Ja Morant leads Memphis Grizzlies past Zion Williamson, New Orleans Pelicans in dominant win
It had been 647 days since the top two picks of the 2019 NBA Draft played in an NBA game against one another. Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant and New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson weren't matched up against one another, but it didn't take long for their first meeting at the rim. Morant drove to the basket past the Pelicans defense, and Williamson was the last player left. Morant and Williamson soared in the air, but the Grizzlies star altered his layup with his left hand to go around Williamson.
Ja Morant 'not worried' about exchange with Pelicans forward Naji Marshall
Ja Morant and Naji Marshall both received technical fouls during the Memphis Grizzlies win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday, but the exchange of words started long before the whistles. After the game, Morant said Marshall was having words with "his people" sitting courtside during the Grizzlies' 132-111 victory. Marshall pointed to fans sitting courtside with 2:05 remaining in the third quarter after a made 3-pointer, and he had words with the courtside group each...
LeBron James Sets Insane NBA Record After His Incredible Game Against The Spurs
LeBron James set another NBA record after his spectacular performance against the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday night.
Pelicans rout Grizzlies despite Brandon Ingram’s exit
Ja Morant, Steven Adams and Brandon Clarke had double-doubles and the host Memphis Grizzlies dominated the New Orleans Pelicans from
Grizzlies unapologetic as ever as they return to 'rallying cry' birthplace
Last season in Madison Square Garden, Ja Morant formed a rallying cry for the Grizzlies. It rings true one season later. Sunday, the Grizzlies return to New York.
Hogs Win Paradise Jam, Downing Top 25 Team Handily
Makayla Daniels picks up tournament MVP as Razorbacks stay perfect.
Men’s Basketball: Nebraska vs. Memphis Today
Nebraska men’s basketball is still looking for a win in Orlando for the ESPN Events Invitational this weekend. NU is making its second appearance in the event. In 2017, Nebraska finished fifth with a loss to UCF before wins over Marist and Long Beach State. The 3-2 Huskers take...
Kendric Davis leads Memphis basketball to double-digit win over Nebraska. Here's what we learned
ORLANDO, Fla. ― DeAndre Williams threw down a fierce, two-handed dunk, giving Memphis basketball a 10-point lead and forcing Nebraska to call a quick timeout. Tigers assistant coaches Frank Haith, Faragi Phillips and Andy Borman led the charge from the bench as it stormed toward Williams, shouting with fists pumping. Memphis used that kind of energy and intensity to defeat Nebraska 73-61 on Friday, bouncing back from a heartbreaking one-point loss to Seton Hall les than 24 hours earlier.
How to watch SMU vs. Memphis: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
The Memphis Tigers are 6-1 against the SMU Mustangs since November of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Saturday. The Tigers and SMU will face off in an American Athletic battle at 3:30 p.m. ET at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. These two teams might be coming in a bit winded after having run the length of the field multiple times in their most recent games.
