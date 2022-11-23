ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milam County, TX

Related
wtaw.com

Bryan City Council Agrees To Build A $4 Million Dollar Sewer Line In Exchange For Annexation

The Bryan city council agrees to spend $4 million dollars to extend city sewer service to the site of future housing developments that are outside city limits. The agreement that was approved without discussion at last Thursday’s council meeting involves multiple groups of property owners between FM 1179 and Old Reliance Road and east of the Austin’s Colony subdivision.
BRYAN, TX
fox44news.com

Drainage installation to cause road closures

BELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – The Texas Department of Transportation and its contractor plan to conduct a full closure of Loop 121, from FM-93 to the Sparta Road intersection, for drainage installation. TxDOT says this will start on Monday night, and that this closure will allow crews to...
BELL COUNTY, TX
KCEN

Marijuana ordinance repealed in Harker Heights

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — The Proposition A ordinance came and went in Harker Heights as the city council decided to repeal the ordinance for a plethora of reasons. Prop A would allow police in Harker Heights to issue tickets instead of arrests for low level possessions of marijuana. Harker...
HARKER HEIGHTS, TX
KCEN

One hospitalized after Harker Heights fire

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — One person is in the hospital after a fire in Harker Heights, according to The Harker Heights Fire Department. A dog also reportedly did not make it out of the building. The department reported that they responded to a commercial structure fire at 203 Oak...
HARKER HEIGHTS, TX
kwhi.com

FIRE STARTS WHILE VEHICLE IS WORKED ON AT BRENHAM AUTO SHOP

A fire sparked at a Brenham auto shop Wednesday afternoon. The Brenham Fire Department was dispatched at 2 p.m. to the report of a structure fire at Rick’s Auto Center at 1311 South Austin Street. Units arrived on location to find heavy fire inside the building. According to Lieutenant...
BRENHAM, TX
fox7austin.com

Warehouse fire in South Austin under investigation by AFD

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Fire Department is investigating what caused a warehouse fire in South Austin. The fire happened at The Yard, a mixed-use development, located on East St. Elmo Road near Willow Springs Road and near South Congress Avenue. Officials say they received a call at around 3:30...
AUSTIN, TX
fox44news.com

Lights of West now open for 2022 season

WEST, Texas (FOX 44) – A Christmas staple of McLennan County is officially open for the 2022 season!. Lights of West is now open nightly, from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m., until December 30. This is both a “Christmas light park” and a “faith-filled experience for families,” according to the event’s website.
MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX
WacoTrib.com

Those Who Make a Difference: Eric Hawkins

This is a monthly feature on someone who makes a difference in other people’s lives. To submit someone for consideration, email ken.sury@wacotrib.com. Eric Hawkins says being part of Waco Police’s NET (Neighborhood Engagement Team) aligns perfectly with his belief that law enforcement needs to meet people where they are in life.
WACO, TX
KBTX.com

Gloria Kennard, volunteers serve Thanksgiving Fellowship Meal to Brazos Valley residents

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - For the 34th year in a row, Gloria Kennard and community volunteers served a hot, homemade Thanksgiving meal to those in need. The Pleasant Grove Baptist Church was packed early Thursday as guests were excited for their free and delicious meal. Although before anyone could be fed and preparations started, Gloria Kennard led her crew to a song and prayer.
BRYAN, TX
News Channel 25

Lanes reopen after ‘major crash’ involving 18-wheeler on I-35 in Temple

TEMPLE, Texas – All lanes have reopened after traffic was backed up following a "major crash" on southbound I-35 near Industry Boulevard and Nugent Avenue (near Exit 304), Temple police said in a social media message. ORIGINAL STORY. Temple police are working a “major crash” involving an 18-wheeler and...
TEMPLE, TX
KAGS

Check out this list of holiday events happening in the Brazos Valley

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — It's time to deck the halls across the Brazos Valley! Below is list of events filled with holiday magic and fun for you, friends and the whole family. Oh deer! (See what we did there?) Santa's reindeer escaped the North Pole and found their way to Bryan! Now, Santa needs your help finding them in this holiday scavenger hunt. They are scattered across City of Bryan locations for a chance to win prizes! There's nine of them!
BRYAN, TX

