FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Huge Flea Market in Michigan is a Must-VisitJoe MertensRomulus, MI
MI Hindus give back to the CommunityRajender SandadiDetroit, MI
Longstanding Salvation Army Store to Permanently Close on November 26Joel EisenbergTaylor, MI
4 Great Seafood Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Woman Faces 43 Felony Counts After Tax CrimesTaxBuzzSouthfield, MI
4 Lions most to blame after heartbreaking Week 12 loss vs. Bills
The Detroit Lions saw their win streak snapped at three games after they fell to the Buffalo Bills, 28-25, at home in Week 12 of the 2022 NFL season. Now at 4-7, the Lions are in second place in the NFC North. Here we’ll discuss the four Lions most to blame for their heartbreaking Week 12 loss vs. the Bills.
Stefon Diggs reacts to clutch catch vs. Lions with bold Josh Allen claim
The Buffalo Bills took down the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving day in a game that came down to the very end. When the Bills needed a big play, it was the superstar QB-WR duo of Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs that delivered. With under a minute to play and the...
Von Miller injury: Bills LB carted off field during Thanksgiving game vs. Lions
Buffalo Bills star linebacker Von Miller was carted off the field during Thursday’s Thanksgiving matchup against the Detroit Lions -- and the outlook doesn’t look good. Miller left the game during the first half and was quickly ruled out with a knee injury, the team announced. The 33-year-old...
'We Hit A Lull': Stefon Diggs on Josh Allen Fix in Bills' Thrilling Win Over Lions
The Buffalo Bills overcome their second half struggles in the win over the Detroit Lions.
Bills star Von Miller out with knee injury against Lions
DETROIT (AP) — Buffalo Bills edge rusher Von Miller injured his right knee in the second quarter and was ruled out for the rest of the game against the Detroit Lions. Coach Sean McDermott said he didn’t have any injury updates after the Bills beat the Lions 28-25 Thursday. Miller had his right leg stepped on inadvertently by Detroit center Frank Ragnow while he was blocking another player. He was evaluated on the sideline and was taken on a cart from the sideline to the locker room. Miller had one tackle and was credited with hurrying quarterback Jared Goff before leaving the game. The 33-year-old Miller entered the game tied for 10th in the NFL with eight sacks.
Detroit Lions stock watch: James Houston is latest to star loaded rookie class
Free Press sports writer Dave Birkett breaks down the Detroit Lions' 28-25 loss to the Buffalo Bills and looks at players and coaches who helped and hurt their stock Thursday at Ford Field. Stock up. OLB James Houston: A sixth-round pick out of Jackson State, Houston was a standout in...
Bills answer Lions with Josh Allen touchdown pass to Isaiah McKenzie
Escaping from pressure, Allen hit McKenzie for the wide receiver's first touchdown since Week 4.
A deep dive into the Detroit Red Wings' salary-cap situation
Navigating the salary cap is one of the more important tasks for any GM. Teams that can avoid total cap chaos by walking the tightrope of inking players to deals that match their value (or compensate for future value without breaking the bank) remain successful. Those that don’t see struggles and front-office changes.
Jim Nantz burns Lions kicker with classic ‘announcer’s jinx’
Jim Nantz drew attention on Thursday for all the wrong reasons. Nantz and Tony Romo called the Week 12 Thanksgiving game between the Detroit Lions and Buffalo Bills. Late in the third quarter, the Lions were down 19-14 and setting up for a 29-yard field goal attempt. That’s when the announcer’s jinx came into play.
Josh Allen: Smaller Playbook, Bigger Win? Bills at Lions Thanksgiving Preview
Buffalo hopes to gobble up the streaking Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving.
NFL world roasts Lions, Dan Campbell for brutal clock management
The Detroit Lions suffered yet another brutal loss on Thanksgiving and the NFL world was frustrated with head coach Dan Campbell. The Lions had every chance to go win the game on their final possession. They took the field with three timeouts and 2:40 on the clock. Despite that, the team played for overtime against the Buffalo Bills. They burned a lot of clock on their drive, all the way down to 23 seconds by the time the game-tying kick was made.
Michigan high school football finals: The unsung hero of Warren De La Salle's D-2 triumph
Warren De La Salle senior linebacker James McDonald proved to be an unsung hero all season for the back-to-back Division 2 state champs, who capped a 13-1 season Friday with a convincing 52-13 win over Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central. McDonald finished the game with a team-high four tackles, including...
Rapoport: 'there is a good chance' Jameson Williams (knee) will be activated for Detroit's Week 13 matchup versus Jaguars
According to Ian Rapoport, Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (knee) is on track to play in Week 13's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars if he can practice fully. Per Rapoport if Detroit's rookie wideout can get through next week's "full-speed practice", Williams can make his NFL debut in Week 13. In a potential matchup versus a Jacksonville defense allowing 29.4 FanDuel points per game to wideouts, our models project Williams to score 4.7 FanDuel points.
NFL Week 12 live updates: Giants lead Cowboys, Bills beat Lions
Week 12 of the NFL season continues with another thrilling Thanksgiving matchup, as the Dallas Cowboys (7-3) play host to the New York Giants (7-3) in an all-important NFC East showdown. Earlier, Tyler Bass kicked a game-winning field goal to seal a Buffalo Bills win over the Detroit Lions to...
Kirk Herbstreit updates College Football top 6!
He didn’t wait until Sunday morning to release his top six teams but instead mentioned them over the air before the close of Notre Dame-USC on Saturday night. On a day where he started on ESPN’s College Gameday ahead of Ohio State-Michigan and ended on the call of Notre Dame-USC, Kirk Herbstreit released his top six teams following Week 13 of college football.
Dan Campbell says loss to Bills ‘could be a positive’ for Lions
So close, yet so far away. The Detroit Lions fought until the very end, but when all was said and done, they had lost to the Buffalo Bills on a late field goal. The Lions have now lost six Thanksgiving Day games in a row, and they now sit at 4-7 on the season. Heading into the game, nobody really gave the Lions a real chance of beating the Bills, but, for a while, it looked as if they were going to shock the world. Following the game, Dan Campbell spoke to reporters about what the loss means for the Lions.
Bills head-scratching decision nearly cost them the game
The Buffalo Bills squeaked out a victory over the Detroit Lions, 28-25. It wasn’t easy and it wasn’t pretty with struggles on both sides of the football. However, as Josh Allen said a few weeks ago a win is a win is a win. Incredible news before kickoff.
Bills' top free-agent addition Von Miller carted off with knee injury vs. Lions
When the Buffalo Bills signed pass rusher Von Miller, they hoped that Miller would have the same impact for them that he had on the Los Angeles Rams last season, when he helped them win a Super Bowl. Miller and the Bills might still see this season end that way,...
