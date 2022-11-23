Read full article on original website
Rhea Ripley recalls what one fan wanted her to do to him during a WWE live event
While speaking to NYPost.com, Rhea Ripley talked about interactions with fans at events…. “People love to hate us and that’s something not many people can do, go out there and have people sort of think that your cool and then absolutely hate you and what you do at the same time. It’s been really fun for me going out there screwing with the fans. A lot of times it doesn’t get caught on camera, but lately, it has been. It makes them feel like their part of the moment. So when it gets caught on camera, I love it so much.”
Storyline update on Rey Mysterio vs. his son Dominik
As previously noted, Rey Mysterio officially moved to the WWE Smackdown brand on October 14th 2022 after reaching his “breaking point” from the situation with his son Dominik. Even though Rey and Dominik are on separate brands, the storyline between father and son is continuing. On Thanksgiving night,...
Maria Kanellis Bennett provides an update on possibly working creative with Tony Khan
Earlier this year, Tony Khan reportedly had talks with Maria Kanellis Bennett about working in a creative role in Ring of Honor. During an interview with Just Alyx, the former WWE Diva provided an update on those talks. Maria: “So we’ve talked in the past about the ROH women’s division...
What was originally planned for Ricky Steamboat’s comeback match
As previously noted, Big Time Wrestling announced that 69-year-old WWE Hall of Famer Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat will be making his in-ring return in Raleigh, North Carolina on November 27th. During an interview with Nick Hausman of WrestlingInc.com, Steamboat talked about teaming up with FTR at the event…
MR. TITO: What I’m THANKFUL for in Pro Wrestling (Thanksgiving Special)
HAPPY THANKSGIVING from the Retirement Home and the Excellence in Column Writing offices… During my full-time years as a writer for LoP and now NoDQ, I always prided myself on giving my readers something to read for specific holidays, particularly Thanksgiving and Christmas. It’s usually a “thank you” for a great year together with my readers, but it’s also a good opportunity with people having smartphones and needing something to do after they digest a big meal.
WWE Survivor Series 2022: WarGames -- live results and analysis
Two WarGames matches highlight the final WWE major of the year. Follow live.
What Vince McMahon said to WWE talent about unintentionally laughing on television
During an appearance on The A2theK Wrestling Show, former WWE star Santino Marella discussed wrestlers unintentionally laughing on WWE television during his time with the company…. “There’s nothing funnier than watching someone crack on TV. Vince [McMahon] kind of said to the locker room at the time, ‘If you laugh,...
Update on the situation with Thunder Rosa relinquishing the AEW women’s title
As previously noted, Jamie Hayter is officially the AEW women’s champion as Thunder Rosa relinquished her title. During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com discussed the situation…. “The deal with Rosa was that, when she went down, she was going to lose the title at that pay-per-view [All...
Video: How The Elite handled Chicago fans during 11/23/22 edition of AEW Dynamite
During the November 23rd 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite in Chicago, The Elite had a match against the trios champions Death Triangle. There were “CM Punk” and “F*ck The Elite” chants and The Elite milked the reactions. On commentary, Don Callis noted how much The Elite were loved in Chicago.
Update on The Elite mocking CM Punk during AEW Dynamite in Chicago
As previously noted, The Elite made references to CM Punk during their match on AEW Dynamite against the trios champions Death Triangle. Prior to Dynamite, Omega stated to SI.com that he would “encourage people to let it go” in regards to The Elite’s backstage altercation with Punk.
News regarding Ric Flair’s status with WWE heading into 2023
During his To Be The Man podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair provided an update on his status with WWE. In regards to the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble, Flair said he’s going to “be there” and also noted that “they didn’t say don’t tell anybody.”
Rumor killer regarding WWE already making plans for the 2023 Money in the Bank match
Twitter account @NewsXero made a claim that LA Knight is the “frontrunner” to win the 2023 WWE Money in the Bank contract. Fightful Select was able to obtain a statement from a WWE source in regards to that rumor…. “I like LA Knight, but we don’t even have...
AEW Rampage spoilers for the November 25th 2022 edition
After the November 23rd 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite, matches were taped for the November 25th 2022 edition of AEW Rampage. Here are the results…. * FTR defeated Top Flight to retain the ROH tag team titles and Gunn Club made an appearance afterwards. Dante Martin was possibly injured during the match.
Randy Orton expected to be out of WWE action for “an extended period of time”
Randy Orton has been out of action since the May 20th 2022 edition of WWE Smackdown when him and Matt Riddle dropped the RAW tag team titles to The Usos. Orton was spotted in Birmingham, Alabama earlier this month and a photo was posted of him by his wife. According...
USA-England World Cup Match Draws Record U.S. Viewership for Men’s Soccer Game
The USA vs. England World Cup game that ended in a 0-0 draw was a big draw for Fox Sports on Friday, pulling in more than 15.3 million viewers to a set a record for the most-watched men’s soccer match on U.S. television. Viewership of the 90-minute battle peaked from 3:30 p.m.-3:45 p.m. ET with 19.64 million viewers. The game’s average was strong enough to beat the previous record holder of 14.51 million who tuned in to see Brazil defeat Italy in the 1994 World Cup that was held in the U.S. Fox Sports asserted that viewership was also up significantly...
Becky Lynch revealed as the 5th member of Team Bianca for Survivor Series 2022
Jrbobcat I wish more people would start calling the trolls out and get this site back to being a cool place for all of us to talk bout the thing we love and have discusses and civil disagreements bout what we... Becky Lynch revealed as the 5th member of Team...
Video: Aaron Rift’s recap of WWE Survivor Series 2022 PLE
If you enjoy this video, please consider subscribing to the NoDQ YouTube channel and turning on the notification bell for updates. Darkness And some other wrestling site said he was coming back after the Royal Rumble I think all these articles are just guesstimations I don't think they have a clue.
Sami Zayn’s reaction to the popularity of his “Honorary Uce” gimmick in WWE
During an appearance on Corey Graves’ After The Bell podcast, Sami Zayn discussed the popularity of his “Honorary Uce” gimmick in WWE…. “It’s not something you predict ahead of time. It’s not something that you want to see or would think would make sense. But in the execution [it has worked.] The concept is a bit strange. All the Bloodline is a family, and here’s this person who is clearly not family. The whole thing doesn’t make sense on paper. But it’s the perfect example of when things work in execution more than they do on paper. All the Bloodline is a family, and here’s this person who is clearly not family. I’m not entirely surprised at the success of the segments that we’ve done, but it has still exceeded my expectations. I knew it would be good, but I didn’t think that fans would take to it the way they have.” (quote courtesy of SEScoops.com)
Bianca Belair teases that she has unfinished business with Charlotte Flair
During an interview with WrestleRant Radio, RAW women’s champion Bianca Belair commented on a possible match against Rhea Ripley at Wrestlemania…. “It’s going to happen, I mean, it just makes so much sense. Rhea and I have been going at it for years in NXT where [we were] fighting to take Shayna Baszler, Shayna Baszler era of NXT, we were fighting to take her down. Rhea got her, I didn’t. I went after Rhea again, I failed. We crossed paths at the Royal Rumble [2021] where I won and went on to Wrestlemania. I won my first title at Wrestlemania, she won her first title that same Wrestlemania. So, like, we’re on equal sides doing amazing things and we’re eventually going to cross paths.”
Mansfield’s Matchups: WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2022 Predictions
Well, it’s WARGAMES!!! (Gosh, I miss William Regal doing this, but thank you Sheamus and Butch for trying). For the first time ever, the WarGames match will be showcased on one of the original Big 4 PLE’s, Survivor Series. Survivor Series has sort of been the PLE everyone has kinda not cared about as much for a few years, except when they added NXT to the mix for the brand supremacy run after the brand-split was reintroduced. So much so that Vince even wanted to retire Survivor Series in 2010, over TWELVE years ago!! While there is no traditional Survivor Series tag match this year, which kinda sucks, I think this will be a very good chance to give WarGames exposure to the fans who have never seen a WarGames match before. And besides, this card is BEAUTIFUL!!! If anything, this year may just make us care about Survivor Series again. So, this is Mansfield’s Matchups for WWE Survivor Series WARGAMES 2022, and let’s get to it!!
