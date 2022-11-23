Read full article on original website
USA vs. England: World Cup nail-biter brought crowds to West Chester
The owner of Kildare's in West Chester says the pub was already at capacity before the World Cup game even started.
easternpafootball.com
Cinderella Bucks Season Ends in Finals
Beating Garnet Valley was a tall enough order. The reigning AAAAAA District champion, #1 Garnet Valley suffered just one regular season loss over their last four seasons. Beating them without a key weapon- #11 CB West (9-5) played without “blink and you miss him” all-conference wide out Conor McFadden- made it even taller. The Jaguars repeated as District champions Friday night in Glen Mills, topping the Bucks 35-7. West fell valiantly at Garnet Valley 14-7 in Week One.
McDevitt meets Manheim Central in District III Championship
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Bishop McDevitt and Manheim Central will clash for the District III Class 4A Championship on Friday, November 25. The Crusaders and Barons were the top two seeded teams respectively in the Class 4A bracket. Bishop McDevitt, the reigning District III Champions in Class 4A, have won 15 District Championships in school […]
Thanksgiving football tradition gets reborn at Philadelphia high school
Martin Luther King High School drummed up excitement for the first Thanksgiving Football Classic in nearly a decade!
Shop and Dine Under Thousands of Twinkling Lights Starting This Friday in West Chester
It’s time for the lights to ignite in downtown West Chester. Starting this Friday, visitors can sip, shop, and dine amidst thousands of twinkling lights and a variety of holiday festivities. It’s all part of six weekends of holiday magic, Thanksgiving through New Year’s, during Chester County Hospital Lights...
Berks County Mansion With Basketball Court, Movie Theater Listed At $1.67M
A basketball court, swimming pool and movie theater are just some of the luxuries included in a Berks County mansion listed at $1.67 million. The Wyomissing home on Reading Boulevard has nine bedrooms, nine bathrooms and spans 10,665 square feet. Built in 1927, the home was designed by Philadelphia architects...
hwy.co
Everything You Need to Know About Alapocas Run State Park in Delaware
Wilmington, Del., is the largest city in the First State, with over 70,000 residents. It was built on the settlement of Kristinehamn, the first Swedish settlement in North America. Today, it’s home to numerous art galleries, museums, gardens, and festivals. But an oasis in the middle of this bustling city is at Alapocas Run State Park, DE.
berkscountyliving.com
Meet Your 2022 Best of Berks Winners!
After you voted by the thousands and the tallies were made, these 35 came out on top. On the following pages, get to know this year's winners a bit better, as well as the Lifetime honorees who have earned 10 or more "Best of Berks" designations over time. BEST SPOT...
NBC Philadelphia
Family Continues Search for Missing Delaware Teen Girl
The search continues for a Delaware teen girl who went missing nearly two months ago. Family members say Alexis Marrero, 15, of Bear, Delaware, was picked up by an unidentified man at the Christiana Mall in Newark, Delaware, back on Oct. 1 and later dropped off that night at a Walmart in Middletown, Delaware.
This Place is Considered the "Bermuda Triangle" of New Jersey
In 1960, the Round Valley Reservoir, located in Clinton Township, Hunterdon County, New Jersey, was built, when the New Jersey Water Authority built two massive dams and flooded a big valley.
Battaglia family carries on Thanksgiving tradition in Montgomery County
Brooke Battaglia and her family were busy in the kitchen. As we all know, a lot of prep goes into the perfect Thanksgiving meal.
bctv.org
Christmas on the Mountain Becomes #1 in the USA
Now in its 31st year the Hillside Playground has been transformed (located on North 14th street in the city of Reading) into a Christmas Wonderland. It has become affectionately known as “Christmas on the Mountain”. This free to enter and free to park display, now with over 5 million led lights/Pixels, inflatables, vintage and modern decorations, has undergone a major overhaul for 2022. A refurbished classic light show set to your Favorite classic and modern holiday music, All New Character experiences complete with many new habitats, A ridiculous second 4K immersive light show that sets a completely new standard are just a few of the things you can expect for this season.
Child, 2 adults die in Thanksgiving crash after leaving Pa.
ELKVIEW, W.Va. (AP) — Three people were killed and two others were injured in a Thanksgiving Day crash along Interstate 79 in West Virginia, authorities said. The vehicle carrying two adults and three children was traveling from Upper Darby, Pennsylvania, to Kentucky when the crash occurred early Thursday near Elkview, north of Charleston, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
10 one-of-a-kind gifts you likely will only find in the Lehigh Valley
The following story is part of our Stronger Than Steel series, an in-depth look at how the Lehigh Valley has made a remarkable comeback since Bethlehem Steel’s blast furnaces went cold in 1995. Read more about what inspired the series here and check out additional Stronger Than Steel stories here.
National Dog Show 2022: See the best in show, group winners
OAKS, Pa. — The National Dog Show, held by the Kennel Club of Philadelphia, has picked its best in show for 2022. Winston the French Bulldog was crowned top dog in the weekend ceremony, which was broadcast on Thanksgiving Day. See Winston and the group winners below:. Best in...
WGAL
Local dog handler participates in Thanksgiving National Dog Show
You might have watched the National Dog Show while you were getting ready for Thanksgiving dinner. It was also a chance to see a dog groomer and handler from Lancaster County on national TV. It was a pretty special holiday for Lexi Schlott and the dog she was showing, named...
South Philadelphia bakery continues 70-year tradition of cooking turkeys
"My family and I, that's all we know. On Thanksgiving, we work," said General Manager Joe Cacia.
Popular Allentown eatery launching 2nd location, possibly more
A popular Venezuelan eatery known for its overstuffed arepas plans to open a second location in Allentown. La Bicicleta Arepa Bar, 12 S. Eighth St. in Center City Allentown, has been in operation since September 2019. Husband-and-wife owners Humberto and Hercilia Canelon of South Whitehall now plan to open a second site by early December at 709 Union Blvd., in the city’s east side.
Girl knocked out in fight that shut down Pa. school bonfire: police
A fight shut down Easton Area High School’s traditional bonfire before the Thanksgiving football game against Phillipsburg High School, and one juvenile was found unconscious due to the incident, Palmer Township police report. Another juvenile involved in the fight was detained by school district police, township Patrolman Jim Alercia...
phillyvoice.com
Philly prepares to open first tiny house village to transition homeless residents into permanent housing
Philadelphia is preparing to unveil the first tiny house village in the Northeast. The living community is designed to transition homeless people into permanent housing by providing shelter and a mailing address to help them obtain employment and other social services to get them back on their feet. Sanctuary Village,...
