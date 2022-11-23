Read full article on original website
St. Louis region finalizing spending plans for the $790 million received in Rams relocation settlementJalyn SmootSaint Louis, MO
World Record Holder Will Run Olivette, Missouri Turkey TrotGreg Wilson, CFAOlivette, MO
The richest person in St. Louis, MissouriLuay RahilSaint Louis, MO
5 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
The Symbol of St. Louis: Stan “The Man” MusialIBWAASaint Louis, MO
Friday night St. Louis thief takes pizza and cash
A St. Louis Police is on the outlook for a suspect who robbed a delivery person. The robbery happened around 10:30 p.m. on November 25.
gladstonedispatch.com
Need a little Christmas? Visit these 3 festive St. Louis-area suburbs.
Roving carolers. Trolley rides. Gingerbread-house contests. And Santas aplenty. The kind of holiday nostalgia usually reserved for Hallmark movies can be found all over the St. Louis area for the next few weeks, from candy cane hunts in Chesterfield and Christmas tree walks in Maplewood to Maryland Heights’ ice-skating Santa and Florissant’s “Miracle on St. Francois Street.”
Whatever You Do, Don’t Run if You’re a Milkman in St. Louis
Some do's and don'ts are common sense. Don't step on Superman's cape. Don't spit into the wind. And, don't run if you're a milkman in St. Louis. That last one is a real thing by the way. I happened upon this fun conversation on Quora about some of the dumbest...
Soccer bar in Tower Grove South shuts down street for World Cup fans
ST. LOUIS — Hundreds of fans filled the street outside of Amsterdam Tavern in Tower Grove South for the big World Cup match between the United States and England on Friday. The game started at 2 p.m. but the owners of the bar said people were there as early as 7:30 a.m.
KMOV
Man, 46, killed in Academy/Sherman Park neighborhood
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A man was shot and killed in the 5200 blocks of the Hodiamont Tracks in St. Louis Wednesday, police said. Officers and EMS responded around 5 p.m. and found 46-year-old Damon Atkins not conscious and not breathing after being shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
These Tiny Cabins Near St. Louis Are the Perfect Getaway
A New York startup built a campsite of 40 tiny cabins within an hour of St. Louis
Black Friday shoppers hit the malls across St. Louis
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Whether you’re shopping in-store or online, today is the day to make the best out of the discounts and coupon codes retailers are offering. The National Retail Federation says more than 160 million people will shop for deals online through Cyber Monday. West County Center, Mid Rivers Mall, South County […]
St. Louis family fears for missing 15-year-old girl, hopes to bring her home
The family of 15-year-old Janyia Gulley is desperate for answers after they lost all contact just before the Thanksgiving holiday.
Duty calls: New military assignment prompts Metro East pizza shop to seek new owner
O'FALLON, Ill — Husband-and-wife duo Cory and Brittany Flament lived their version of the American Dream by opening their own pizza shop back in 2015, Cory said. But now their lives are taking them in a new direction. Cory Flament, a lieutenant commander in the U.S. Navy who has...
The Best Things to Do in St. Louis This Weekend, November 24 to 27
Turkey trots, the Black Friday Ball and more
Church in Affton provides 400 free meals on Thanksgiving
AFFTON, Mo. — A church in Affton opened its doors for the 12th year to make sure families without the means have a hot meal on Thanksgiving Day. Heidi Hollis and her fiancé Mark Yager didn't know where their holiday meal was going to come from. The two found out about free dinners being served at Affton Christian Church on Tesson Ferry Road in south St. Louis County.
A Missouri town named One of the Best Places to Buy a Lake House
Lakefront property is at an all-time high, and people are searching high and low for great places to live on the lake. Missouri has thousands of miles of lakefront property but one town in the Show-Me State stands above the rest when it comes to buying a lake house. According...
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 11/29 – Yvonne Ann Brueggeman
Yvonne Ann Brueggeman, nee Gerrish, 72, of Belleville, IL, born January 8, 1950, in Mount Vernon, IL, died Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at St. Paul’s Senior Community, Belleville, IL. Mrs. Brueggeman was a registered OB nurse and retired from Memorial Hospital, Belleville, IL, after almost 40 years of service....
KMOV
One person killed in overnight double shooting in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two people were shot, one of whom was killed, in a shooting overnight in St. Louis. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the 4000 block of Labadie Avenue around 11:15 p.m. Friday night. Officers found a 16-year-old on the front porch of a house with gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital in critical but stable condition.
KSDK
Black Friday shoppers tackle Bass Pro Shops in St. Charles
Shoppers lined up early Friday morning to make their way into Bass Pro in St. Charles. Some shoppers waited all night.
KMOV
Lack of delivery drivers leave seniors without meals this holiday season
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Nancy Schultejans, 91, lives in her apartment in University City and relies on her weekly delivery of meals from GA Foods. The company delivers to around 1,000 clients in the St. Louis area but in October, Schultejans says the meals stopped coming on some weeks, and another week a box arrived with the dry ice all evaporated.
WATCH: Catholic Charities Christmas Concert
ST. LOUIS – To put you in the Christmas spirit, watch a special Christmas Concert to benefit the work of Catholic Charities Archdiocese of St. Louis featuring special guest, St. Louis native, his Eminence Timothy Cardinal Dolan. Donations can be made through the QR code on the stream or by visiting https://www.ccstl.org/get-involved/donate/ Several high profile Catholic […]
KSDK
One of two schools at campus hit by St. Louis school shooter reopens Monday
ST. LOUIS — Students of Collegiate School for Medicine and Bioscience will return to in-person learning after three weeks of virtual classes following a school shooting in October that killed two people. Saint Louis Public Schools announced Friday, the high school would be returning to in-person classes after the...
Byers' Beat: Deadline pressure mounting to name new St. Louis police chief
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones wants to have a town hall 11 days from now with three finalists vying to become the next police chief – but she doesn’t know who they are yet. That’s because the Personnel Department manages the hiring process, and...
