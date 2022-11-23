Read full article on original website
Related
Mercedes Draws a Secret Weapon Against Tesla
Mercedes-Benz knows it has to act fast, if the legacy carmaker doesn't want to be knocked out of the crucial electric vehicle market. The German brand is battling Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report, which came to beat it at home. Indeed, the group of the charismatic Elon Musk inflicted a crushing defeat last month on the German manufacturer and his compatriots, by selling more electric cars in the German market.
teslarati.com
Rivian celebrates Canadian deliveries with customer open house
Rivian celebrated Canadian deliveries with a customer open house, the company announced on Tuesday. The automaker celebrated its first international deliveries in Vancouver, British Columbia. “Our team loved meeting more than 1,500 area families, friends, kids, and dogs and giving them a closer look at R1S and R1T. Thanks for...
teslarati.com
Volkswagen considers backing out of $2 billion EV production facility
An internal letter to employees at Volkswagen has now stated the company’s intention to reconsider building its new Trinity EV production facility. Under the previous leadership of Herbert Diess, Volkswagen planned to vastly expand EV production with a new enormous facility named the Trinity Plant. The facility would be a $2 billion investment in furthering Volkswagen’s EV future, but now with Mr. Diess ousted from the helm of the German automaker, the planned factory is being reconsidered.
teslarati.com
After global milestone, where will Tesla Supercharging expand to next?
Tesla recently announced they had placed their 40,000th Tesla Supercharger, making them the world’s most extensive DC fast charging network. But where will the company expand to next?. Like all other companies currently producing electric vehicles, Tesla has always faced the issue of offering charging to its buyers. Even...
The Verge
General Motors says it will stop burning cash on electric vehicles by 2025
General Motors wants to be the biggest seller of electric vehicles in North America (maybe the planet, too?) and so far, it’s burning a lot of cash to get there. But by 2025, the cash burning will officially cease, as the company projects its EV program will be “solidly profitable” by then.
Truth About Cars
Ford Boss Jim Farley Claims That EV Manufacturing Will Require 40 Percent Less Labor
Ford CEO Jim Farley warned last week of "storm clouds" for auto workers as the eventual transition to electric vehicles will require fewer workers -- 40 percent fewer, according to Farley. Farley also said Ford needs to make more parts in-house, presumably to help reduce job losses. From the Financial...
teslarati.com
Hyundai reportedly considering third facility in Georgia: a $1.9 billion battery plant
Hyundai is reportedly considering building a battery production facility with partner SK Innovation in Georgia, this being its third facility in the State. Hyundai has been in an all-out blitz to establish electric vehicle manufacturing capabilities in the United States. While the company planned on this expansion, the domestic production requirements within the newest U.S. EV tax incentives have added urgency to their plans. The company has already announced its Georgia EV production facility will begin construction and production ahead of schedule. Now, Hyundai is reportedly considering a joint venture with SK Innovation to produce battery cells nearby.
US News and World Report
Mazda Unveils $11 Billion EV Spending Plan, Considers Investing in Battery Production
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's Mazda Motor Corp on Tuesday unveiled a $10.6 billion spending plan to electrify its vehicles and said it was also considering investing in battery production. The company also raised its sales target for electric vehicles (EVs) to up to 40% of its total global sales by...
China regulator says Tesla recalls more than 80,000 cars
BEIJING (Reuters) -Tesla Inc is recalling more than 80,000 China-made and imported cars produced from as early as 2013, for software and seat belt issues, a statement by the Chinese market regulator revealed on Friday.
torquenews.com
Tesla Cybertruck: 1,5 Million Reservation Holders, Needs To Start Selling ASAP
Given the increasing competition from traditional automakers, Tesla needs to recover the momentum created with the launch of the Cybertruck, after – long - three years without a new electric model on the market: the million and a half Cybertruck accumulated reservations should by all means work as a guarantee of business success.
Lucid delivered a startlingly small share of its produced cars to customers — revealing a problem plaguing EV companies vying to be the next Tesla
Before the coronavirus pandemic, the auto industry delivered virtually all of the cars it built. EV startups haven't been able to keep that pace.
teslarati.com
Legendary investor George Soros has tripled his Tesla (TSLA) investment
Elon Musk may seem distracted with Twitter for now, and Tesla stock may have taken a beating this year, but legendary investor George Soros seems largely unaffected. Based on a regulatory filing, Soros has taken advantage of Tesla’s drop this year and loaded up on shares of the electric vehicle maker, tripling his stake in the past months.
teslarati.com
Tesla Gigafactory Shanghai is operating normally as China tries to prevent Covid-19 spread
Tesla’s Gigafactory Shanghai is currently operating normally as China tries to prevent the spread of Covid-19 amid high infection rates. Although the factory is operating normally, the new prevention methods are impacting employees. WuWa, whose YouTube channel documents the daily activities at Tesla’s Giga Shanghai, shared details on the...
fordauthority.com
Volkswagen EV Pickup On Hold As Focus Shifts To Scout Revival
Following its partnership agreement with Ford back in 2019, Volkswagen is going all-in on EVs, at least in Europe, where it plans to stop selling ICE vehicles by 2035 with an eye toward dominating that particular market across the globe. Following a recent announcement that VW is reviving the Scout brand with a variety of all-electric vehicles including a possible Ford Bronco competitor, many expected that an EV pickup of some sort would follow, particularly since the next-generation Ford Ranger – which is being used as the basis for the all-new Volkswagen Amarok – is expected to gain an all-electric variant in the coming years. However, it seems as if a Volkswagen EV pickup isn’t in the cards after all, at least in the near future.
Audi halts all activities on Twitter - WirtschaftsWoche
BERLIN, Nov 23 (Reuters) - German carmaker Audi has halted all activities on Twitter until further notice, WirtschaftsWoche reported on Wednesday, citing company sources. Earlier this month, Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE), which owns Audi together with the VW, Seat, Cupra, Lamborghini, Bentley, Ducati and Porsche (P911_p.DE) brands, said it had recommended they pause paid advertising on Twitter until further notice following Elon Musk's takeover of the social media platform.
notebookcheck.net
Coke beats the Pepsi Tesla Semi deliveries by a week as Renault trolls its belated launch
A few weeks back, the Volvo-owned Renault Trucks issued a gentle tease to Tesla where it stealthily mocked the overpromise-and-underdeliver habits of its CEO Elon Musk, saying that while some "talk the talk, others walk the walk." Needless to say, it was regarding Tesla's Semi long-haul electric truck release promises that started in 2017 and are now in their fifth year with an imminent delivery of 15 Semis to the first customer Pepsi scheduled for December 1.
Jaguar Land Rover reducing its production at UK factories until spring
Exclusive: Carmaker, which has been hit by computer chip shortage, to scale down shifts at Solihull and Halewood
teslarati.com
Elon Musk lauds Twitter team amid decline of hate speech impressions
It appears that hateful speech on Twitter is settling down somewhat. This was according to Tesla CEO and new Twitter owner Elon Musk, who recently noted that hate speech impressions have declined on Twitter from pre-spike levels. Musk also made it a point to give credit to Twitter’s team for...
Comments / 0