Most Viewed / New Details: Clatskanie School Superintendent resigns

The Clatskanie School District Board is looking for a new superintendent.

The board accepted the resignation of Superintendent Cathy Hurowitz during its Nov. 14 regular meeting.

The Clatskanie School Board issued the following statement:

Dear Clatskanie Community:

The Clatskanie School Board has worked with Superintendent Hurowitz to develop a plan for the transition of the District’s leadership that will take place prior to the end of December. Superintendent Hurowitz has agreed to continue to work as our superintendent until the Board can identify and hire an interim superintendent to support the District through the end of the school year.

Superintendent Hurowitz’s leadership over the course of the last 5 years has moved our District forward and has helped us survive the challenges of the COVID school closures, we wish her the best in her next opportunity.

Hurowitz comments

"I did the best that I could with what I know, and I am grateful for the opportunity," Hurowitz told The Chief. "I wish the district the very best."

Hurowitz said she has yet to decide what's next.

"I am looking at my options," she said. "I am retired, and I was working back as superintendent."

Hurowitz was under the first year of a three-year contract with a value of an estimated $400,000 plus benefits which would be approximately 30%.

She became the Clatskanie School District Superintendent in 2018.

School board chair insight

Clatskanie School District Board Chair Megan Evenson said the change in leadership came following a district executive session.

“The district is ready to move on with leadership and do the best for kids,” Evenson said. “We have been in touch with Oregon School Boards Association (OSBA) and they are helping us with an interim search. We are hoping that process can go pretty quickly."

Evenson said a representative from the OSBA was scheduled to meet with the board during a special Zoom meeting Thursday, Nov. 17 to present a proposal to find a permanent superintendent.

“We are looking for a leader that is going to put kids in our community first, that is our priority, and to empower the district administration and staff to do their very best for kids,” Evenson said.

The school board is expected to look at like-size districts to determine the salary and benefits for the new superintendent.

“We want to be competitive and attract the right quality candidate,” she said. “OSBA does a nationwide search, so the search is wide open.”

Evenson said the new superintendent will need to be ready to move the district forward.

“We are right in the middle of our bond project (school renovations) and so getting that finished is going to be key and getting the next district budget together,” she said. “We have a lot of work to do. We need to have a board retreat to set our goals for next year and make sure the new superintendent is with us.”

Community meetings are expected to be held in the months ahead as the district board moves to select and interview superintendent candidates. The process could be held between January and March of next year. Information about those public sessions will be posted at the district’s Facebook page and on the district’s webpage.

Evenson, who has been the school board chair for the past five years, acknowledged that the transition it is “a little stressful.”

“Such a leadership change and finding the right person for the position of superintendent is stressful because the position is a huge part of the district,” she said. “One concern is that the state has had a lot of school district superintendent turnover. We understand that 50% are brand new, so we just don’t know what to expect with the candidate pool.”

Evenson said the school board appreciates Hurowitz time as superintendent.

“We wish her well professionally and personally,” Evenson said.