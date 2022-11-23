ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Chester, PA

easternpafootball.com

Cinderella Bucks Season Ends in Finals

Beating Garnet Valley was a tall enough order. The reigning AAAAAA District champion, #1 Garnet Valley suffered just one regular season loss over their last four seasons. Beating them without a key weapon- #11 CB West (9-5) played without “blink and you miss him” all-conference wide out Conor McFadden- made it even taller. The Jaguars repeated as District champions Friday night in Glen Mills, topping the Bucks 35-7. West fell valiantly at Garnet Valley 14-7 in Week One.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

McDevitt meets Manheim Central in District III Championship

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Bishop McDevitt and Manheim Central will clash for the District III Class 4A Championship on Friday, November 25. The Crusaders and Barons were the top two seeded teams respectively in the Class 4A bracket. Bishop McDevitt, the reigning District III Champions in Class 4A, have won 15 District Championships in school […]
MANHEIM, PA
hwy.co

Everything You Need to Know About Alapocas Run State Park in Delaware

Wilmington, Del., is the largest city in the First State, with over 70,000 residents. It was built on the settlement of Kristinehamn, the first Swedish settlement in North America. Today, it’s home to numerous art galleries, museums, gardens, and festivals. But an oasis in the middle of this bustling city is at Alapocas Run State Park, DE.
WILMINGTON, DE
berkscountyliving.com

Meet Your 2022 Best of Berks Winners!

After you voted by the thousands and the tallies were made, these 35 came out on top. On the following pages, get to know this year's winners a bit better, as well as the Lifetime honorees who have earned 10 or more "Best of Berks" designations over time. BEST SPOT...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Family Continues Search for Missing Delaware Teen Girl

The search continues for a Delaware teen girl who went missing nearly two months ago. Family members say Alexis Marrero, 15, of Bear, Delaware, was picked up by an unidentified man at the Christiana Mall in Newark, Delaware, back on Oct. 1 and later dropped off that night at a Walmart in Middletown, Delaware.
BEAR, DE
bctv.org

Christmas on the Mountain Becomes #1 in the USA

Now in its 31st year the Hillside Playground has been transformed (located on North 14th street in the city of Reading) into a Christmas Wonderland. It has become affectionately known as “Christmas on the Mountain”. This free to enter and free to park display, now with over 5 million led lights/Pixels, inflatables, vintage and modern decorations, has undergone a major overhaul for 2022. A refurbished classic light show set to your Favorite classic and modern holiday music, All New Character experiences complete with many new habitats, A ridiculous second 4K immersive light show that sets a completely new standard are just a few of the things you can expect for this season.
READING, PA
PennLive.com

Child, 2 adults die in Thanksgiving crash after leaving Pa.

ELKVIEW, W.Va. (AP) — Three people were killed and two others were injured in a Thanksgiving Day crash along Interstate 79 in West Virginia, authorities said. The vehicle carrying two adults and three children was traveling from Upper Darby, Pennsylvania, to Kentucky when the crash occurred early Thursday near Elkview, north of Charleston, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
ELKVIEW, WV
LehighValleyLive.com

Popular Allentown eatery launching 2nd location, possibly more

A popular Venezuelan eatery known for its overstuffed arepas plans to open a second location in Allentown. La Bicicleta Arepa Bar, 12 S. Eighth St. in Center City Allentown, has been in operation since September 2019. Husband-and-wife owners Humberto and Hercilia Canelon of South Whitehall now plan to open a second site by early December at 709 Union Blvd., in the city’s east side.
ALLENTOWN, PA
PennLive.com

Girl knocked out in fight that shut down Pa. school bonfire: police

A fight shut down Easton Area High School’s traditional bonfire before the Thanksgiving football game against Phillipsburg High School, and one juvenile was found unconscious due to the incident, Palmer Township police report. Another juvenile involved in the fight was detained by school district police, township Patrolman Jim Alercia...
EASTON, PA

