eastcoasttraveller.com
Visiting Buddy Holly Crash Site in Clear Lake Iowa
The crash occurred around 6 miles after takeoff from Mason City Municipal Airport. The plane's pilot, Roger Peterson, was a local man. He had spotted the wreckage in a field outside of Clear Lake. The crash site is located on a working farm field north of Clear Lake, Iowa. There...
KIMT
John-Mikal McLuer Sr. is Heading Home
We have new information tonight on the father of the four boys who died in a house fire in Mason City. Father of four McLuer boys who died in Mason City house fire released from hospital. John-Mikal McLuer Sr. was released from the hospital on Wednesday, according to a member...
kjan.com
Descendants of Norwegian settlers raising funds to restore historic Northwest Iowa site
(Radio Iowa) – A fundraiser will be held December 4th to support restoration work at a site in northwest Iowa that’s on the National Register of Historic Places. The Brugjeld Peterson Point Historic Farmstead has a house, barn and other buildings that date back to the 19th century. It’s located east of Wallingford.
kicdam.com
Homicide by Vehicle Charges Filed in Palo Alto County
There are very few details available about an aparent fatal traffic accident in Palo Alto County Tuesday night. What we have been told by the Sheriff’s department is that 45 year old Brian Freeman of Garner was taken into custody at 10:30pm on two warrants – one for Homicide by Vehicle – Operating under theinfluence, and the other for driving ont he wrong side of a two way highway.
KAAL-TV
Two-vehicle crash in northern Iowa kills 3, injures 1
(ABC 6 News) A two-vehicle crash in Wright County on Monday morning has left 3 people dead and 1 injured. According to the Iowa State Patrol, at approximately 7:05 a.m., a 2020 Mack Anthem truck and a 2007 BMW 525 collided at the intersection of Hancock Ave. and 160th St. in rural Holmes, Iowa.
KIMT
3 dead following 2-vehicle crash in northern Iowa
WRIGHT COUNTY, Iowa - Three people were killed Monday in a two-vehicle crash in northern Iowa involving a Mack truck. The Iowa State Patrol said Jorge Lopez, 27, of Britt, and two passengers were killed in the crash. The names of the other two people have not been released. The...
KCCI.com
3 killed in Iowa crash involving Mack semitrailer
WRIGHT COUNTY, Iowa — The Iowa State Patrol is investigating a crash that killed three people north of Goldfield. The crash was reported Monday morning on Hancock Avenue, a half-mile south of 160th Street. A Mack semitrailer and a BMW collided. The driver of the Mack suffered minor injuries.
Iowa Mayor Needs Canceled Music Festival Officials To Pay Up
The cancellation of this major music festival event in Iowa is leaving a lot of people with questions. We've been keeping you updated about the cancellation of Iowa's leg of the Country Thunder music festival franchise. Country Thunder Iowa's Beginnings. In 2020, Iowa was supposed to host the first Country...
kiwaradio.com
Algona Convenience Store Clerk Charged With Lottery-Related Theft
Kossuth County, Iowa — A northern Iowa woman is facing multiple felony charges after being accused of lottery related theft. According to the Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrested 40-year-old Michelle Lynn Gruver of Wesley Friday afternoon on nine counts of lottery forgery/theft. Each charge is a Class D Felony. Gruver is also facing one count of third degree theft, an aggravated misdemeanor.
KGLO News
Ginapp wins recount in Cerro Gordo Supervisors District 3 election
MASON CITY — After a recount on Wednesday afternoon, Lori Meacham Ginapp will be the winner of the Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors District 3 election. The Democrat Ginapp had a three-vote lead over Republican Don O’Connor prior to the recount, but her lead increased to five votes after the recount was completed.
