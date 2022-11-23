ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

Twin Ports Spay and Neuter Closing

DULUTH, Minn. – “We do about a hundred surgeries a week. So, most vet clinics would love to do that in about a month so the volume that we are able to do is amazing. The fact that we can keep it low cost as well,” said Twin Ports Spay and Neuter Certified Veterinary Technician, Chelsea Bartels.
Traffic Signal Improvements At Duluth’s Woodland + Snively Intersection Coming, Will Ease Congestion

Wait - it's not completely finished yet! That's the message from the St. Louis County Public Works Department about the intersection at Woodland Avenue and Snively Road. The actual construction at the intersection wrapped up in October, and it's been open to traffic since then. However - if you've driven through it since - you've no doubt noted the congestion that is still occuring.
City Of Superior Fire Department To Service Village Of Superior’s Emergency Needs With New Rates

It seems the cost of everything continues to go up. And it's no different for emergency services. A new agreement for the City of Superior Fire Department to provide emergency service for the Village of Superior was recently approved. That agreement provides a different way of calculating charges; one that takes into account more of the hard costs involved.
Duluth Winter Village Returns December 3 + 4 At The DECC

One of the surprise successes of the holiday season last year in the Twin Ports is back again this year. The Duluth Winter Village - a festive outdoor event designed to support local small businesses and let everyone have some fun - will happen Saturday and Sunday, December 3 and 4, on Harbor Drive, which circles behind the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center.
Downtown Duluth Announces Free Parking Options + Road Closures For Christmas City Of The North Parade

The Christmas City of the North Parade takes place Friday, November 18 and Downtown Duluth has announced free parking options, as well as parade-related road closures. The Christmas City of the North Parade, which travels through downtown Duluth, starts at 6:30 p.m. in front of Fitger’s, loacated at 6th Ave E and Superior Street, and then continues along Superior Street to 4th Ave W.
Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald, 47 Years Later

November 9, 1975, was the day the Great Lakes iron freighter Edmund Fitzgerald set out from Superior, Wis., carrying 26,000 tons of iron ore to a destination near Detroit. November 10, 2022, was the 47th anniversary of the loss of that ship and her 29 crew.
Full Food + Drink Menu Announced For 2022 Duluth Winter Village

Recently, details were released on the 2022 Duluth Winter Village, which is a terrific holiday weekend for the entire family. The Duluth Winter Village is Saturday, December 3 and Sunday, December 4. The event takes place on Harbor Drive, which circles behind the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center. The event runs from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM both days.
MNDOT Wraps Up 2022 Road Construction Season In Duluth Area, Finishes 258 Statewide Projects

That's a wrap! The Minnesota Department of Transportation is calling the 2022 summer road construction season officially over as winter weather starts to roll in across the state. While some projects will remain with open and active work zones through the winter season (like the Twin Ports Interchange Project locally), most construction will be halted until spring.
MNDOT Clears Trees Along Highway 73 North Of Duluth

Drivers along Highway 73 north of Duluth will want to be extra alert during the next few days. The Minnesota Department of Transportation is alerting motorists of their plans to clear trees along part of that route - November 16 through November 18 as preparation work for a future project.
Enjoy Great Snow Glow (Night) Tubing Right Here In The Duluth Area

For many people, snow tubing is a great way to get outdoors in the winter and enjoy the cool temperatures and the snow. And if you have kids and you don't ski or snowboard this is a great way to hit the slopes with minimal skills needed except to hang on. Many ski resorts have realized that this is a great way to utilize the hills and runs in a whole new way and we are lucky to have two places right in our area that not only offer tubing during the day but also special night tubing that usually includes music and a special light show.
