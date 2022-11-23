ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Bills star Von Miller out with knee injury against Lions

DETROIT (AP) — Buffalo Bills edge rusher Von Miller injured his right knee in the second quarter and was ruled out for the rest of the game against the Detroit Lions. Coach Sean McDermott said he didn’t have any injury updates after the Bills beat the Lions 28-25 Thursday. Miller had his right leg stepped on inadvertently by Detroit center Frank Ragnow while he was blocking another player. He was evaluated on the sideline and was taken on a cart from the sideline to the locker room. Miller had one tackle and was credited with hurrying quarterback Jared Goff before leaving the game. The 33-year-old Miller entered the game tied for 10th in the NFL with eight sacks.
DETROIT, MI
The Associated Press

Caleb Williams propels No. 5 USC past Notre Dame 38-27

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Caleb Willams polished his Heisman Trophy credentials with 232 yards passing and four total touchdowns, and No. 5 Southern California capped its outstanding regular season under new coach Lincoln Riley by staying firmly in the College Football Playoff race with a 38-27 victory over No. 13 Notre Dame on Saturday night. Tahj Washington caught an early TD pass from Williams while USC (11-1, No. 6 CFP) snapped its four-game losing streak in its famed intersectional rivalry with the Fighting Irish (8-4, No. 15 CFP). The night felt like a Heisman coronation for Williams, who iced...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBA Analysis Network

This Cavs-Pistons Trade Features Saddiq Bey

In life, you’ll often find conflicting philosophies. The NBA is no exception. In particular, there are conflicting philosophies about how to rebuild a team. Some will suggest that a rebuilding team should stockpile talent at all costs. Others will suggest that putting a roster that fits together is essential.
DETROIT, MI
thecomeback.com

NFL world roasts Lions, Dan Campbell for brutal clock management

The Detroit Lions suffered yet another brutal loss on Thanksgiving and the NFL world was frustrated with head coach Dan Campbell. The Lions had every chance to go win the game on their final possession. They took the field with three timeouts and 2:40 on the clock. Despite that, the team played for overtime against the Buffalo Bills. They burned a lot of clock on their drive, all the way down to 23 seconds by the time the game-tying kick was made.
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Rapoport: 'there is a good chance' Jameson Williams (knee) will be activated for Detroit's Week 13 matchup versus Jaguars

According to Ian Rapoport, Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (knee) is on track to play in Week 13's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars if he can practice fully. Per Rapoport if Detroit's rookie wideout can get through next week's "full-speed practice", Williams can make his NFL debut in Week 13. In a potential matchup versus a Jacksonville defense allowing 29.4 FanDuel points per game to wideouts, our models project Williams to score 4.7 FanDuel points.
DETROIT, MI
FOX Sports

NFL Week 12 live updates: Giants lead Cowboys, Bills beat Lions

Week 12 of the NFL season continues with another thrilling Thanksgiving matchup, as the Dallas Cowboys (7-3) play host to the New York Giants (7-3) in an all-important NFC East showdown. Earlier, Tyler Bass kicked a game-winning field goal to seal a Buffalo Bills win over the Detroit Lions to...
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kirk Herbstreit updates College Football top 6!

He didn’t wait until Sunday morning to release his top six teams but instead mentioned them over the air before the close of Notre Dame-USC on Saturday night. On a day where he started on ESPN’s College Gameday ahead of Ohio State-Michigan and ended on the call of Notre Dame-USC, Kirk Herbstreit released his top six teams following Week 13 of college football.
OHIO STATE
Detroit Sports Nation

Dan Campbell says loss to Bills ‘could be a positive’ for Lions

So close, yet so far away. The Detroit Lions fought until the very end, but when all was said and done, they had lost to the Buffalo Bills on a late field goal. The Lions have now lost six Thanksgiving Day games in a row, and they now sit at 4-7 on the season. Heading into the game, nobody really gave the Lions a real chance of beating the Bills, but, for a while, it looked as if they were going to shock the world. Following the game, Dan Campbell spoke to reporters about what the loss means for the Lions.
DETROIT, MI
atozsports.com

Bills head-scratching decision nearly cost them the game

The Buffalo Bills squeaked out a victory over the Detroit Lions, 28-25. It wasn’t easy and it wasn’t pretty with struggles on both sides of the football. However, as Josh Allen said a few weeks ago a win is a win is a win. Incredible news before kickoff.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy