Marcia Odom

Ms. Marcia Elaine Frawley Odom

Ms. Marcia Elaine Frawley Odom , age 86, of Cedartown, Georgia, passed away on Saturday, November 19, 2022.

She was born on October 14, 1936 in Ohio. She was the daughter of the late Richard and Ketirah Buchanan Frawley.

Ms. Odom is survived by her sons, Steven Vincent Odom (Lisa) and Jeffery Phillip Odom; grandchildren, Megan Ashley Odom and Joshua Steven Odom; and great-grandchildren, Elizabeth Alana Odom, Hailey Odom, and Logan Odom.

Ms. Odom is preceded in death by her parents; son, Kenneth Scott Odom; and brother, Michael Richard Odom.

In keeping with Ms. Odom’s wishes, she was cremated, a memorial service will be held on Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at eleven o’clock in the morning in the chapel of the Gammage Funeral Home with Rev. Wayne Benefield officiating.

The Olin L. Gammage and Sons Funeral Home is handling the arrangements for Ms. Marcia Elaine Frawley Odom.

