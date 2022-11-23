ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Mills, IA

eastcoasttraveller.com

Visiting Buddy Holly Crash Site in Clear Lake Iowa

The crash occurred around 6 miles after takeoff from Mason City Municipal Airport. The plane's pilot, Roger Peterson, was a local man. He had spotted the wreckage in a field outside of Clear Lake. The crash site is located on a working farm field north of Clear Lake, Iowa. There...
CLEAR LAKE, IA
KIMT

John-Mikal McLuer Sr. is Heading Home

We have new information tonight on the father of the four boys who died in a house fire in Mason City. Father of four McLuer boys who died in Mason City house fire released from hospital. John-Mikal McLuer Sr. was released from the hospital on Wednesday, according to a member...
MASON CITY, IA
kicdam.com

Homicide by Vehicle Charges Filed in Palo Alto County

There are very few details available about an aparent fatal traffic accident in Palo Alto County Tuesday night. What we have been told by the Sheriff’s department is that 45 year old Brian Freeman of Garner was taken into custody at 10:30pm on two warrants – one for Homicide by Vehicle – Operating under theinfluence, and the other for driving ont he wrong side of a two way highway.
PALO ALTO COUNTY, IA
KAAL-TV

Two-vehicle crash in northern Iowa kills 3, injures 1

(ABC 6 News) A two-vehicle crash in Wright County on Monday morning has left 3 people dead and 1 injured. According to the Iowa State Patrol, at approximately 7:05 a.m., a 2020 Mack Anthem truck and a 2007 BMW 525 collided at the intersection of Hancock Ave. and 160th St. in rural Holmes, Iowa.
WRIGHT COUNTY, IA
KIMT

3 dead following 2-vehicle crash in northern Iowa

WRIGHT COUNTY, Iowa - Three people were killed Monday in a two-vehicle crash in northern Iowa involving a Mack truck. The Iowa State Patrol said Jorge Lopez, 27, of Britt, and two passengers were killed in the crash. The names of the other two people have not been released. The...
BRITT, IA
KCCI.com

3 killed in Iowa crash involving Mack semitrailer

WRIGHT COUNTY, Iowa — The Iowa State Patrol is investigating a crash that killed three people north of Goldfield. The crash was reported Monday morning on Hancock Avenue, a half-mile south of 160th Street. A Mack semitrailer and a BMW collided. The driver of the Mack suffered minor injuries.
GOLDFIELD, IA
kiwaradio.com

Algona Convenience Store Clerk Charged With Lottery-Related Theft

Kossuth County, Iowa — A northern Iowa woman is facing multiple felony charges after being accused of lottery related theft. According to the Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrested 40-year-old Michelle Lynn Gruver of Wesley Friday afternoon on nine counts of lottery forgery/theft. Each charge is a Class D Felony. Gruver is also facing one count of third degree theft, an aggravated misdemeanor.
ALGONA, IA
KGLO News

Ginapp wins recount in Cerro Gordo Supervisors District 3 election

MASON CITY — After a recount on Wednesday afternoon, Lori Meacham Ginapp will be the winner of the Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors District 3 election. The Democrat Ginapp had a three-vote lead over Republican Don O’Connor prior to the recount, but her lead increased to five votes after the recount was completed.
CERRO GORDO COUNTY, IA

