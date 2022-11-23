ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

gladstonedispatch.com

Need a little Christmas? Visit these 3 festive St. Louis-area suburbs.

Roving carolers. Trolley rides. Gingerbread-house contests. And Santas aplenty. The kind of holiday nostalgia usually reserved for Hallmark movies can be found all over the St. Louis area for the next few weeks, from candy cane hunts in Chesterfield and Christmas tree walks in Maplewood to Maryland Heights’ ice-skating Santa and Florissant’s “Miracle on St. Francois Street.”
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Man, 46, killed in Academy/Sherman Park neighborhood

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A man was shot and killed in the 5200 blocks of the Hodiamont Tracks in St. Louis Wednesday, police said. Officers and EMS responded around 5 p.m. and found 46-year-old Damon Atkins not conscious and not breathing after being shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Black Friday shoppers hit the malls across St. Louis

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Whether you’re shopping in-store or online, today is the day to make the best out of the discounts and coupon codes retailers are offering. The National Retail Federation says more than 160 million people will shop for deals online through Cyber Monday. West County Center, Mid Rivers Mall, South County […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Church in Affton provides 400 free meals on Thanksgiving

AFFTON, Mo. — A church in Affton opened its doors for the 12th year to make sure families without the means have a hot meal on Thanksgiving Day. Heidi Hollis and her fiancé Mark Yager didn't know where their holiday meal was going to come from. The two found out about free dinners being served at Affton Christian Church on Tesson Ferry Road in south St. Louis County.
AFFTON, MO
southernillinoisnow.com

2022 11/29 – Yvonne Ann Brueggeman

Yvonne Ann Brueggeman, nee Gerrish, 72, of Belleville, IL, born January 8, 1950, in Mount Vernon, IL, died Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at St. Paul’s Senior Community, Belleville, IL. Mrs. Brueggeman was a registered OB nurse and retired from Memorial Hospital, Belleville, IL, after almost 40 years of service....
BELLEVILLE, IL
KMOV

One person killed in overnight double shooting in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two people were shot, one of whom was killed, in a shooting overnight in St. Louis. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the 4000 block of Labadie Avenue around 11:15 p.m. Friday night. Officers found a 16-year-old on the front porch of a house with gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital in critical but stable condition.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Lack of delivery drivers leave seniors without meals this holiday season

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Nancy Schultejans, 91, lives in her apartment in University City and relies on her weekly delivery of meals from GA Foods. The company delivers to around 1,000 clients in the St. Louis area but in October, Schultejans says the meals stopped coming on some weeks, and another week a box arrived with the dry ice all evaporated.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

WATCH: Catholic Charities Christmas Concert

ST. LOUIS – To put you in the Christmas spirit, watch a special Christmas Concert to benefit the work of Catholic Charities Archdiocese of St. Louis featuring special guest, St. Louis native, his Eminence Timothy Cardinal Dolan. Donations can be made through the QR code on the stream or by visiting https://www.ccstl.org/get-involved/donate/ Several high profile Catholic […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO

