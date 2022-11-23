Read full article on original website
Hungary Govt Expects Total of 7 Billion in EU Funds Next Year
BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungary expects to receive a total of about 7 billon euros worth of European Union funds next year from various EU programmes, the government said on Thursday. At a joint news briefing, Prime Minister Viktor Orban's chief of staff and Tibor Navracsics, minister in charge of EU...
Kremlin: Ukraine Leadership Can 'End Suffering' by Meeting Russian Demands
MOSCOW (Reuters) -The Kremlin on Thursday denied that its attacks on Ukraine's electricity network were aimed at civilians, but said Kyiv could "end the suffering" of its population by meeting Russia's demands to resolve the conflict. Repeated missile barrages against power infrastructure across Ukraine over the last few weeks have...
EU-Med Forum: South Needs Investment, Immigration Policies
MADRID (AP) — More investment and polices regulating immigration are needed for countries on the southern Mediterranean basin that have been hit hard by the food and energy crisis brought on by Russia's war in Ukraine, the European Union's foreign policy chief said Thursday. Speaking at the 7th regional...
Civilians Escape Kherson After Russian Strikes on Freed City
KHERSON, Ukraine (AP) — Fleeing shelling, civilians on Saturday streamed out of the southern Ukrainian city whose recapture they had celebrated just weeks earlier. The exodus from Kherson came as Ukraine solemnly remembered a Stalin-era famine and sought to ensure that Russia's war in Ukraine doesn’t deprive others worldwide of its vital food exports.
Russian Attacks Create Real Danger of 'Catastrophe' - Ukraine Nuclear Energy Boss
KYIV (Reuters) - Russia caused a "real danger of a nuclear and radioactive catastrophe" by launching attacks in which all Ukraine's nuclear reactors were disconnected from the power grid for the first time in 40 years, Ukraine's nuclear energy chief said. Petro Kotin, head of nuclear power company Energoatom, said...
Polish Climate Minister Says EU Gas Cap Proposal Is a 'Joke'
WARSAW (Reuters) - The European Union's gas price cap proposal is a 'joke', Polish climate minister Anna Moskwa said on Thursday. Moskwa's criticism followed disagreement among the 27 European Union countries on Wednesday over a proposal to cap future gas prices at 275 euros per megawatt hour (MWh). "The gas...
Russia Says It Foiled Sabotage at 'South Stream' Gas Pipeline
(Reuters) - Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Thursday that it had prevented Ukrainian special services from carrying out what it said was sabotage on the "South Stream" gas pipeline. "As a result of a set of investigative measures, [the FSB] prevented an attempt by Ukrainian special services to...
Body of Israeli Teen, Taken by Militants, Is Returned
JERUSALEM (AP) — The body of an Israeli teen that was taken by Palestinian militants from a West Bank hospital was returned to his family on Thursday, the Israeli military said. Relatives of Tiran Fero, 17, said Palestinian militants in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin entered the...
Exclusive-Russians, Ukrainians Met in UAE to Discuss Prisoner Swap, Ammonia, Sources Say
RIYADH (Reuters) - Representatives from Russia and Ukraine met in the United Arab Emirates last week to discuss the possibility of a prisoner-of-war swap that would be linked to a resumption of Russian ammonia exports, which go to Asia and Africa, via a Ukrainian pipeline, three sources with knowledge of the meeting said.
10 Killed in Apartment Fire in Northwest China's Xinjiang
BEIJING (AP) — A fire in an apartment building in northwestern China's Xinjiang region killed 10 people and injured nine, authorities said Friday, amid stringent lockdowns that have left many residents in the area stuck in their homes for more than three months. The fire broke out Thursday night...
Lebanese Constitutional Council Rules Hezbollah Ally Karami Won Election Seat
BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanon's constitutional council on Thursday found that Hezbollah ally Faisal Karami had in fact won a seat in parliament during May's election and voided the election of opposition lawmaker Rami Finge. The council also voided the election of lawmaker Firas Salloum and found that Nasser Haidar had...
Factbox-Germany's Welfare Reform Plan
BERLIN (Reuters) - German lawmakers have agreed a welfare reform to raise unemployment benefit payments and help train people who are out of work, with a view to addressing a skills shortage in Europe's largest economy. The reform is less ambitious than a landmark measure originally planned by the left-leaning...
Sweden's Big Interest Rate Hike Follows Other Central Banks
STOCKHOLM (AP) — Sweden’s central bank followed other central banks in undertaking a big increase to its key interest rate to combat inflation, saying Thursday that high prices are undermining people's purchasing power and making it tough for households and companies to plan their finances. Riksbanken said the...
Postal Savings Bank of China to Provide $39 Billion of Property Sector Financing
BEIJING (Reuters) - Postal Savings Bank of China has agreed to provide a total of 280 billion yuan ($39.17 billion) in financing to property companies including Vanke, Longfor and Country Garden, it said in a statement on Thursday. ($1 = 7.1479 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Ziyi Tang and Ryan...
AP Top Political News at 12:44 P.m. EST
Emboldened Biden, Dems push ban on so-called assault weapons. Midterms free of feared chaos as voting experts look to 2024. US aid to Ukraine puts pressure on Pentagon's arms stockpile. Biden brings Thanksgiving pies to Nantucket first responders. Doubts about candidates tipped the scales in tightest races. Next act for...
Column-China and India Easing Away From Russian Crude Oil May Be Temporary: Russell
LAUNCESTON, Australia (Reuters) - There are signs that China and India are pulling back from buying Russian crude oil ahead of the Group of Seven nations' proposed price cap and a European Union ban on imports. However, the more important question for the market is whether any slowing by China...
Factbox-Australia to Raise Protection for Aboriginal Heritage After Juukan
MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Australia will strengthen laws to better protect Aboriginal cultural heritage following an enquiry into Rio Tinto's destruction of historically and culturally significant rock shelters at Juukan Gorge. Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek published a government response to the 16-month enquiry on Thursday. * Australia is developing a new...
Reformist Leader Anwar Named Prime Minister of Malaysia
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia’s king on Thursday named reformist opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim as the country’s Prime Minister, ending days of uncertainty after divisive general elections produced a hung Parliament. Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah said Anwar will be sworn in as the nation's 10th...
Global Regulators to Target Crypto Platforms After FTX Crash
LONDON (Reuters) - The crash of FTX exchange has injected greater urgency into regulating the crypto sector and targeting such 'conglomerate' platforms will be the focus for 2023, the new chair of global securities watchdog IOSCO said in an interview. Jean-Paul Servais said regulating crypto platforms could draw on principles...
Oil Drops as Russian Price Cap Proposal Eases Concerns About Tight Supply
TOKYO (Reuters) -Oil declined on Thursday, hovering around two-month lows, as the Group of Seven(G7) nations' proposed range for a price cap on Russian oil was higher than current trading levels, alleviating concerns over tight supply. A greater-than-expected build in U.S. gasoline inventories and widening COVID-19 controls in China added...
