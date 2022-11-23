Filled with holiday flavors, these Egg Nog Pudding Shots are a fun and flavorful dessert shot. They will be a huge hit at your adult holiday gatherings!. Now that the holidays are coming up, you absolutely have to make these Egg Nog Pudding Shots. These dessert shots have notes of cinnamon, nutmeg and bourbon and everything just works so well together. Plus eggnog is one of those drinks that you just have to have around the holidays. If you want to have some fun with your grown-up guests and switch up the cocktail routine, then this Egg Nog Pudding Shot recipe is what you want!

11 HOURS AGO