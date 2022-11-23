ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedartown, GA

Marcia Odom

By Kevin The Editor
Polk Today
Polk Today
 3 days ago
Ms. Marcia Elaine Frawley Odom

Ms. Marcia Elaine Frawley Odom , age 86, of Cedartown, Georgia, passed away on Saturday, November 19, 2022.

She was born on October 14, 1936 in Ohio. She was the daughter of the late Richard and Ketirah Buchanan Frawley.

Ms. Odom is survived by her sons, Steven Vincent Odom (Lisa) and Jeffery Phillip Odom; grandchildren, Megan Ashley Odom and Joshua Steven Odom; and great-grandchildren, Elizabeth Alana Odom, Hailey Odom, and Logan Odom.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46iGmZ_0jLIqNBC00

Ms. Odom is preceded in death by her parents; son, Kenneth Scott Odom; and brother, Michael Richard Odom.

In keeping with Ms. Odom’s wishes, she was cremated, a memorial service will be held on Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at eleven o’clock in the morning in the chapel of the Gammage Funeral Home with Rev. Wayne Benefield officiating.

Messages of condolence can be made to the family by visiting our website and signing the online guestbook at gammagefh.com.

The Olin L. Gammage and Sons Funeral Home is handling the arrangements for Ms. Marcia Elaine Frawley Odom.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18wLuH_0jLIqNBC00

The post Marcia Odom appeared first on Polk Today .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Polk Today

Robyn Tillery Hubbard

Mrs. Robyn T. Hubbard of Cedartown, Ga., passed away Friday, November 25, 2022. Mrs. Hubbard was born on April 16, 1960, to the late Howard and Doris Tillery. Also preceding is her brother Phil Tillery. Surviving Mrs. Hubbard is her husband of 44 years, Benny Hubbard; sons Joshua Hubbard, Jordan Hubbard (Jessica), and Jacob Hubbard; […] The post Robyn Tillery Hubbard appeared first on Polk Today.
CEDARTOWN, GA
Polk Today

Charles Ross Phillips

Mr. Charles Ross Phillips, age 85 of Loganville, Georgia (formerly of Rockmart, Georgia) passed away peacefully on Tuesday morning, November 22, 2022 at 6:34 A.M. Mr. Phillips was born January 1, 1937 in Aragon, son of the late Joseph Phillips and the late Lillie Scott Phillips. Mr. Phillips was a member of Rehoboth Baptist Church […] The post Charles Ross Phillips appeared first on Polk Today.
LOGANVILLE, GA
Polk Today

Tammy Denise Brock

Ms. Tammy Denise Brock, age 58, of Aragon, GA, passed away Tuesday morning, November 22, 2022, in a Rome, GA, hospital. Tammy was born in Rome on June 23, 1964, daughter of the late Dennis Nelson and Glenda Faye Collum Nelson. She had lived all her life in Polk County and was a 1982 graduate […] The post Tammy Denise Brock appeared first on Polk Today.
ARAGON, GA
Polk Today

Gary Lamar Cannon

Mr. Gary Lamar Cannon, age 75, of Rockmart, GA, passed away Monday evening, November 21, 2022. Gary was born in Cartersville, GA, on June 17, 1947, son of the late Sam Buford Cannon and Jeanette Hatfield Cannon. He had lived most of his life in Polk County and was of the Baptist faith. Gary retired […] The post Gary Lamar Cannon appeared first on Polk Today.
ROCKMART, GA
Polk Today

Charles Alton McAlister

Mr. Charles Alton McAlister, age 71 of Rockmart, passed away Friday, November 18, 2022. Mr. McAlister was born May 30, 1951 in Cartersville, son of the late Thomas Monroe McAlister and the late Aileene Ridley McAlister. He was a self-employed carpenter and was of the Baptist faith. Mr. McAlister enjoyed fishing, wood carving, riding motorcycles […] The post Charles Alton McAlister appeared first on Polk Today.
ROCKMART, GA
Polk Today

Wilburn Dee Holland

Mr. Wilburn Dee “Pop” Holland, age 90, of Aragon, GA, passed away Thursday, November 17, 2022, in a Rome medical facility. He was born in Taylorsville, GA on November 5, 1932, a son of the late Dewitt Holland and the late Bannie Costlow Holland. Mr. Holland lived his early life in the Bartow and Polk […] The post Wilburn Dee Holland appeared first on Polk Today.
ARAGON, GA
Polk Today

Reminder: Silver Comet Fest returns today

The Silver Comet Fest is under an hour from kicking off for the second annual event during Thanksgiving weekend in downtown Rockmart. The festival kicks off at 10 a.m. with the annual Silver Comet 5K, being put on by Silver Comet Fitness, followed by the 11:30 a.m. Pet Parade, and then the 3 p.m. Rotary […] The post Reminder: Silver Comet Fest returns today appeared first on Polk Today.
ROCKMART, GA
Polk Today

A Remix Thanksgiving Meal

Downtown landmark hosts a free meal for all to come enjoy Thanksgiving is the time to share and be grateful for the abundance that the world bestows upon us, and Remix at Moore’s is no stranger to that feeling today as they opened up their doors to any and all who wanted to enjoy a […] The post A Remix Thanksgiving Meal appeared first on Polk Today.
CEDARTOWN, GA
Polk Today

Trevor Evans

Mr. Trevor Shane Evans, age 50, of Cedartown, Georgia, passed away on Friday, November 11, 2022. He was born on October 25, 1972 in Rome, Georgia. He was the son of Charles Junior and Teresa Arrington Evans. Mr. Evans is survived by his parents; and brothers, Tori Evans and Darron Evans. In keeping with Mr. […] The post Trevor Evans appeared first on Polk Today.
CEDARTOWN, GA
Polk Today

Gerald Wayne Cagle

Mr. Gerald Wayne Cagle, age 81, of Cedartown, Georgia, passed away on Wednesday, November 16, 2022. He was born on March 9, 1941. He was the son of the late Herman and Thelma Faye Atkins Cagle. Mr. Cagle is survived by his wife, Shirley Ann Crawford Cagle; daughter, Lisa Cagle McKellar (Charles); son, Jeff Cagle; […] The post Gerald Wayne Cagle appeared first on Polk Today.
CEDARTOWN, GA
Polk Today

Randy Coy “Skeeter” Sides

Randy Coy “Skeeter” Sides, age 47, of Cedar Bluff, AL, passed away Tuesday, November 15, 2022. Randy was born May 20, 1975, in Rome, GA, a son of the late James Clark Sides and Jean Robertson Sides. He had lived most of his life in Polk County, GA, moving to Alabama about 7 years ago. […] The post Randy Coy “Skeeter” Sides appeared first on Polk Today.
CEDAR BLUFF, AL
Polk Today

Dorothy Sue Chappell

Mrs. Dorothy Sue Harvey Chappell, age 81 of Rockmart, passed away Sunday, November 13, 2022. Mrs. Chappell was born October 9, 1941 in Indianapolis, Indiana, daughter of the late John William Harvey and the late Nancy Brock Harvey. She was a former employee of Integrated Products of Aragon and was a member of The Church […] The post Dorothy Sue Chappell appeared first on Polk Today.
ROCKMART, GA
Polk Today

Roger Clayton Gibson

Mr. Roger Clayton Gibson, age 78 of Rockmart, passed away Friday, November 11, 2022. Mr. Gibson was born May 12, 1944 in Riverdale, Maryland, son of the late Robert Elmer Gibson and the late Mildred Walker Gibson. He was a self-employed real estate agent for 30+ years and a member of the Seventh-day Adventist Church […] The post Roger Clayton Gibson appeared first on Polk Today.
ROCKMART, GA
Polk Today

Albert “Scott” McGee

Mr. Albert “Scott” McGee, age 81, of Cedartown passed away Saturday, November 12, 2022. Mr. McGee was born August 11, 1941, at Hall-Chaudran Hospital in Cedartown, to his late parents, Albert Robert Howard McGee, and Etha Mae Hedgeepath McGee. Scott enlisted in the United Stated Army in 1960 serving in Germany and with 1/7 Calvary […] The post Albert “Scott” McGee appeared first on Polk Today.
CEDARTOWN, GA
Polk Today

Timothy Allen White

Mr. Timothy Allen White, age 56 of Piedmont, AL, passed away Thursday, November 10, 2022. Mr. White was born April 12, 1966 in Atlanta, son of the late Sarah Imogene Horsley Brazier and the late Eulie Storey Jones. He worked as a truck driver and loved his family, especially his dog, Baby Girl. In addition […] The post Timothy Allen White appeared first on Polk Today.
PIEDMONT, AL
Polk Today

Polk Jail report – Wednesday, November 23, 2022

Officials from the Polk County Jail provide arrest reports on weekday mornings. Find the Wednesday, November 23, 2022 report below. The post Polk Jail report – Wednesday, November 23, 2022 appeared first on Polk Today.
Polk Today

Virgil Stuart Rogers

Mr. Virgil Stuart Rogers, age 60, of Cedartown, GA, passed away Thursday, November 10, 2022. Mr. Rogers was born on April 30, 1962, son of Lois Harner and the late Cecil Rogers. Mr. Rogers proudly served our country in the United States Air Force. He was a roofer and handyman who very much enjoyed bowling […] The post Virgil Stuart Rogers appeared first on Polk Today.
CEDARTOWN, GA
Polk Today

Kevin Thomas Cuzzourt

Mr. Kevin Thomas Cuzzourt, age 35, of Cedartown, Georgia, passed away on Monday, November 7, 2022 in Huntington, West Virginia. He was born on June 5, 1987 in Floyd County. He was the son of Mr. Hollis Clifton Cuzzourt, Jr. and Mrs. Janet Rainey Cuzzourt. Kevin graduated from Cedartown High School in 2005, where he […] The post Kevin Thomas Cuzzourt appeared first on Polk Today.
CEDARTOWN, GA
Polk Today

Floyd Geston Womack

Mr. Floyd Geston Womack of Cedartown, GA. passed away Thursday, November 10, 2022. Floyd was born, Jan. 4, 1940, to the late Floyd and Ethel Jones Womack. Geston became a pilot and loved flying. Geston was a farmer and was voted Polk Co. Young Farmer of the month in 1972, and was nominated Polk Co. […] The post Floyd Geston Womack appeared first on Polk Today.
CEDARTOWN, GA
Polk Today

Polk Today

6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
547K+
Views
ABOUT

A local, independently-owned online news source for Polk County, Georgia and the surrounding areas providing free articles.

 http://polk.today

Comments / 0

Community Policy