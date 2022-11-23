Read full article on original website
ktoy1047.com
Police arrest man for firing on repo men
31-year-old Curtis Lawson of Hooks allegedly fired upon the two men around 10 a.m. on Saturday morning as they were attempting to tow away a vehicle in front of a residence on FM 1398. According to police, Lawson and his wife asked the men if they could get some things from the vehicle and when the men agreed, Lawson’s wife entered the vehicle and urged him to retrieve his rifle. Hooks police responded and arrested Lawson for deadly conduct with a firearm. Lawson bonded out of jail on Monday. He could face two to ten years if convicted.
ktoy1047.com
Home damaged by fire
The mobile home, located in the 9000 block of West New Boston Road, caught fire on Wednesday. Firefighters from the C-5 Volunteer Fire Department and Hooks Fire Department responded to the blaze. According to the fire department, the fire started in the middle of the home. No injuries were reported.
KSLA
Police investigating possible shooting in Bossier
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Bossier police responded to a possible shootout on Friday, Nov. 25. The incident occurred near Montgomery and Peach Street. Officials say two homes were struck by gunfire. It’s unknown if anyone was hit. Police spent nearly three hours processing the scene. The investigation into...
easttexasradio.com
txktoday.com
ktalnews.com
Texarkana teen injured in accidental shooting
TEXARKANA, TEXAS (KTAL/KMSS) – A teen is in a Texarkana hospital after police say she was shot at a Texarkana apartment complex Tuesday morning. According to Texarkana police, a 16-year-old girl was shot in the stomach around 9 a.m. in the 4600 block of Elizabeth Street at the Town North apartments.
txktoday.com
Fentanyl Death Alleged In Fed’s Conspiracy Indictment For Five In Texarkana
TEXARKANA, Texas–Four new defendants have been added to a case that began in the spring with the indictment of a local man who allegedly had 500 fake opioid prescription pills containing fentanyl stashed beneath his kitchen sink. At a detention hearing on March 1 in Texarkana’s downtown federal building,...
KSLA
Teen found suffering from gunshot wound at Texarkana apartment complex
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) — Police have arrested someone on a weapons charge in connection with a shooting Tuesday morning in Texarkana, Texas. Thomas Jones, 18, faces a charge of unlawfully carrying a weapon. Authorities said they also have determined that the shooting was accidental. It happened Nov. 22 sometime...
KSLA
Man mortally wounded outside store; victim named by Caddo Parish coroner
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A 25-year-old man died after having been shot Tuesday night (Nov. 22) in Shreveport. Caddo 911 dispatch records show it happened at about 6:52 p.m. on Linwood Avenue between Earl and Cox streets. Responding officers found a man with a gunshot wound to his upper...
ktoy1047.com
Over-turned semi reroutes traffic
The wreck occurred near the Summerhill Exit, forcing traffic to reroute while work crews and police cleared the scene. There’s been no word yet on any injuries sustained by the driver. The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department wants to remind residents that buzzed driving is drunk driving this holiday season.
This Is The Most Dangerous City In Texas
This city has the highest crime rate in the state.
Bossier Sheriff’s Office Seeking Hit & Run Suspects
Detectives with the Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office are asking the public for help identifying two people that are wanted for questioning in a hit and run incident. The two people are believed to have knowledge about the incident that happened November 2nd at the Dollar General Store in the 4600 block of Highway 80 in Haughton, LA. Detectives say the two left the scene driving a dark colored car or SUV.
KTBS
Texarkana boil order rescinded
Texarkana, TX_ A boil order in Texarkana, Texas has been rescinded. The order was issued Tuesday. The public water system has since restored the quality of the water it distributes. It has also provided TCEQ with laboratory test results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling prior to...
magnoliareporter.com
Columbia County deer harvest rises to 2,403
Antlered – 1,228, up 407 since our last report on November 17. Button Buck – 102, up 41 since November 17. Doe – 1,073, up 408 since November 17. Total deer harvest season numbers from nearby Arkansas counties. Antlered Button Buck Doe. Ashley 1,195 145 1,066. Bradley...
swarkansasnews.com
Man who threatened area mayors back in trouble
The Howard County man who pleaded guilty and was sentenced in federal court for threatening to hang seven southwest Arkansas mayors in 2015 has been charged with a weapon violation in Howard County. Maverick Bryan, 62, who has a Highway 27 Nashville address, was charged Nov. 15 with being a...
steelcountrybee.com
Morris County Jail Log, Oct. 16-22
• Michael Dewayne Jones, of Daingerfield, was arrested by Daingerfield police for disorderly conduct.Oct. 18• Lance Wayne Samples, of Paris,
steelcountrybee.com
Handgun found in vehicle at Hughes Springs ISD
A handgun was found in a locked vehicle on the campus of Hughes Springs ISD on Nov. 17, according to ...
ktalnews.com
Victim in Caddo Parish head-on collision identified
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A resident of Caddo Parish died as a result of injuries sustained in a head-on collision Sunday afternoon, according to the Caddo Parish Coroner. The coroner said 66-year-old Minnie White, a resident of the 8900 block of Blanchard-Furrh Road, was injured when her car...
