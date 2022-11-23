Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
A new section of Atlanta BeltLine is now open, connecting historic neighborhoods togetherSheeraz QurbanAtlanta, GA
Herschel Walker is Now Leading Raphael Warnock as Gov Kemp Endorses Walker – We link You to All the PollsThe Veracity ReportGeorgia State
Rival Network Puts Up Billboard to Recruit Fired CNN EmployeesNews Breaking LIVEAtlanta, GA
Related
Cardinals WR Greg Dortch Unlikely to Play vs. Chargers, per Report
Arizona Cardinals WR Greg Dortch is not expected to play against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Albany Herald
Giants-Cowboys most watched regular-season game in NFL history
The NFL said Friday that the Thanksgiving Day game between the host Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants set a regular-season viewership record. The FOX broadcast averaged 42 million viewers, according to the league.
Albany Herald
Heat take momentum into meeting with Hawks
The Miami Heat look to extend their winning streak to three games when they begin a four-game road trip on Sunday in Atlanta against the Hawks. Miami is coming off back-to-back home wins over Washington, most recently 110-107 on Friday. Atlanta blew a 16-point, second-half lead to the four-win Houston Rockets in a 128-122 loss on Friday.
Dynamic Play-Making of Devon Achane, Moose Muhammad III Leads Aggies to Upset vs. LSU: Notebook
The Texas A&M Aggies leaned on their offensive stars to carry them to a no-doubt season-closing upset over the No. 5 LSU Tigers.
Saban: Alabama-Supporting ’Naysayers’ Are Hurting Tide’s Program
The Alabama coach had a blunt assessment of his program’s negative fans.
Caleb Williams propels No. 5 USC past Notre Dame 38-27
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Caleb Willams polished his Heisman Trophy credentials with 232 yards passing and four total touchdowns, and No. 5 Southern California capped its outstanding regular season under new coach Lincoln Riley by staying firmly in the College Football Playoff race with a 38-27 victory over No. 13 Notre Dame on Saturday night. Tahj Washington caught an early TD pass from Williams while USC (11-1, No. 6 CFP) snapped its four-game losing streak in its famed intersectional rivalry with the Fighting Irish (8-4, No. 15 CFP). The night felt like a Heisman coronation for Williams, who iced...
College football Week 13 winners and losers: Each contender's chances of making the College Football Playoff
The College Football Playoff picture looks pretty clear heading into Championship Saturday. With three undefeated teams at the end of the 2022 regular season, three spots in the four-team playoff look almost guaranteed no matter what happens on the first Saturday of December. The fourth spot, however, could get intriguing....
Albany Herald
Jalen Green, Rockets rally past Hawks
Jalen Green scored 30 points before fouling out late in the fourth quarter as the Houston Rockets rallied from a 16-point, second-half deficit and stunned the visiting Atlanta Hawks 128-122 on Friday. Green followed a driving layup at the 2:49 mark with a floater 45 seconds later that gave Houston...
College Football Playoff 2022-’23: Latest CFP rankings, CFB Playoff bracket projection after Week 13
Who will make the College Football Playoff in 2022? While the 2022-’23 CFB Playoff is months away with the entire
Comments / 0