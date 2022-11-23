Richarlison had a memorable start to the 2022 FIFA World Cup, scoring both goals in Brazil's 2-0 victory over Serbia at Lusail Stadium on Thursday. The 25-year-old's second goal was a thing of beauty, as he took a pass from Vinicius Junior and flicked it up to himself before connecting on a bicycle kick to give the Brazilians a two-goal advantage in the 73rd minute.

