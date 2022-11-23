Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ktoy1047.com
Police arrest man for firing on repo men
31-year-old Curtis Lawson of Hooks allegedly fired upon the two men around 10 a.m. on Saturday morning as they were attempting to tow away a vehicle in front of a residence on FM 1398. According to police, Lawson and his wife asked the men if they could get some things from the vehicle and when the men agreed, Lawson’s wife entered the vehicle and urged him to retrieve his rifle. Hooks police responded and arrested Lawson for deadly conduct with a firearm. Lawson bonded out of jail on Monday. He could face two to ten years if convicted.
ktoy1047.com
Home damaged by fire
The mobile home, located in the 9000 block of West New Boston Road, caught fire on Wednesday. Firefighters from the C-5 Volunteer Fire Department and Hooks Fire Department responded to the blaze. According to the fire department, the fire started in the middle of the home. No injuries were reported.
easttexasradio.com
Fire Destroys Home At New Boston
Last Wednesday, a fire heavily damaged an East Texas mobile home near New Boston. It was in the 9000 block of West New Boston Road in Bowie County. There was no one inside the mobile home, and no one was injured. The Hooks Fire Department also assisted with the blaze.
KSLA
Police investigating possible shooting in Bossier
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Bossier police responded to a possible shootout on Friday, Nov. 25. The incident occurred near Montgomery and Peach Street. Officials say two homes were struck by gunfire. It’s unknown if anyone was hit. Police spent nearly three hours processing the scene. The investigation into...
txktoday.com
Fentanyl Death Alleged In Fed’s Conspiracy Indictment For Five In Texarkana
TEXARKANA, Texas–Four new defendants have been added to a case that began in the spring with the indictment of a local man who allegedly had 500 fake opioid prescription pills containing fentanyl stashed beneath his kitchen sink. At a detention hearing on March 1 in Texarkana’s downtown federal building,...
This Is The Most Dangerous City In Texas
This city has the highest crime rate in the state.
texarkanafyi.com
Happening in Texarkana the Weekend of November 25 & 26
We hope all had a great Thanksgiving and made some good memories with family and friends. Here is a rundown of Live Music and Entertainment around Texarkana the weekend on November 25 & 26, 2022. Season of Lights in New Boston Texas is open for the season with a spectacular...
swarkansasnews.com
Man who threatened area mayors back in trouble
The Howard County man who pleaded guilty and was sentenced in federal court for threatening to hang seven southwest Arkansas mayors in 2015 has been charged with a weapon violation in Howard County. Maverick Bryan, 62, who has a Highway 27 Nashville address, was charged Nov. 15 with being a...
magnoliareporter.com
Family thankful for Drake Souter's leukemia recovery
This Thanksgiving, one Magnolia family’s Cornucopia, also known as the horn of plenty, runneth over. That’s because Drake Souter’s parents, Steven and Kelli Souter, and sister, Clara Beth Souter, and wife Kimberly Souter, won’t spend another Thanksgiving fretting about their son, brother, and husband, facing another year battling acute leukemia.
txktoday.com
Low Cost Spay/Neuter Clinics for Arkansas Residents
Earlier this year an ordinance was passed on the Arkansas side of Texarkana stating all animals need to be spayed/neutered unless owners are licensed breeders. To help alleviate any unwanted fees, the Animal Care and Adoption center will be hosting several low cost spay/neuter clinics in 2023 to help with the new ordinance that was passed for Texarkana Arkansas City limits.
magnoliareporter.com
COVID-19 cases up slightly in South Arkansas
Columbia, Nevada, Ouachita and Union counties reported new active COVID-19 cases on Thursday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,428. Total Active Cases: 17. Up one since Wednesday.
Elkins, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Nashville High School football team will have a game with Elkins High School on November 25, 2022, 16:45:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
ktoy1047.com
Precautionary boil water notice issued
This order is issued as a precautionary measure because of the possibility that contaminated water may enter the distribution system as a result of a loss in normal system pressure. The boil water order was due to a water main break when a contractor hit a line while doing a bore.
Comments / 0