QUINCY — A Quincy man is in the Adams County Jail after deputies from the Adams County Sheriff’s Department responded to a domestic abuse call Wednesday night. Deputies were called at 11:05 p.m. Wednesday to 428 Timber Ridge Lane, east of Quincy off State Street. Deputies learned a female resident had contacted a third party and requested police assistance. Upon arrival, deputies determined the woman was being held against her will and the victim of domestic battery.

QUINCY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO