. The Noles247 staff gives our thoughts on how we expect Friday's matchup with UF to unfold and shared our score predictions below as well:

