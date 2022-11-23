Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
muddyrivernews.com
JWCC to present holiday concert on Friday
QUINCY — Audiences will be treated to a wide variety of holiday vocal and instrumental selections performed by talented area students at John Wood Community College’s Fine Arts Department holiday music concert. The annual event is set for 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, in the JWCC Paul Heath Center Mary Ellen Orr Auditorium on the Quincy campus, 48th and Harrison.
muddyrivernews.com
Transitions holds annual dinner, announces Williams Award winner
QUINCY — Board members, staff, donors and friends of Transitions gathered Nov. 16 at the Holiday Inn to celebrate the agency’s accomplishments during the past year. Mark Schmitz, executive director of Transitions, served as host to the approximately 120 guests in attendance. Transitions of Western Illinois, the Transitions...
muddyrivernews.com
Shelbina Knights of Columbus to be host of farm toy show on Dec. 3
SHELBINA, Mo. — The Shelbina Knights of Columbus will be the host of a farm toy show on Saturday, Dec. 3 at the Father Buhman Center. The show is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dealer set-up will be from 7-9 a.m. Admission is $2. The cost for exhibitors is $8, and table rentals are $12. Concessions will be sold throughout the day.
muddyrivernews.com
Salvation Army of Hannibal kicks off Tree of Lights Christmas campaign
HANNIBAL, Mo. — The Hannibal Salvation Army began the Christmas season with its annual Tree of Lights Christmas kick-off event on Thursday, Nov. 17, at The Rialto in Hannibal. The 2022 campaign chairs, Brad and Sara Kurz, along with their children, Kendall and Caleb, were introduced along with the announcement of the $120,000 campaign goal.
muddyrivernews.com
Real estate transfers in Pike County from Nov. 14-18, 2022
Muddy River News transaction information is obtained from Illinois Real Estate Transfer Declaration forms accompanying recorded documents. Dates provided may differ from actual transaction or recording dates. Further details may be obtained from the PTAX form or recorded documents. Constance R. Hammitt of Rockport sold a residence at 15867 US....
muddyrivernews.com
Hannibal Regional receives $2,500 donation for cancer patients from Peters Heating and Air
HANNIBAL, Mo. — Hannibal Regional Hospital recently received $2,500 for its Life.Light.Hope fund from Peters Heating and Air Conditioning. Donations from Peters’ pink van service calls assist local cancer patients in their battle against cancer. Miss Clipping Out Stories to Save for Later?. Click the Purchase Story button...
muddyrivernews.com
Quincy Fire Department announces ‘Keep the Wreath Red’ program
QUINCY — The Quincy Fire Department kicked off its annual “Keep the Wreath Red” program Wednesday at Central Fire Station, 906 Vermont. The program will run from Nov. 23 to midnight Jan. 1, 2023. Each Quincy Fire Department station, along with program sponsors Ameren Illinois and Refreshment...
wlds.com
Fire Consumes Home in Rural Meredosia Wednesday Night
Multiple fire departments in the surrounding area responded to a structure fire in rural Meredosia on Wednesday night. Reports of a structure fire were called in for multiple departments at 7:25PM Wednesday night for a residence located at 523 Spunky Ridge Road in rural Meredosia. Little details are known at...
Pen City Current
Two Homes for Iowa being moved into Fort Madison
FORT MADISON - City residents may have a seen a home being trucked in from the west side last week. That home is one of more than 50 that have been built in the past three years under the Homes for Iowa program, an offender-based effort that builds homes from the ground up.
muddyrivernews.com
QMG gets green light for hospital project
QUINCY — A Sangamon County Court has dismissed an appeal by Blessing Health System to block the proposed Quincy Medical Group Hospital and Birth Center to be built at the Quincy Town Center. In April, seven of the eight members of the Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board...
muddyriversports.com
Photo gallery: Opening night of 51st QHS Thanksgiving Tournament at Blue Devil Gym
QUINCY — The opening night of the 51st QHS Thanksgiving Tournament had everything Quincy High School boys basketball fans want — a down-to-the-wire affair, an intriguing storyline and a victory by the Blue Devils. Quincy opened with a 65-29 victory over Dixon after Springfield Lanphier outlasted Miller Career...
wlds.com
Water Line Break at Area Manufacturing Facility Cause of Large Thanksgiving Day Boil Order
A break in an industrial service line was the cause of an unusually large boil order being issued on Thanksgiving day in Jacksonville. The Jacksonville water treatment plant began receiving calls of low water pressure across the west side of town at about 9:30 Thursday morning. Municipal Utilities Superintendent Ricky Hearin says around that same time, personnel at the water plant were noticing a sudden spike in water usage meaning there was a break somewhere in the system.
wlds.com
Rural Meredosia Fire Claims Life of Home Owner
One person has died after fire swept through a house in rural Meredosia Wednesday night. At approximately 7:25 Wednesday night, West Central Dispatch received reports from an Illinois State Trooper and Pike County Sheriff’s Deputy who both said visible flames and smoke could be seen from a nearby highway near Meredosia.
muddyriversports.com
2022 Quincy Blue Devil Sports Hall of Fame inductee: Tom Berry, coach
QUINCY — A 1963 graduate of Quincy High School who played baseball and basketball through his sophomore year, Tom Berry chose to have a long-lasting impact on Quincy’s student-athletes through teaching and coaching. A math teacher who graduated from Quincy College, Berry spent two years teaching in the...
muddyrivernews.com
QPD Blotter for Nov. 22, 2022
Michelle Catron, 53, Quincy, for Violation of No Contact No Stalking Order. Lodged 128. Ashley Schroder,35, Quincy, for Operation of Motor Vehicle with suspended registration at 8th and College on 11/22/22. NTA 131. Trista Wade,37, Quincy, for FTA – DWLS. NTA by ACJ. 122. Cierra Andrews,25, Quincy, for Failure...
muddyrivernews.com
Two Quincy teachers recognized as McDonald’s outstanding educators
QUINCY — McDonald’s of Quincy director of operations Ashley Orscheln recently recognized Autumn Lomax from Quincy Junior High School and Trudy Willis from Baldwin Elementary School for being selected as McDonald’s Outstanding Educator award recipients. Local McDonald’s restaurants started this award program three years ago as a...
wlds.com
GFL Trash Service Terms Come into Question In South Jacksonville & Jacksonville
A presentation concerning trash service raised a few eyebrows in the Village of South Jacksonville recently in which some claims were made that the City of Jacksonville says weren’t brought up in their contract negotiations. South Jacksonville Village President Dick Samples invited GFL Environmental to the Village Board of...
WAND TV
Boil order in effect for Jacksonville, Ill.
LITCHFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — A boil order for City of Jacksonville water customers has been put into effect until further notice. North side of Morton Avenue to West Lafayette Avenue between South Westgate and Rt. 104. South Westgate over to South Grand between Mound Road and West Lafayette. Morgan...
khqa.com
4 injured in crash near Canton
CANTON, Mo. (KHQA) — Four people including a juvenile on Tuesday were injured in a crash on U.S. 61 about one mile south of Canton. The two vehicle wreck happened around 2:20 p.m. when a Ford Ranger, driven by Susan Spurgeon, traveling southbound turned left into an emergency crossover in front of a Lexus driven by Mary Sherlock, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's crash report.
khqa.com
Quincy man sentenced for distributing meth
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — A Quincy man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for distributing methamphetamine. Michael Bell, 39, was sentenced on November 18, 2022, after he was indicted in October 2021 and pleaded guilty in July 2022. Bell, who has multiple prior drug convictions, pleaded guilty...
