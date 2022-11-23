Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
muddyrivernews.com
QU Hawk Express jazz band to host annual Christmas concert on Tuesday
QUINCY — The Quincy University Music Department will host its Hawk Express jazz band Christmas concert at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, in the Quincy University cafeteria, 1800 College Avenue. The concert is free and open to the public. Festive pieces with a jazzy twist will be performed as...
muddyrivernews.com
JWCC to present holiday concert on Friday
QUINCY — Audiences will be treated to a wide variety of holiday vocal and instrumental selections performed by talented area students at John Wood Community College’s Fine Arts Department holiday music concert. The annual event is set for 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, in the JWCC Paul Heath Center Mary Ellen Orr Auditorium on the Quincy campus, 48th and Harrison.
muddyrivernews.com
Salvation Army of Hannibal kicks off Tree of Lights Christmas campaign
HANNIBAL, Mo. — The Hannibal Salvation Army began the Christmas season with its annual Tree of Lights Christmas kick-off event on Thursday, Nov. 17, at The Rialto in Hannibal. The 2022 campaign chairs, Brad and Sara Kurz, along with their children, Kendall and Caleb, were introduced along with the announcement of the $120,000 campaign goal.
muddyrivernews.com
Transitions holds annual dinner, announces Williams Award winner
QUINCY — Board members, staff, donors and friends of Transitions gathered Nov. 16 at the Holiday Inn to celebrate the agency’s accomplishments during the past year. Mark Schmitz, executive director of Transitions, served as host to the approximately 120 guests in attendance. Transitions of Western Illinois, the Transitions...
muddyrivernews.com
Where can I get something to eat at a restaurant on Thanksgiving?
Uninterested in cooking a Thanksgiving meal? Wondering which Quincy restaurants are open on Thanksgiving Day? Thanks to SeeQuincy.com, see the list below for Thursday dining options. The Abbey – 1736 Spring/217-228-8868/11 a.m.-6 p.m. O’Shea’s – 339 Cedar/217-222-7356/turkey or ham dinner. Starbucks – 33rd and Broadway/217-224-4537/6 a.m.-5...
muddyrivernews.com
QPD Blotter for Nov. 24, 2022
Brennan C Johnson, 18, Quincy, was arrested for DUI alcohol, illegal transportation of alcohol, improper lane usage and leaving the scene of a property damage accident at 10th and Chestnut on 11/09/22. 176. Aaron M Nokes, 37, Camp Point IL, was arrested on a ticket on file for domestic battery...
muddyrivernews.com
Quincy man jailed, faces charges of domestic battery, unlawful restraint
QUINCY — A Quincy man is in the Adams County Jail after deputies from the Adams County Sheriff’s Department responded to a domestic abuse call Wednesday night. Deputies were called at 11:05 p.m. Wednesday to 428 Timber Ridge Lane, east of Quincy off State Street. Deputies learned a female resident had contacted a third party and requested police assistance. Upon arrival, deputies determined the woman was being held against her will and the victim of domestic battery.
Comments / 0