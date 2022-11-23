ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cinemablend

Lily Collins Is The Latest Nepo Baby To Defend Her Success Following Lily-Rose Depp And Zoë Kravitz's Comments

By Corey Chichizola
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uNxV7_0jLIMUXZ00

For as long as there have been celebrity couples, there have also been celebrity kids. And it’s been common for these kids to also go into acting, like beloved figures Carrie Fisher and Drew Barrymore. Lately there’s been a ton of conversation about the idea of a “nepo baby” and how famous kids have had to deal with the pressures and privilege that come with having famous parents. Emily in Paris star Lily Collins is the latest nepo baby to defend her success, following viral comments by the likes of Lily-Rose Depp and Zoë Kravitz.

Nepotism isn’t a new concept to Hollywood, and a number of established stars have had to deal with talks about their family lately, such as Maya Hawke and The Boys ’ Jack Quaid . Now there’s the term “nepo baby” with Lily-Rose Depp going viral for her comments about the subject. Actress Lily Collins is the daughter of pop star Phil Collins, and she recently spoke to Vogue France about her experience trying to become established without relying on her father’s name. As she shared:

It was out of the question that people would think that I use a free pass thanks to my name. I’m proud of my dad, but I wanted to be me, not just his daughter. For that, I was ready to wait to break through.

Indeed, Lily Collins’ parentage might be new information to fans out there. She’s already had quite a successful acting career. In addition to her ongoing role in Emily in Paris , she’s also had roles in projects like Mank , Okja , and Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile . Clearly things are on the rise, although smart money says there were some struggles for the 33 year-old actress along the way.

Lily Collins’ comments about nepotism come in her conversations with Vogue France, who featured her largely due to her role as the title character in Emily in Paris . While speaking about her life and career, Collins eventually opened up about the ways her famous father has and hasn’t helped her career. As she further explained,

By dint of failed castings, I learned to focus more on my work, and I managed to make acting my job. But I’m not resting on my laurels: this environment is very competitive and places are expensive.

As previously mentioned, this comes as there’s a ton of conversation online about nepo babies. Lily-Rose Depp recently landed herself in hot water with Italian model Vittoria Ceretti over conversations she made about nepotism to Elle . The comments that started this feud read as:

It’s weird to me to reduce somebody to the idea that they’re only there because it’s a generational thing. It just doesn’t make any sense. If somebody’s mom or dad is a doctor, and then the kid becomes a doctor, you’re not going to be like, ‘Well, you’re only a doctor because your parent is a doctor.’ It’s like, ‘No, I went to medical school and trained.’

Lily-Rose Depp was careful to clarify that she doesn’t really equate herself as an actress/model to a doctor, but seemingly feels her training and career speak for themselves . In response, model Vittoria Ceretti wrote a response on Instagram Story, revealing the financial and personal struggles that came with trying to be a model without the support system of a rich and famous parent.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zWS5m_0jLIMUXZ00

(Image credit: HBO)

Zoë Kravitz has had a wildly successful career, but she also admitted to having insecurities related to her famous parents. She was recently featured on GQ , where she defended the decision for famous kids to go into acting. As she put it,

It’s completely normal for people to be in the family business. It’s literally where last names came from. You were a blacksmith if your family was, like, the Black family.

Some points were made. And indeed, Zoë Kravitz has established herself aside from her famous relatives, thanks to performances in projects like Big Little Lies , Mad Max: Fury Road , and The Batman .

We’ll just have to wait and see how the careers of actors like Lily Collins and Lily-Rose Depp continue to shape out, but they’ve both got exciting projects coming up. In the meantime, check out the 2023 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience. But sorry naysayers, there will be plenty of “nepo babies” front and center.

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

Getting Cozy? Brad Pitt Spotted With Paul Wesley's Ex-Wife Ines de Ramon

Moving on? Brad Pitt was spotted at a Los Angeles concert with Paul Wesley‘s ex-wife Ines de Ramon nearly two months after the former spouses called it quits. The Bullet Train actor, 58, and the fitness coach, 29, attended a Bono show at the Orpheum Theatre on Sunday, November 13. Photos obtained by the Daily Mail show the twosome meeting up with a group of famous pals outside the venue, including Cindy Crawford, Rande Gerber and Sean Penn. Pitt and de Ramon kept close, with the Fight Club star pulling her into a hug at one point as they walked.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ComicBook

Kim Kardashian's Halloween Costume Compared to Saweetie's Mystique Makeover

Kim Kardashian's Halloween costume has Twitter users comparing the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's viral Mystique cosplay to Saweetie, who transformed into the blue-skinned shape-shifter in 2020. That year, the Grammy Award-nominated "Best Friend" rapper attended Kendall Jenner's Halloween birthday party dressed as the mutant from Fox's X-Men movies, joined by Migos rapper Quavo as fellow Marvel character Beast. After Kim K's Halloween costume channeled Rebecca Romijn's Mystique from 2000's X-Men — recreating the look with face paint, a blue latex bodysuit, yellow contact lenses, and red slicked back hair — Saweetie's Mystique makeover resurfaced in a viral tweet Sunday that got her name trending with more than 100,000 likes to date.
HollywoodLife

Michael Douglas, 78, Shows Off His New Red Hair While Out With Catherine Zeta-Jones

Michael Douglas is a redhead now! The actor, 78, was spotted with his new hair makeover as he left a restaurant, where he got lunch with his wife Catherine Zeta-Jones in Paris on Tuesday, November 1. Michael’s hair was much longer than it had been, and it appeared that he dyed it a light shade of red (maybe for a new film project). He’d first debuted the look a few days earlier in a video on his Instagram.
epicstream.com

Marc Anthony Suspicious Of Jennifer Lopez’s Husband Ben Affleck? J.Lo’s Ex Allegedly Knows How Jennifer Garner’s Ex-Husband Became Moody, Out Of Control

Marc Anthony is allegedly protective of Jennifer Lopez. The exes, who became good friends after they split, were blessed with two children together, Max and Emme. Now, there are reports claiming that Anthony is also suspicious of Lopez’s husband, Ben Affleck. Table of contents. Marc Anthony Protective Of Jennifer...
SheKnows

Lily-Rose Depp Broke Her Silence on the Johnny Depp & Amber Heard Trial

Lily-Rose Depp, the 23-year-old daughter of Vanessa Paridis and Johnny Depp, is ready to open up. Talking to Elle as their new cover star, the otherwise ultra-private rising actress gave her two cents about having famous parents, growing up in the industry, and even shared some thoughts about her father’s recent defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard.
Inquisitr.com

Cher, 76, Shocks Fans With Romantic Photos Of Her And Amber Rose's Ex Alexander Edwards, 36

Cher's appearance holding hands with Amber's ex, Alexander Edwards, caused a stir among fans. This comes after it was reported that Kylie's ex Tyga paid her a visit at her Malibu mansion. Cher, are you giving us any hints here? Or perhaps there is only a platonic friendship developing that is causing the temperature to pulse due to the psychological impact the image has on us.
wegotthiscovered.com

Keanu Reeves had the same reaction to Matthew Perry’s slander as everyone else

Matthew Perry triggered an avalanche of headlines ahead of the release of his new memoir, which details his decades-long struggles with addiction while spilling the tea on everything from famous women he’s dated to behind-the-scenes Friends anecdotes. Initially, the internet applauded Perry for his candidness and rallied behind him...
Black Enterprise

‘You Kind of Ripe’: Actor Michael Ealy Reveals Actress Taraji P. Henson Said He Smelled on Set of ‘Think Like a Man Too’

Imagine shooting a scene with Taraji P. Henson, only for the Oscar-nominated actress to tell you that you stink—literally!. That’s what happened when actor Michael Ealy cozied up with Henson to capture a romantic scene for the 2014 film Think Like A Man Too. Ealy recently appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show, where the star opened up about the embarrassing moment.
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
165K+
Followers
40K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy