31-year-old Curtis Lawson of Hooks allegedly fired upon the two men around 10 a.m. on Saturday morning as they were attempting to tow away a vehicle in front of a residence on FM 1398. According to police, Lawson and his wife asked the men if they could get some things from the vehicle and when the men agreed, Lawson’s wife entered the vehicle and urged him to retrieve his rifle. Hooks police responded and arrested Lawson for deadly conduct with a firearm. Lawson bonded out of jail on Monday. He could face two to ten years if convicted.

HOOKS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO