broomfieldleader.com
Colorado Gives Day ongoing until Dec. 6
Colorado Gives Day, the annual donation drive for nonprofits statewide, was expanded this year to launch on Nov. 1 and culminate on Dec. 6. Traditionally held on the first Tuesday in December, online donations made at ColoradoGives.org anytime prior to or on Dec. 6 will be matched proportionally from an incentive fund totaling $1.4 million.
broomfieldleader.com
HabilisCrafts forges new retail outlet for artisans in Broomfield
HabilisCrafts was launched last month by a young Broomfield couple intent on providing low-cost retail space for local artisans and handcrafted goods vendors. “We’ve had a lot of people come by and tell us that Broomfield really needed something like this,” Gareth Patmore said. Located at 300 Nickel...
broomfieldleader.com
Longmont organization invests millions into Native initiatives
A Longmont-based nonprofit distributed $5.8 million to Native tribes and organizations across the country last year. The First Nations Development Institute, which is headquartered in Longmont, released their 2021 annual report this week. Over 450 grants throughout the year helped to support Native American organizations in 44 states, the District of Columbia and American Samoa through the second year of the pandemic.
broomfieldleader.com
Santa Claus sightings in Broomfield
Stepping away from overseeing Christmas preparations at the North Pole, Santa Claus will make several visits to Broomfield prior to Dec. 25 to confer with children regarding holiday gift requests. Santa will land in Broomfield on Dec. 2 for the annual Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony at the George DiCiero City...
broomfieldleader.com
RTD chief looks to 2023 at Commuting Solutions meeting
Debra Johnson, general manager and CEO of the Regional Transportations, is scheduled to be a keynote speaker at the Dec. 7 membership meeting of Commuting Solutions. Johnson will speak about RTD’s outlook on community priorities heading into 2023, said Audrey DeBarros, executive director of the Louisville-based Commuting Solutions in a news release. The nonprofit Commuting Solutions pursues transit options to reduce congestion on roadways in Boulder and Broomfield counties.
broomfieldleader.com
Broomfield police report, Nov. 23, 2022
The Broomfield Police Department reports police activity through a community crime map. The following reports include information gathered from the crime map and obtained by the Leader from the department. Police found two people in a stolen vehicle Sunday on 120th Street. Both the driver and passenger were arrested and...
