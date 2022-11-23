Read full article on original website
Why Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) Might be Well Poised for a Surge
Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given a notable revision in the company's earnings estimates. While the stock has been gaining lately, the trend might continue since its earnings outlook is still improving. Analysts' growing optimism on the earnings prospects of this company is driving...
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
TSMC (TSM) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Over the past month, shares of this chip company have returned +34.5%, compared to the Zacks...
Validea Benjamin Graham Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 11/26/2022
The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Value Investor model based on the published strategy of Benjamin Graham. This deep value methodology screens for stocks that have low P/B and P/E ratios, along with low debt and solid long-term earnings growth. NOW INC (DNOW) is a small-cap value stock in...
DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (DOCN) Upgraded to Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock?
DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (DOCN) appears an attractive pick, as it has been recently upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). This upgrade is essentially a reflection of an upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. A company's changing earnings picture is at...
Consumer Sector Update for 11/25/2022: MANU,CELH,DIS,HYZN,BHAT
Consumer stocks were narrowly higher in Black Friday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) little changed and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) just rising 0.1%. In company news, Manchester United (MANU) was extending its gains again on Friday, rising almost 15%, following media...
LOMA vs. NVR: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
Investors interested in Building Products - Home Builders stocks are likely familiar with Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR (LOMA) and NVR (NVR). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look. Everyone has their own...
Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Puts Up 28% in a Month, Should You Invest Now?
Shopify (NYSE:SHOP)(TSE:SHOP) stock has gained about 28% in a month. Positive developments, including the continued moderation in the inflation rate since June and indications of a slowdown in the interest rate hikes, supported SHOP stock. While Shopify stock has bounced back from the lows, an uncertain economic environment could hurt the recovery process and limit the upside.
Procter & Gamble (PG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Procter & Gamble (PG) closed at $146.72 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.18% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.03%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.45%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%. Heading into today, shares of the world's largest consumer...
2 Growth Stocks to Buy Before the Big Bull Rally
Investors looking for growth stock choices ahead of the next potential bull rally would do well to look to the fitness industry. Planet Fitness (NYSE: PLNT) and Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ: LULU) sit at the head of a pack of fitness offerings suppressed by the start of the global pandemic event. These shares faced further headwinds with the recent downturn in financial markets and increases in interest rates from central banks.
Why Is Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) Up 7.1% Since Last Earnings Report?
It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Antero Midstream Corporation (AM). Shares have added about 7.1% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Antero Midstream Corporation due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.
Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF) Up 5.6% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF). Shares have added about 5.6% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Raymond James Financial, Inc. due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.
Bank of America (BAC) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Bank of America (BAC) closed at $37.70, marking a +0.24% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.03%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.45%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the nation's second-largest...
Why Is EQT Corporation (EQT) Up 11.4% Since Last Earnings Report?
A month has gone by since the last earnings report for EQT Corporation (EQT). Shares have added about 11.4% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is EQT Corporation due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.
Carnival (CCL) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know
Carnival (CCL) closed the most recent trading day at $9.73, making no change from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.03%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.45%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.05%. Coming into today, shares of the cruise...
Xencor (XNCR) Upgraded to Buy: Here's What You Should Know
Xencor (XNCR) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given its recent upgrade to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). An upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices -- has triggered this rating change. The Zacks rating relies solely on a company's...
Morgan Stanley (MS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Morgan Stanley (MS) closed the most recent trading day at $90.91, moving +1.09% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.03% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.45%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%. Heading into today, shares of the investment...
DINO or ORA: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
Investors interested in stocks from the Alternative Energy - Other sector have probably already heard of HF Sinclair (DINO) and Ormat Technologies (ORA). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out. The best way to find...
P.A.M. Transportation (PTSI) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
P.A.M. Transportation (PTSI) closed at $29.12 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.8% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.03%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.45%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
Why Is RPC (RES) Down 3.6% Since Last Earnings Report?
It has been about a month since the last earnings report for RPC (RES). Shares have lost about 3.6% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is RPC due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.
POLL-Indian cenbank likely to set underwriting fee in 0.15-0.20 paise band
MUMBAI, Nov 25 (Reuters) - The Indian government aims to raise at least 280 billion Indian rupees ($3.43 billion) through the sale of bonds on Friday. The Reserve Bank of India will likely set underwriting commission for these notes in the 0.15 paise to 0.20 paise range, according to a Reuters poll of nine traders.
