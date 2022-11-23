Read full article on original website
Related
Top Speed
This Modern 3000GT Could Make Mitsubishi Relevant Again
The performance car world is changing, and whether it is for better or worse is subjective. Whether its electrification, past nameplates being used once again, new performance variants or the death of iconic models, the landscape is certainly changing. So, it stands to reason amid all the changes, a JDM icon could seemingly be revived and give the gas engine a last hurrah. That is exactly what our sister site, HotCars, showcased with a rendering of what could be a modern Mitsubishi 3000GT.
Top Speed
The Praga Bohema Is A Nissan GT-R Powered Road-Legal Racer
Founded back in 1907, Praga is a company that needs no introduction for those of you interested in motorsport. But, if the name doesn't ring a bell, Praga builds race cars, karts, planes, and even light tanks for the Czechoslovak Army. Now, the company decided to put its years of track experience into the development of the Bohema - a lightweight, V-6-powered supercar that should deliver extreme high performance and GT3-like race car lap times. The supercar was inspired and tested by F1 and IndyCar star Romain Grosjean himself and promises to be the best thing to come in 2023.
Top Speed
Polestar Is Looking To Lead The EV Landscape, And It Has The Funding
The recently introduced Polestar 3 is the third model from Volvo's sporty sub-brand and it's first SUV, and it marks the start of an entire new-model offensive. A new model will be launched every year until 2026, including a large sedan and a sports car. In order to be able to realize these ambitious plans in the coming years, Polestar has now received a capital injection of $1.6 billion from its two largest shareholders.
Top Speed
Italian-US Startup Aehra Takes Aim At the Mercedes EQS With A New Electric Sports Sedan
If the name Aehra doesn't sound familiar to you, don't be too worried - it’s not exactly a household name unless you follow automotive news on a religious basis. Aehra is a recently launched Italian company with its main vision set "to unlock the full design potential afforded by cutting-edge EV platform technology in a manner not previously seen." The company's first model was launched earlier in November 2022, a full-electric SUV that aims at models like the Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV. The SUV will be joined by a "sophisticated sedan" in February 2023, and both models will go on sale in 2025.
Top Speed
10 Things That Make The 2023 Nissan Z An Instant Classic
13 years after the release of the original 370Z, Nissan is finally back with a bang to showcase its true engineering prowess once again. The new Nissan Z gets all the right ingredients, from a twin-turbo V-6 to a manual transmission, and a starting price of just $41,015. So, here are 10 reasons why the upcoming Nissan Z is worth all the hype.
Top Speed
The Fastest American Cars Ever Produced
While most people might automatically assume some of the fastest cars ever made are from Europe or Japan, that simply isn't the case because you've got some pretty serious speed machines conceived right here in America. This list is comprised of cars from both mainstream automakers and boutique manufacturers who produce just a handful of super-exotics per year.
Road & Track
Subaru Teases Impreza RS Return
The original Subaru Impreza 2.5RS was one of the best cars Subaru ever sold in America. I owned one and took it everywhere with me, even to wheel-to-wheel ice races. I still regret selling it. Now, judging by a teaser published by Subaru on Thursday ahead of its new Impreza reveal, the RS trim is making a return.
Top Speed
A Ford Maverick-Rivalling Compact EV Pick-Up Truck For Under $25,000?
Compact pick-up trucks are slowly making a comeback and models like the Ford Maverick and Hyundai Santa Cruz, both of which are sold in the U.S., are great offerings in this newly revived segment. But if you thought Hyundai was the most unexpected place a compact truck would come from, you’ve got another model coming. Geely, which currently owns Volvo, is one of the fastest-growing Chinese carmakers and the brand's philosophy of affordability and mass production seems to be paying off. Geely recently unveiled the first compact EV pick-up truck. Dubbed the Geely Radar RD6, its goal is to become a worthy EV alternative in the compact pick-up truck market. Australian tech channel, The Electric Viking, went in-depth about this new product, and here’s why you should care.
Top Speed
2022 Audi RS E-Tron GT: Performance, Price, And Photos
Audi's performance mindset is clearly on display with its 2022 Audi e-tron GT sedan, capturing the four-ring brand's gas-powered sport sedans and distilling them into an EV platform without forgetting luxury amenities. This isn't unfamiliar territory for Audi, as its e-tron crossover models were some of the first to break the ice. Yet, the e-tron GT is seeking sportier pastures and does so by borrowing much of its technology from a fellow member of the VW Group, the Porche Taycan, boasting the same 800-volt architecture capable of giving Audi's fierce RS7 and RS6 sports cars a run for their money.
Top Speed
Tesla Roadster: Performance, Price, And Photos
In the early aughts, Tesla was an unknown automotive startup with an uncertain future. No new automotive startup had succeeded in penetrating the U.S. market in decades. Not to mention the myriad of failed electric vehicles attempted over the years. There was even talk of the company going under at the time of the Roadster’s launch in 2008.
Top Speed
What Can You Expect From The Reincarnated Ram Dakota?
The departure of the Dodge Dakota from the market in 2011 left a gap in the competitive truck market. GM, Toyota, Nissan, and Honda graciously stepped in to fill the space with their mid-size truck offerings. When Ford re-introduced the Ranger in 2019, it was also promoted from the compact truck category into the mid-size segment. Now that everyone's pieces of the pie are getting smaller, how big of a bite can Ram take?
Top Speed
TRD Gives The Lexus RX Sportier Looks, Better Handling
The new 2023 Lexus RX is the sportiest and most dynamic RX to date. This is especially true with the F Sport Handling and the RX 500 F Sport Performance models with their sport-tuned suspension and the latter model's powerful 367-horsepower, 2.4-liter turbo hybrid powertrain. However, if you still think that the RX either looks too tame or is not sporty enough in terms of handling, then Toyota's TRD tuning division has the solution for you.
Top Speed
This "Pagani-Powered" Mazda RX-7 Is Utterly Ridiculous (In A Good Way)
When launched back in 1993, the FD RX-7 didn't enjoy the same success as its little brother, the MX-5. But nowadays, the RX-7 is more desirable than ever. While its rotary engine has charmed a lot of people, there are others that think the sports coupe is capable of a lot more. And you can’t really blame them for not wanting to drive a 276-horsepower sports car in 2022. This RX-7 featured in the video below belongs to one of these guys. He wanted to unleash the car’s full potential, and he couldn’t do it with the regular rotary engine. Instead, he went with a V-12 that has a very interesting story.
Top Speed
The Stand Out Cars At The 2022 Gumball 3000; Middle East Edition
The Gumball 3000 is one of the most exclusive car rallies in the world: a rally attended by celebrities and the rich. The event raises money for youth charities. Between 100-150 of the world’s most exciting supercars cover 3,000 miles over the course of seven days. Although described as a rally, this is not a race, but more like an extravagant week-long endurance road trip. The route changes each year, always starting and ending in various world-class cities across the globe.
Top Speed
Honda’s Stacked CRF450 Lineup Consists Of Seven Magnificent Models!
Selecting the right offroad motorcycle has always been a practice in compromise, as every riding application requires a different blend of attributes to feel truly dialed in. Manufacturers combat this by offering multiple models in multiple versions to suit particular tastes and terrain. KTM, for example, has a well-earned reputation for offering a plethora of models in different displacements and varying levels of race-readiness. Less often acknowledged, however, is Honda’s multi-pronged attack on the best-bike dilemma: the extensive CRF450 lineup. Already leading the way with six models in 2022, those who “Ride Red” will have seven 450cc choices from Honda in 2023.
Top Speed
The Fastest Lamborghinis Ever Produced
Over the years, Lamborghini has produced a plethora of wild supercars. From the Miura to the Diablo and now the Aventador, these flagships that have represented the pinnacle of the Italian brand's performance and design prowess always had two things in common - a V-12 engine and a rear mid-engine layout. Unsurprisingly, most of the cars on this list also follow this formula, but as a sign of the times, this list surprisingly consists of the brand's only second SUV in its history.
Top Speed
Here's Why The 2022 Ram 3500 Is A Force To Reckon With
When it comes to heavy-duty trucks, the 2022 RAM 3500 comes with an all-business attitude. Its diesel engine packs a serious punch and also has a high towing capacity. But, it's not all work and no play. On higher trims, you'll find a luxurious interior complete with a user-friendly multimedia system that gives Tesla a run for its money. There are a few limitations, though. The top trims can get a bit pricey, getting dangerously close to the six-digit figure. The high-output diesel engine is only available on the 3500 model. However, there is a reason why the 2022 Ram 3500 is the ultimate combination of strength, comfort, and elegance. And, with competitors such as the Ford F-350 and Chevrolet Silverado HD, Ram hopes to distinguish itself through its driving prowess. Here is why this truck stands out from the crowd.
Top Speed
A Legend Reborn: The 2023 BMW 3.0 CSL 50 Jahre Does The M Colors Proud
BMW M has been keeping its worldwide fanbase anticipated with its 50th-anniversary celebration. The M3 Touring, G87 M2, and the second M-exclusive vehicle, the XM, were the most awaited unveils. However, the performance sub-brand did hold back the debut of its most-powerful inline-six powered M Coupé, the 3.0 CSL. Finally, this limited-edition full-fat M Coupé is out of the cave with a bang-on 553 horsepower and added visual flair.
Top Speed
This 900HP Hellcat-Powered '70 Plymouth Superbird Restomod Means Business
The Muscle car era spawned a lot of iconic models, many of which derived from motorsports. Chrysler is responsible for its fair share of legendary models and by far, one of the most iconic MOPARs ever made is the Plymouth Superbird. Naturally, resto-modding a legendary classic like this does not bold well with purists. This particular, 1970 example was pretty far-gone, according to Shawn from AutoTopiaLA, which is why underneath the classic sheet metal lies a new tech. This is easily, one of the best-executed resto-mods, and here’s everything that makes it special.
Top Speed
Watch TTS' 370-HP Supercharged Suzuki Hayabusa Annihilate A Runway
If you’re a regular here, you’d know just how much we love TTS Performance and its supercharged creations. Not long ago, the shop whipped up (arguably) its most extraordinary creation , the Supercharged Suzuki Hayabusa aka SuperBusa, that set the world ablaze with its claimed 370 horsepower output. Since then, we’ve been wondering what it would do when left free on a runway in the right hands, and the answer is finally here, all thanks to Motorcycle News (MCN).
Comments / 0