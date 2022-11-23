Read full article on original website
Ignorance Is Bliss
3d ago
Of course she is being sidelined. Kate is the not too distant future Queen.
Reply
7
Related
Prince Harry ‘disappointed’ after Meghan Markle’s first meeting with Princess Diana’s family sparked ‘unease’
The Duke of Sussex reportedly expected his Spencer aunts to see 'a similarity' between Princess Diana and Meghan Markle...
Camilla Parker Bowles ‘Is a Bit of Snob’ and Didn’t Think Kate Middleton Was ‘Worthy’ of Marrying Prince William, Royal Author Claims
An author is claiming that “snob” Camilla Parker Bowles previously had Charles talk Prince William into breaking up with Kate because she thought she was "too common" to be royal.
Princess Diana Wasn’t the Only Woman Who King Charles Cheated on With Camilla Parker Bowles
If you thought Princess Diana was the only one of King Charles' exes who saw him and Camilla together, you're wrong. Another woman dumped him for that very reason.
Princess Diana’s Biographer Accuses Prince Harry of Being Prince William’s ‘Hitman’ Rather Than His ‘Wingman’
The author who wrote Princess Diana's explosive biography is speaking out ahead of Prince Harry's memoir and insisting that Diana never thought Harry would become William's "hitman."
Body Language Expert Analyzes Video Showing Prince Louis May Have Gotten His ‘Rebellious’ Side From Another Royal (Not Prince Harry)
An unearthed video now making the rounds on TikTok shows that Prince Louis may have gotten his "rebellious" trait from another royal, not his Uncle Harry.
netflixjunkie.com
King Charles III to Strip Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Their Kids of Royal Titles over Memoir ‘Spare’ and Netflix Documentary?
Problems have not seemed to end for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle since they signed the $100 million Netflix deal. The couple left the Royal Family in January 2020. In September 2020, they signed a $100 million deal with the streaming giant. A few months later, their interview with Oprah came out.
Commentator Says Jewelry Queen Elizabeth Gave Kate Compared to What She Gave Meghan Proves Duchess Never Made It to the ‘Royal Bling Ring’
Here's what a royal expert has noticed about the jewelry Queen Elizabeth II gave the Princess of Wales and how that compares the pieces she gifted the Duchess of Sussex.
Princess Diana’s Last Words Were Heartbreaking—Here’s the Final Person She Spoke to Before she Died
It’s been over 20 years since her death, yet many are still curious to know what Princess Diana‘s last words were. The Princess of Wales died on August 31, 1997 after sustaining fatal injuries in a car crash. According to reports at the time, Diana uttered her final words right after she was pulled from the wreckage of the crash, which occurred when Diana and her then-boyfriend, Dodi Fayed, were being pursued by paparazzi in their vehicle in Paris, France. Diana’s driver, Henri Paul, was reportedly speeding and lost control of the car, which caused the vehicle to collide with a...
seventeen.com
King Charles Has Made Some Major Changes to the Royal Family's Christmas Plans
In a mere matter of weeks, the royal family will be gathering together for their annual Christmas celebrations in Sandringham—a yearly event that involves everyone going on an extremely slow walk in fancy hats. While the royals always spend Christmas in Sandringham (it's a tradition!), apparently this year will...
Prince William to make sweet change to Adelaide Cottage's kitchen after receiving adorable gift
Prince William promised to upgrade his fridge at his Windsor home during a visit to a Royal Air Force base in Lincolnshire on Friday
Kate Middleton’s Rumored Shampoo Could Be Why Her Hair Always Looks So Silky Smooth — & It's On Sale
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Trying to tame frizzy hair is easier said than done, especially if you live in a humid climate. But for those who are naturally curly, this is an ongoing battle. Frizz is great when it comes to volume, but sometimes we want a different look that’s more easily managed. More specifically, if Kate Middleton has the hair goals you’re after, then you’re in luck. We’ve heard, according to Marie Claire UK, that her favorite shampoo is from Kérastase, in particular,...
Why Prince Harry Reportedly Wants To Return To The UK Right Away
The last time Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visited the UK, they ended up staying there much longer than anticipated. Following the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex opted to remain on and see out the official mourning period, per Express. They were front and center at various events honoring Her Majesty's memory, but the couple's presence caused more controversy than anything else.
Princess Diana’s Cause of Death Was So ‘Rare’ Doctors Hadn’t Seen It Before—How She Died
More than two decades after her death, there are still a lot of questions about how Princess Diana died and what her cause of death was. Princess Diana, the mother of Prince William and Prince Harry and the ex-wife of Prince Charles, died on August 31, 1997. Since her death, the Princess of Wales has been mourned by millions of people around the world, with many blaming the paparazzi and the British media for their part in how she died. In an interview on CBS’ Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special in March 2021, Harry opened up about...
TODAY.com
Princess Diana and Dr. Hasnat Khan’s relationship: What 'The Crown' leaves out
Season Five of "The Crown" is set in the '90s, tracks the dissolution of Prince Charles and Princess Diana's marriage. The Netflix show — a dramatization of true events — also focuses on Diana's relationships with other people, including heart surgeon Hasnat Khan. In this upcoming season, Diana...
msn.com
King Charles wants Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to attend his coronation but their presence could lead to ‘turmoil’, claims royal expert
While the guest list for King Charles' coronation is yet to be released, a royal expert has claimed that the King will want Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to attend, though their presence will likely cause trouble. King Charles' coronation will take place next year, but whether or not his...
The Royal Lives Of Princess Margaret's Non-Royal Children
Princess Margaret has long been known as the original wild child of the royal family, but not much is known about her family life. The late sister of Queen Elizabeth II was played by the sensational Helena Bonham Carter in seasons three and four of "The Crown," garnering her masses of new fans who saw parts of themselves reflected in the eccentric and honest "spare."
Meghan Markle 'Racist' Tweet Lands Prince Harry Author in Hot Water
Royal commentator Angela Levin has come under fire online after she tweeted, "look how white Meghan's skin colour looks."
King Charles Has Banned This Dish from All Royal Residences
Guess this won’t be on the menu for this week’s state visit.
Recent Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Photos ‘More Beautiful to Look at’ Than ‘Outdated’ Royal Family Portraits
An expert says Prince Harry and Meghan Markle photos taken by photographer Ramona Rosales are 'far more engaging' than 'formal' royal family portraits.
How Prince Harry’s Memoir Release Is a Direct Shot at Kate Middleton
Find out why Prince Harry's announcement of when his memoir 'SPARE' will be released is seen as a direct jab at his sister-in-law Kate Middleton.
Comments / 17