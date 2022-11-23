Read full article on original website
Authorities respond to Thanksgiving day structure fire in Fredenberg Township
FREDENBERG TOWNSHIP, MN -- Crews had to shut down a road Thursday morning as they responded to a structure fire just outside Duluth. First responders arrived on the scene on Taft Road in Fredenberg Township, just north of Fish Lake, shortly after 9 a.m. A handful of different departments responded,...
Twin Ports Spay and Neuter Closing
DULUTH, Minn. – “We do about a hundred surgeries a week. So, most vet clinics would love to do that in about a month so the volume that we are able to do is amazing. The fact that we can keep it low cost as well,” said Twin Ports Spay and Neuter Certified Veterinary Technician, Chelsea Bartels.
Traffic Signal Improvements At Duluth’s Woodland + Snively Intersection Coming, Will Ease Congestion
Wait - it's not completely finished yet! That's the message from the St. Louis County Public Works Department about the intersection at Woodland Avenue and Snively Road. The actual construction at the intersection wrapped up in October, and it's been open to traffic since then. However - if you've driven through it since - you've no doubt noted the congestion that is still occuring.
City Of Superior Fire Department To Service Village Of Superior’s Emergency Needs With New Rates
It seems the cost of everything continues to go up. And it's no different for emergency services. A new agreement for the City of Superior Fire Department to provide emergency service for the Village of Superior was recently approved. That agreement provides a different way of calculating charges; one that takes into account more of the hard costs involved.
Duluth Winter Village Returns December 3 + 4 At The DECC
One of the surprise successes of the holiday season last year in the Twin Ports is back again this year. The Duluth Winter Village - a festive outdoor event designed to support local small businesses and let everyone have some fun - will happen Saturday and Sunday, December 3 and 4, on Harbor Drive, which circles behind the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center.
Which Duluth Restaurants Are Open On Thanksgiving?
Thanksgiving is right around the corner and maybe you want to do something a little different this year and go out to eat. Check out 10 restaurants that are open in the Duluth-Superior area for 2022. Some of the fun of Thanksgiving is getting together with family and friends and...
Downtown Duluth Announces Free Parking Options + Road Closures For Christmas City Of The North Parade
The Christmas City of the North Parade takes place Friday, November 18 and Downtown Duluth has announced free parking options, as well as parade-related road closures. The Christmas City of the North Parade, which travels through downtown Duluth, starts at 6:30 p.m. in front of Fitger’s, loacated at 6th Ave E and Superior Street, and then continues along Superior Street to 4th Ave W.
Minnesota Online Land Auction Features 6 Acre Lakeshore Property Just North Of Duluth
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources will soon hosting another land sale, featuring a total of 11 properties that will be available via an online auction. All 11 properties will be up for auction beginning Thursday, December 1. The lands for sale include lakeshore in Itasca and St. Louis counties and rural, vacant land in Wadena County.
Catch Merry Kiss Cam For Free During Special Duluth Screening
Want to see Duluth in all of its glory on the big screen? You have a chance with a special screening of the romantic comedy filmed in Duluth earlier this year! The screening is free and this weekend only. It was revealed earlier this year that a movie was filming...
Jamrock Cultural Restaurant Leaving Superior, Opening New Downtown Duluth Location
After opening in January, 2021, at their current location on Tower Avenue in Superior Jamrock Cultural Restaurant has announced they will be leaving Superior to open in a new location Downtown Duluth. While this is bad news for Superior residents who love their unique Caribbean style seafood dishes and Jamaican...
Can You Identify This Animal Prowling In West Duluth? Here’s What The DNR Has To Say
Nature is wonderful, isn't it? That is unless you find yourself encountering a predator, or they start roaming around your neighborhood. A friend of mine recently snapped this photo of what appears to be a large cat walking near their home in West Duluth early in the morning of November 18. They were able to get two photos and shared them on Facebook.
Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald, 47 Years Later
November 9, 1975, was the day the Great Lakes iron freighter Edmund Fitzgerald set out from Superior, Wis., carrying 26,000 tons of iron ore to a destination near Detroit. November 10, 2022, was the 47th anniversary of the loss of that ship and her 29 crew.
Full Food + Drink Menu Announced For 2022 Duluth Winter Village
Recently, details were released on the 2022 Duluth Winter Village, which is a terrific holiday weekend for the entire family. The Duluth Winter Village is Saturday, December 3 and Sunday, December 4. The event takes place on Harbor Drive, which circles behind the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center. The event runs from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM both days.
MNDOT Wraps Up 2022 Road Construction Season In Duluth Area, Finishes 258 Statewide Projects
That's a wrap! The Minnesota Department of Transportation is calling the 2022 summer road construction season officially over as winter weather starts to roll in across the state. While some projects will remain with open and active work zones through the winter season (like the Twin Ports Interchange Project locally), most construction will be halted until spring.
MNDOT Clears Trees Along Highway 73 North Of Duluth
Drivers along Highway 73 north of Duluth will want to be extra alert during the next few days. The Minnesota Department of Transportation is alerting motorists of their plans to clear trees along part of that route - November 16 through November 18 as preparation work for a future project.
Enjoy Great Snow Glow (Night) Tubing Right Here In The Duluth Area
For many people, snow tubing is a great way to get outdoors in the winter and enjoy the cool temperatures and the snow. And if you have kids and you don't ski or snowboard this is a great way to hit the slopes with minimal skills needed except to hang on. Many ski resorts have realized that this is a great way to utilize the hills and runs in a whole new way and we are lucky to have two places right in our area that not only offer tubing during the day but also special night tubing that usually includes music and a special light show.
St. Lukes + Essentia Battle To Attract University Of Minnesota Medical School In Duluth
The Twin Ports in home to two major medical facilities. And while partnership in healthcare is common, both are battling against each other - hoping to be the future home of a University of Minnesota medical school. It's really a tale of two redevelopments, two different campuses, and two different...
November Bringing More Snow, Cooler Temps Than Usual
Winter is here and while it is always a bit of a buzzkill when it does arrive, we can't complain too much considering it didn't strike as early as it could have! We got a winter-free October for the most part but now that winter is here, it's making up for lost time.
New Reporting Tool For Blocked R+R Crossings Like Those In Superior
I think we've all been there. Living (or more importantly - driving) in the Northland, we've probably all encountered a railroad crossing and waited while a train passed. This is especially true with the large number of railroad companies that operate multiple tracks throughout the region; it's hard not to encounter a crossing somewhere on your route.
Superior To ‘Retire’ Holiday Tree After This Year + Plant New In Its Place
A familiar sight for many Northlanders during the holiday season will be going away this year when the lights come down. The City of Superior will be retiring the tree that it has used as a holiday focal point for decades when it cuts it down afterwards. The tree -...
