Atlanta, GA

Albany Herald

Heat take momentum into meeting with Hawks

The Miami Heat look to extend their winning streak to three games when they begin a four-game road trip on Sunday in Atlanta against the Hawks. Miami is coming off back-to-back home wins over Washington, most recently 110-107 on Friday. Atlanta blew a 16-point, second-half lead to the four-win Houston Rockets in a 128-122 loss on Friday.
ATLANTA, GA
The Associated Press

Caleb Williams propels No. 5 USC past Notre Dame 38-27

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Caleb Willams polished his Heisman Trophy credentials with 232 yards passing and four total touchdowns, and No. 5 Southern California capped its outstanding regular season under new coach Lincoln Riley by staying firmly in the College Football Playoff race with a 38-27 victory over No. 13 Notre Dame on Saturday night. Tahj Washington caught an early TD pass from Williams while USC (11-1, No. 6 CFP) snapped its four-game losing streak in its famed intersectional rivalry with the Fighting Irish (8-4, No. 15 CFP). The night felt like a Heisman coronation for Williams, who iced...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

College football Week 13 winners and losers: Each contender's chances of making the College Football Playoff

The College Football Playoff picture looks pretty clear heading into Championship Saturday. With three undefeated teams at the end of the 2022 regular season, three spots in the four-team playoff look almost guaranteed no matter what happens on the first Saturday of December. The fourth spot, however, could get intriguing....
WISCONSIN STATE
Albany Herald

Jalen Green, Rockets rally past Hawks

Jalen Green scored 30 points before fouling out late in the fourth quarter as the Houston Rockets rallied from a 16-point, second-half deficit and stunned the visiting Atlanta Hawks 128-122 on Friday. Green followed a driving layup at the 2:49 mark with a floater 45 seconds later that gave Houston...
HOUSTON, TX

