wtaw.com
Bryan City Council Agrees To Build A $4 Million Dollar Sewer Line In Exchange For Annexation
The Bryan city council agrees to spend $4 million dollars to extend city sewer service to the site of future housing developments that are outside city limits. The agreement that was approved without discussion at last Thursday’s council meeting involves multiple groups of property owners between FM 1179 and Old Reliance Road and east of the Austin’s Colony subdivision.
texasbreaking.com
Texas City Council’s Steps To Repeal Marijuana Decriminalization Measures Leaves Voters Gravely Upset
Two integral councils of Texas city recently decided to hold back on the marijuana decriminalization measures which left the local voters gravely upset. These measures were approved by the voters of Harker Heights and Killen councils. What were the Texas marijuana propositions all about?. As per the approved propositions, people...
KWTX
Voters upset after two central Texas city councils push back on marijuana decriminalization measures approved at ballot box
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Some voters in Central Texas are upset after two city councils took action to repeal and place Proposition A, a measure that decriminalized marijuana up to four ounces, on hold. Voters in Killeen and Harker Heights approved the measures at the ballot box on Nov. 8....
fox44news.com
Drainage installation to cause road closures
BELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – The Texas Department of Transportation and its contractor plan to conduct a full closure of Loop 121, from FM-93 to the Sparta Road intersection, for drainage installation. TxDOT says this will start on Monday night, and that this closure will allow crews to...
Marijuana ordinance repealed in Harker Heights
HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — The Proposition A ordinance came and went in Harker Heights as the city council decided to repeal the ordinance for a plethora of reasons. Prop A would allow police in Harker Heights to issue tickets instead of arrests for low level possessions of marijuana. Harker...
‘A remarkable opportunity’: Texas comptroller hints at larger-than-expected budget surplus
State Comptroller Glenn Hegar told an audience at an event hosted by the Austin Chamber he expected Texas would have even more money available than the amount he originally forecasted.
One hospitalized after Harker Heights fire
HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — One person is in the hospital after a fire in Harker Heights, according to The Harker Heights Fire Department. A dog also reportedly did not make it out of the building. The department reported that they responded to a commercial structure fire at 203 Oak...
kwhi.com
FIRE STARTS WHILE VEHICLE IS WORKED ON AT BRENHAM AUTO SHOP
A fire sparked at a Brenham auto shop Wednesday afternoon. The Brenham Fire Department was dispatched at 2 p.m. to the report of a structure fire at Rick’s Auto Center at 1311 South Austin Street. Units arrived on location to find heavy fire inside the building. According to Lieutenant...
8 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In McLennan County (McLennan County, TX)
Robinson Volunteer Fire Department reported a multi-vehicle crash that injured eight people. The crash happened at Highway 77 and Levi Parkway intersection around 6:26 p.m. on Thursday night in McLennan County.
fox7austin.com
Warehouse fire in South Austin under investigation by AFD
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Fire Department is investigating what caused a warehouse fire in South Austin. The fire happened at The Yard, a mixed-use development, located on East St. Elmo Road near Willow Springs Road and near South Congress Avenue. Officials say they received a call at around 3:30...
fox44news.com
Lights of West now open for 2022 season
WEST, Texas (FOX 44) – A Christmas staple of McLennan County is officially open for the 2022 season!. Lights of West is now open nightly, from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m., until December 30. This is both a “Christmas light park” and a “faith-filled experience for families,” according to the event’s website.
Williamson County animal shelter offering ‘name your price’ adoptions amid critical capacity
The shelter will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, but will reopen Friday, offering "name your price" adoptions for all medium and large-sized dogs and adult cats until Dec. 4.
coveleaderpress.com
Central Texas College holds press conference about preparations for upcoming solar eclipse
On April 8, 2024, locals will be treated to a truly spectacular, once in a lifetime event, a total solar eclipse in which the Central Texas area will be in the path of totality. The moon will completely block out the sun, the temperature will drop, and birds will fall silent.
WacoTrib.com
Those Who Make a Difference: Eric Hawkins
This is a monthly feature on someone who makes a difference in other people’s lives. To submit someone for consideration, email ken.sury@wacotrib.com. Eric Hawkins says being part of Waco Police’s NET (Neighborhood Engagement Team) aligns perfectly with his belief that law enforcement needs to meet people where they are in life.
KBTX.com
Gloria Kennard, volunteers serve Thanksgiving Fellowship Meal to Brazos Valley residents
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - For the 34th year in a row, Gloria Kennard and community volunteers served a hot, homemade Thanksgiving meal to those in need. The Pleasant Grove Baptist Church was packed early Thursday as guests were excited for their free and delicious meal. Although before anyone could be fed and preparations started, Gloria Kennard led her crew to a song and prayer.
KCEN TV NBC 6
Salvation Army of McLennan County providing Thanksgiving meals to community
WACO, Texas — The Salvation Army of McLennan County is making sure that everyone gets fed this Thanksgiving. On Thanksgiving Day, volunteers will host a community meal for everyone in Waco who needs one. Serving turkey, mashed potatoes, dressing and more, the meal will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Nov. 24.
News Channel 25
Lanes reopen after ‘major crash’ involving 18-wheeler on I-35 in Temple
TEMPLE, Texas – All lanes have reopened after traffic was backed up following a "major crash" on southbound I-35 near Industry Boulevard and Nugent Avenue (near Exit 304), Temple police said in a social media message. ORIGINAL STORY. Temple police are working a “major crash” involving an 18-wheeler and...
KWTX
Two local central Texas organizations feeds over 400 homeless people for Thanksgiving
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Two local central Texas organizations fed those in need this holiday. Both the Salvation Army Community Kitchen and Mission Waco were packed with people and the thanksgiving favorites. The goal is to feed hundreds of people who are less fortunate, like Ray Sanchez. “I see all...
Check out this list of holiday events happening in the Brazos Valley
BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — It's time to deck the halls across the Brazos Valley! Below is list of events filled with holiday magic and fun for you, friends and the whole family. Oh deer! (See what we did there?) Santa's reindeer escaped the North Pole and found their way to Bryan! Now, Santa needs your help finding them in this holiday scavenger hunt. They are scattered across City of Bryan locations for a chance to win prizes! There's nine of them!
Elizabeth Holmes recommended to serve sentence in Bryan minimum security federal prison
BRYAN, Texas — The judge who oversaw the trial of Elizabeth Holmes has recommended the former Theranos CEO serve her over 11 year sentence in a minimum-security federal prison camp in Bryan. Holmes was convicted for duping investors in a startup that aimed to revolutionize blood testing and promise...
