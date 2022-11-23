CRESCO - As Cresco prepares for its annual Santa Parade on Friday, Nov. 25 at 4 p.m., who better to spread holiday cheer as grand marshal than Brady Mikkelson?. Brady is a familiar face to nearly everyone in town. Whether customers visit with him at his job at Fareway Grocery, or sports fans hear him on the radio, reporting Crestwood games with Joe Haskovec or see him in the stands cheering on the Cadets, Brady’s connection to Cresco and its residents is life-long.

CRESCO, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO