When it comes to heavy-duty trucks, the 2022 RAM 3500 comes with an all-business attitude. Its diesel engine packs a serious punch and also has a high towing capacity. But, it's not all work and no play. On higher trims, you'll find a luxurious interior complete with a user-friendly multimedia system that gives Tesla a run for its money. There are a few limitations, though. The top trims can get a bit pricey, getting dangerously close to the six-digit figure. The high-output diesel engine is only available on the 3500 model. However, there is a reason why the 2022 Ram 3500 is the ultimate combination of strength, comfort, and elegance. And, with competitors such as the Ford F-350 and Chevrolet Silverado HD, Ram hopes to distinguish itself through its driving prowess. Here is why this truck stands out from the crowd.

