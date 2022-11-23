Read full article on original website
USDA October Egg Production Report
(Wisconsin Ag Connection) -Wisconsin egg production during October was 149 million eggs, down 18 percent from the same time last year, but three percent more than the previous month. According to the latest USDA Chickens and Eggs report, the average number of all layers on hand during October was 5.70...
It's Black Friday...Shop Wisely
It’s Black Friday, traditionally the single busiest shopping day of the year .With the holiday season fast approaching, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection encourages consumers to shop wisely. Consumers should remember these tips to protect their wallets and their private data while shopping. Review a...
