Bleacher Report

Brazil's Neymar to Miss 2022 World Cup Group Stage with Ankle Injury

Brazil star Neymar reportedly will miss the remainder of the 2022 FIFA World Cup group stage after suffering an ankle injury during a 2-0 win over Serbia on Thursday. According to Fernando Kallas of Reuters, the Brazilian Football Confederation confirmed Friday that Neymar will not play Monday against Switzerland, but sources indicated Neymar will also miss next Friday's group-stage finale against Cameroon.
Richarlison Celebrated for Best Goal of the World Cup as Neymar, Brazil Beat Serbia

Richarlison had a memorable start to the 2022 FIFA World Cup, scoring both goals in Brazil's 2-0 victory over Serbia at Lusail Stadium on Thursday. The 25-year-old's second goal was a thing of beauty, as he took a pass from Vinicius Junior and flicked it up to himself before connecting on a bicycle kick to give the Brazilians a two-goal advantage in the 73rd minute.
Lionel Messi's 'Magic' Applauded by Twitter as Argentina Tops Mexico in World Cup

With their backs against the wall following a World Cup-opening loss to Saudi Arabia, Argentina players were saved Saturday in Qatar by the play of legendary superstar Lionel Messi. Argentina would have been eliminated with a loss to Mexico, but Messi scored in the 64th minute and then assisted on...
Fans Praise USA for Strong Showing, Rue Missed Chances in Draw vs. England

Twitter users were conflicted Friday as the United States played England to a scoreless draw at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Ultimately, the result was a good one for the USMNT against a favored England squad, especially since the Americans carried the play for long stretches. Fans lamented missed opportunities on the United States' part, however.

