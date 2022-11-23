A Longmont-based nonprofit distributed $5.8 million to Native tribes and organizations across the country last year. The First Nations Development Institute, which is headquartered in Longmont, released their 2021 annual report this week. Over 450 grants throughout the year helped to support Native American organizations in 44 states, the District of Columbia and American Samoa through the second year of the pandemic.

