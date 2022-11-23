The Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected running back, Rachaad White, with the 91st overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft with hopes that he would be a great compliment next to Leonard Fournette in the Bucs' offense. After a slow start to gradually get up to the NFL speed, White seems to be grasping his opportunities with ease. In his last performance against the Seattle Seahawks in Munich, Germany, the rookie posted his best rushing performance of his young career going for 22 carries and 105 yards.

