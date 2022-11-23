Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
Russian Attacks Create Real Danger of 'Catastrophe' - Ukraine Nuclear Energy Boss
KYIV (Reuters) - Russia caused a "real danger of a nuclear and radioactive catastrophe" by launching attacks in which all Ukraine's nuclear reactors were disconnected from the power grid for the first time in 40 years, Ukraine's nuclear energy chief said. Petro Kotin, head of nuclear power company Energoatom, said...
US News and World Report
Civilians Escape Kherson After Russian Strikes on Freed City
KHERSON, Ukraine (AP) — Fleeing shelling, civilians on Saturday streamed out of the southern Ukrainian city whose recapture they had celebrated just weeks earlier. The exodus from Kherson came as Ukraine solemnly remembered a Stalin-era famine and sought to ensure that Russia's war in Ukraine doesn’t deprive others worldwide of its vital food exports.
US News and World Report
Exclusive-Russians, Ukrainians Met in UAE to Discuss Prisoner Swap, Ammonia, Sources Say
RIYADH (Reuters) - Representatives from Russia and Ukraine met in the United Arab Emirates last week to discuss the possibility of a prisoner-of-war swap that would be linked to a resumption of Russian ammonia exports, which go to Asia and Africa, via a Ukrainian pipeline, three sources with knowledge of the meeting said.
US News and World Report
Russia Says It Foiled Sabotage at 'South Stream' Gas Pipeline
(Reuters) - Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Thursday that it had prevented Ukrainian special services from carrying out what it said was sabotage on the "South Stream" gas pipeline. "As a result of a set of investigative measures, [the FSB] prevented an attempt by Ukrainian special services to...
US News and World Report
Kremlin: Ukraine Leadership Can 'End Suffering' by Meeting Russian Demands
MOSCOW (Reuters) -The Kremlin on Thursday denied that its attacks on Ukraine's electricity network were aimed at civilians, but said Kyiv could "end the suffering" of its population by meeting Russia's demands to resolve the conflict. Repeated missile barrages against power infrastructure across Ukraine over the last few weeks have...
US News and World Report
Doha's Thriving Food Scene Traces Transformation Before World Cup
DOHA (Reuters) - A hummus recipe and cashier countertop are the only surviving elements of the original 'Beirut' restaurant, which opened its doors in Qatar in 1960 and has since tracked the capital Doha's metamorphosis from dusty outpost to hosting soccer's World Cup. Jihad Shahin's uncle opened the Lebanese restaurant...
US News and World Report
Polish Climate Minister Says EU Gas Cap Proposal Is a 'Joke'
WARSAW (Reuters) - The European Union's gas price cap proposal is a 'joke', Polish climate minister Anna Moskwa said on Thursday. Moskwa's criticism followed disagreement among the 27 European Union countries on Wednesday over a proposal to cap future gas prices at 275 euros per megawatt hour (MWh). "The gas...
US News and World Report
Hungary Govt Expects Total of 7 Billion in EU Funds Next Year
BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungary expects to receive a total of about 7 billon euros worth of European Union funds next year from various EU programmes, the government said on Thursday. At a joint news briefing, Prime Minister Viktor Orban's chief of staff and Tibor Navracsics, minister in charge of EU...
US News and World Report
Slovak Police Renew Bribery Charge Against Central Bank Governor Kazimir - Lawyer
(Reuters) -Slovak police have resurrected a bribery charge against Slovak central bank Governor and European Central Bank policymaker Peter Kazimir, his lawyer said on Thursday, while Kazimir called the allegation a lie. Prosecutors had previously dropped the charge over the alleged bribe, which dates back to when Kazimir was a...
US News and World Report
Sweden's Big Interest Rate Hike Follows Other Central Banks
STOCKHOLM (AP) — Sweden’s central bank followed other central banks in undertaking a big increase to its key interest rate to combat inflation, saying Thursday that high prices are undermining people's purchasing power and making it tough for households and companies to plan their finances. Riksbanken said the...
US News and World Report
EU-Med Forum: South Needs Investment, Immigration Policies
MADRID (AP) — More investment and polices regulating immigration are needed for countries on the southern Mediterranean basin that have been hit hard by the food and energy crisis brought on by Russia's war in Ukraine, the European Union's foreign policy chief said Thursday. Speaking at the 7th regional...
US News and World Report
Factbox-Australia to Raise Protection for Aboriginal Heritage After Juukan
MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Australia will strengthen laws to better protect Aboriginal cultural heritage following an enquiry into Rio Tinto's destruction of historically and culturally significant rock shelters at Juukan Gorge. Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek published a government response to the 16-month enquiry on Thursday. * Australia is developing a new...
US News and World Report
Column-China and India Easing Away From Russian Crude Oil May Be Temporary: Russell
LAUNCESTON, Australia (Reuters) - There are signs that China and India are pulling back from buying Russian crude oil ahead of the Group of Seven nations' proposed price cap and a European Union ban on imports. However, the more important question for the market is whether any slowing by China...
Ukraine news – live: Snake Island defenders ‘freed in prison swap’ with Russia
Ukrainians who defended Mariupol and the Snake Island outpost now symbolic of Kyiv’s resistance against Russia are among scores freed in prisoner swaps this week, an aide to president Volodymyr Zelensky has said.Nine Russians and 12 Ukrainians were freed on Saturday – bringing the total number of prisoners returned to Kyiv this week to 98, according to officials.Power was also restored to some six million people in Ukraine, Mr Zelensky said, after after all of the nation’s four nuclear power plants were taken off-grid for the first time ever, in the midst of a sustained Russian assault on energy...
US News and World Report
Europe Scrambles to Help Ukraine Keep the Heat and Lights On
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — European officials are scrambling to help Ukraine stay warm and keep functioning through the bitter winter months, pledging Friday to send more support that will mitigate the Russian military’s efforts to turn off the heat and lights. Nine months after Russia invaded its neighbor,...
US News and World Report
Weapons Industry Booms as Eastern Europe Arms Ukraine
PRAGUE/WARSAW (Reuters) - Eastern Europe's arms industry is churning out guns, artillery shells and other military supplies at a pace not seen since the Cold War as governments in the region lead efforts to aid Ukraine in its fight against Russia. Allies have been supplying Kyiv with weapons and military...
US News and World Report
Global Regulators to Target Crypto Platforms After FTX Crash
LONDON (Reuters) - The crash of FTX exchange has injected greater urgency into regulating the crypto sector and targeting such 'conglomerate' platforms will be the focus for 2023, the new chair of global securities watchdog IOSCO said in an interview. Jean-Paul Servais said regulating crypto platforms could draw on principles...
US News and World Report
Injured Neymar to Miss Brazil's Second World Cup Match
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Neymar will miss Brazil's second World Cup match but will remain with the squad undergoing treatment for his ankle injury, the team doctor said Friday. Rodrigo Lasmar said tests conducted on his right ankle showed that Neymar has a ligament injury and will not be fit to play against Switzerland on Monday.
US News and World Report
Iran Official Says 50 Police Killed in Protests
DUBAI (Reuters) - Around 50 police have been killed in the protests shaking Iran since September, the deputy foreign minister said on Thursday, giving a first official death toll amid an intensified crackdown on Kurdish areas in recent days. Iranian security forces have clashed with protesters across the country, with...
