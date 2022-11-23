ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Borje Salming, Legendary NHL Player, Dead at 71

Borje Salming, a legendary NHL star who spent the majority of his career with the Toronto Maple Leafs, died on Thursday, the league announced. He was 71 years old. Salming was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) in April but didn't announce the news until August. "The Toronto Maple Leafs...
NHL

Number 71 ... And A Half

Birman, who had joined the Penguins ticketing department in 1999 after immigrating from Ukraine eight years earlier, was told that he might need to accompany the young Russian to dinner at Mario Lemieux's house to translate. "But then they called back and said hey, Sergei Gonchar is going to go,"...
NHL

Avalanche at Predators Postponed

NEW YORK (Nov. 25, 2022) - Today's game between the Colorado Avalanche and Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena has been postponed due to a water main break that has significantly impacted the event level of the arena. A makeup date will be announced as soon as it can be confirmed.
NHL

Bruins Announce Promotions for Black Friday Game, Pres. by The Black Dog

BOSTON - The Boston Bruins announced today a number of promotions as part of its Black Friday game vs. the Carolina Hurricanes on Nov. 25, presented by the Black Dog. The ProShop powered by '47 will host a special shopping event in-store from 8-10 a.m. on Black Friday (Nov. 25). For one hour beginning at 8 a.m., purchases will be discounted by 30 percent, followed by a 20 percent discount from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.* In addition, fans may enjoy 15% off all weekend long on BostonProShop.com.
NHL

Bruins Unveil Jerseys For 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic

BOSTON - The Boston Bruins and NHL today unveiled the Bruins special-edition jerseys for the 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic event that will be played January 2, 2023, at Fenway Park, home to the Boston Red Sox. The Bruins' NHL Winter Classic jersey is inspired by a variety of Bruins...
NHL

MTL@CBJ : Game recap

COLUMBUS - Sam Montembeault made 30 saves and the Canadiens scored three unanswered goals on Wednesday to bounce right back from a tough outing the evening prior. With the Habs playing a second game in as many nights, head coach Martin St-Louis made a few changes to his lineup ahead of puck drop.
France 24

First Swedish NHL star Salming dies at 71

Salming was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig's disease, in April which he had revealed in August. After making his name in Sweden, Salming was signed by the Maple Leafs after they watched him play in exhibition games against Canadian junior teams. He made his...
Yardbarker

Hockey Hall of Famer Borje Salming dies after fight with ALS

Borje Salming, a Toronto Maple Leafs legend and a Hockey Hall of Fame member, has passed away at the age of 71. Salming was diagnosed with ALS in July before revealing in publicly in August. He lost his ability to speak in October as his health continued to decline. Boasting...
The Hockey Writers

Blues Gameday Preview: Tampa Bay Lightning – 11/25/22

After rattling off seven-straight wins, the St. Louis Blues (10-9-0, 19 points) saw their winning ways end at the hands of the Buffalo Sabres with a final score of 6-2. For the Blues, their two goals were scored by Pavel Buchnevich (five) and Brayden Schenn (six). Goalie Jordan Binnington had a few goals he would like back, but the defenders playing in front of him were giving up too many high-danger chances and odd-man rushes for him to stand much of a chance in this one.
NHL

Projected Lineup: Nov. 26 at Florida

Thomas Greiss will be between the pipes tonight as the St. Louis Blues face off against the Florida Panthers at 5:30 p.m. CT (BSMW, 101 ESPN). Greiss' last start was in the Nov. 17 game vs. the Washington Capitals, where he recorded his first win as a Blue. He faced 51 shots in the team's 5-4 shootout win.
NHL

Recap: Lightning 5, Blues 2

Tampa Bay built a big lead early and cruised down the stretch to a victory over St. Louis on Friday. For the second straight game, the Lightning got off to a fast start and grabbed the lead. Unlike Monday's loss to Boston, however, the Bolts were able to continue to add on and cruised to a 5-2 victory over the Blues at AMALIE Arena on Friday.
NHL

Salming mourned by Maple Leafs, hockey community

TORONTO -- Borje Salming was surrounded by family and friends as he sat in a wheelchair in the tunnel of Scotiabank Arena on Nov. 12, waiting to be honored by the Toronto Maple Leafs in a pregame ceremony. No, he couldn't speak. Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou...
NHL

Preview: November 26 vs. Calgary

RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes wrap up a back-to-back set of games on home ice, hosting the Calgary Flames for a rare Saturday afternoon matchup. Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes.com/Listen, Hurricanes App. Canes Record: 10-6-5 (25 Points, T-3rd, Metropolitan Division) Canes Last Game: 3-2 Overtime Loss to the Boston...
NHL

Preview: Blues at Panthers

BLUES The St. Louis Blues fell behind early on Friday in Tampa, with mutliple penalties disrupting their first-period approach. Though the line of Pavel Buchnevich, Robert Thomas and Jordan Kyrou found success, the Blues came up short in Friday's first of two back-to-back games. The difficult first period proved too much to overcome, though they played a competitive game the rest of the way.
NHL

Fantasy hockey MVP for each team at Thanksgiving

Most valuable players in standard categories; podcast analysis. NHL.com identifies the most valuable player in fantasy hockey for each team at Thanksgiving during the 2022-23 season. For more coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy and subscribe for free to the "NHL Fantasy on Ice" podcast. NOTE: Each team's most valuable player is based...
NHL

How to watch Stars vs. Avalanche: Live stream, game time, TV channel

Find out when and how to catch Dallas' game against Colorado on TV, radio and streaming online. What you need to know about Saturday's game between the Dallas Stars and the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena. . Game 22: Dallas Stars (12-5-4, 28 points) vs. Colorado Avalanche (11-6-1, 23 points)
NHL

Kraken-Golden Knights, Stars-Avalanche highlight weekend schedule

NHL Network, ESPN analyst Weekes picks games to watch. Each Friday, NHL Network and ESPN analyst Kevin Weekes will provide readers with three games he is looking forward to that weekend:. Seattle Kraken at Vegas Golden Knights (Friday, 8 p.m. ET; ATTSN-RM, ROOT-NW, ESPN+, SN NOW) The Kraken (11-5-3) are...
NHL

Coach's Challenge: OTT @ ANA - 17:10 of the Third Period

Result: Call on the ice is confirmed - Goal Anaheim. Explanation: Video review confirmed no goaltender interference occurred as Max Jones was making a play on the loose puck in the crease. The decision was made in accordance with Rule 69.7 which states, in part, the goal on the ice should have been allowed because "in a rebound situation, or where a goalkeeper and attacking player(s) are simultaneously attempting to play a loose puck, whether inside or outside the crease, incidental contact will be permitted, and any goal that is scored as a result thereof will be allowed."

