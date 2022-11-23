Read full article on original website
Hochul Signs Historic Anti-Hate Crime LegislationJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Linguine’s, A Paradise of PastaJ.M. LesinskiBowmansville, NY
Visit the Magical Christmas Tree Forest in Upstate New YorkTravel MavenHamburg, NY
Western New York received nearly 6 feet of snow the weekend before Thanksgiving, causing road closuresZoran BogdanovicBuffalo, NY
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in New York StateKristen WaltersBuffalo, NY
Popculture
Borje Salming, Legendary NHL Player, Dead at 71
Borje Salming, a legendary NHL star who spent the majority of his career with the Toronto Maple Leafs, died on Thursday, the league announced. He was 71 years old. Salming was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) in April but didn't announce the news until August. "The Toronto Maple Leafs...
NHL
Number 71 ... And A Half
Birman, who had joined the Penguins ticketing department in 1999 after immigrating from Ukraine eight years earlier, was told that he might need to accompany the young Russian to dinner at Mario Lemieux's house to translate. "But then they called back and said hey, Sergei Gonchar is going to go,"...
NHL
Avalanche at Predators Postponed
NEW YORK (Nov. 25, 2022) - Today's game between the Colorado Avalanche and Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena has been postponed due to a water main break that has significantly impacted the event level of the arena. A makeup date will be announced as soon as it can be confirmed.
Fans Chant “Fire Fletcher!” As Flyers Lose Ninth Straight
Audible chants of “Fire Fletcher!” broke out at Wells Fargo Center as GM Chuck Fletcher's Philadelphia Flyers loat for the ninth straight game, 4-1 to Pittsburgh on Friday. For more on the game, check out Kevin Durso's story here. Our 97.3 ESPN Flyers insider, Kevin Durso, was in...
NHL
Bruins Announce Promotions for Black Friday Game, Pres. by The Black Dog
BOSTON - The Boston Bruins announced today a number of promotions as part of its Black Friday game vs. the Carolina Hurricanes on Nov. 25, presented by the Black Dog. The ProShop powered by '47 will host a special shopping event in-store from 8-10 a.m. on Black Friday (Nov. 25). For one hour beginning at 8 a.m., purchases will be discounted by 30 percent, followed by a 20 percent discount from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.* In addition, fans may enjoy 15% off all weekend long on BostonProShop.com.
NHL
Bruins Unveil Jerseys For 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic
BOSTON - The Boston Bruins and NHL today unveiled the Bruins special-edition jerseys for the 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic event that will be played January 2, 2023, at Fenway Park, home to the Boston Red Sox. The Bruins' NHL Winter Classic jersey is inspired by a variety of Bruins...
NHL
MTL@CBJ : Game recap
COLUMBUS - Sam Montembeault made 30 saves and the Canadiens scored three unanswered goals on Wednesday to bounce right back from a tough outing the evening prior. With the Habs playing a second game in as many nights, head coach Martin St-Louis made a few changes to his lineup ahead of puck drop.
France 24
First Swedish NHL star Salming dies at 71
Salming was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig's disease, in April which he had revealed in August. After making his name in Sweden, Salming was signed by the Maple Leafs after they watched him play in exhibition games against Canadian junior teams. He made his...
Yardbarker
Hockey Hall of Famer Borje Salming dies after fight with ALS
Borje Salming, a Toronto Maple Leafs legend and a Hockey Hall of Fame member, has passed away at the age of 71. Salming was diagnosed with ALS in July before revealing in publicly in August. He lost his ability to speak in October as his health continued to decline. Boasting...
The Hockey Writers
Blues Gameday Preview: Tampa Bay Lightning – 11/25/22
After rattling off seven-straight wins, the St. Louis Blues (10-9-0, 19 points) saw their winning ways end at the hands of the Buffalo Sabres with a final score of 6-2. For the Blues, their two goals were scored by Pavel Buchnevich (five) and Brayden Schenn (six). Goalie Jordan Binnington had a few goals he would like back, but the defenders playing in front of him were giving up too many high-danger chances and odd-man rushes for him to stand much of a chance in this one.
NHL
Projected Lineup: Nov. 26 at Florida
Thomas Greiss will be between the pipes tonight as the St. Louis Blues face off against the Florida Panthers at 5:30 p.m. CT (BSMW, 101 ESPN). Greiss' last start was in the Nov. 17 game vs. the Washington Capitals, where he recorded his first win as a Blue. He faced 51 shots in the team's 5-4 shootout win.
NHL
Recap: Lightning 5, Blues 2
Tampa Bay built a big lead early and cruised down the stretch to a victory over St. Louis on Friday. For the second straight game, the Lightning got off to a fast start and grabbed the lead. Unlike Monday's loss to Boston, however, the Bolts were able to continue to add on and cruised to a 5-2 victory over the Blues at AMALIE Arena on Friday.
NHL
Salming mourned by Maple Leafs, hockey community
TORONTO -- Borje Salming was surrounded by family and friends as he sat in a wheelchair in the tunnel of Scotiabank Arena on Nov. 12, waiting to be honored by the Toronto Maple Leafs in a pregame ceremony. No, he couldn't speak. Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou...
NHL
Preview: November 26 vs. Calgary
RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes wrap up a back-to-back set of games on home ice, hosting the Calgary Flames for a rare Saturday afternoon matchup. Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes.com/Listen, Hurricanes App. Canes Record: 10-6-5 (25 Points, T-3rd, Metropolitan Division) Canes Last Game: 3-2 Overtime Loss to the Boston...
NHL
Preview: Blues at Panthers
BLUES The St. Louis Blues fell behind early on Friday in Tampa, with mutliple penalties disrupting their first-period approach. Though the line of Pavel Buchnevich, Robert Thomas and Jordan Kyrou found success, the Blues came up short in Friday's first of two back-to-back games. The difficult first period proved too much to overcome, though they played a competitive game the rest of the way.
NHL
Fantasy hockey MVP for each team at Thanksgiving
Most valuable players in standard categories; podcast analysis. NHL.com identifies the most valuable player in fantasy hockey for each team at Thanksgiving during the 2022-23 season. For more coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy and subscribe for free to the "NHL Fantasy on Ice" podcast. NOTE: Each team's most valuable player is based...
NHL
How to watch Stars vs. Avalanche: Live stream, game time, TV channel
Find out when and how to catch Dallas' game against Colorado on TV, radio and streaming online. What you need to know about Saturday's game between the Dallas Stars and the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena. . Game 22: Dallas Stars (12-5-4, 28 points) vs. Colorado Avalanche (11-6-1, 23 points)
NHL
Bieber loves Sharks Reverse Retro jerseys, calls them 'fire' on Instagram
Pop superstar, famous Maple Leafs fan knows a good-looking sweater when he sees one. Sure, his loyalties as a hockey fan may lie elsewhere, but for Justin Bieber, the San Jose Sharks Reverse Retro jerseys are the one (yeah). The pop superstar, a well-known Toronto Maple Leafs fan, couldn't help...
NHL
Kraken-Golden Knights, Stars-Avalanche highlight weekend schedule
NHL Network, ESPN analyst Weekes picks games to watch. Each Friday, NHL Network and ESPN analyst Kevin Weekes will provide readers with three games he is looking forward to that weekend:. Seattle Kraken at Vegas Golden Knights (Friday, 8 p.m. ET; ATTSN-RM, ROOT-NW, ESPN+, SN NOW) The Kraken (11-5-3) are...
NHL
Coach's Challenge: OTT @ ANA - 17:10 of the Third Period
Result: Call on the ice is confirmed - Goal Anaheim. Explanation: Video review confirmed no goaltender interference occurred as Max Jones was making a play on the loose puck in the crease. The decision was made in accordance with Rule 69.7 which states, in part, the goal on the ice should have been allowed because "in a rebound situation, or where a goalkeeper and attacking player(s) are simultaneously attempting to play a loose puck, whether inside or outside the crease, incidental contact will be permitted, and any goal that is scored as a result thereof will be allowed."
