ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Comments / 7

Related
DoingItLocal

SPECIAL SESSION FOR GAS TAX CUTS, FARE-FREE BUS SERVICE, INCREASED ENERGY ASSISTANCE AND PANDEMIC PREMIUM PAY, AND UPDATES TO BOTTLE BILL

Special Session Scheduled for Monday, November 28, 2022. (HARTFORD, CT) – In his first executive action since being re-elected to a second term earlier this month, Governor Ned Lamont today announced that he is calling the Connecticut General Assembly into special session for the purpose of extending the duration of cuts on gasoline taxes, as well as the suspension of fares on all public transit buses. Additionally, he is asking the legislature to approve more funding for the Connecticut Energy Assistance Program (CEAP) and Premium Pay Program, and also modify the effective date of sections in the container redemption program, commonly known as the bottle bill.
CONNECTICUT STATE
ctexaminer.com

A Message to State Leaders: Hold Out-of-State Energy Generators Accountable

The employees of United Illuminating are dedicated and hardworking members of the communities we serve. That’s why we understand, as well as anyone, that the current inflationary pressures on everything from milk to electricity are causing incredible strain on the pocketbooks of families across Connecticut. Unfortunately, over the past...
CONNECTICUT STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Autism bill would help families, move Pennsylvania forward | Opinion

Direct service providers rally for more money in the 2022-23 state budget at the Pennsylvania state Capitol on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. (Photo by Amanda Berg for the Capital-Star). In a recent Capital-Star commentary piece (Autism legislation before Pa. Senate offers false promise to families, 10/18/22), former Pennsylvania House Speaker...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Pa. environmental groups see hope, progress on the horizon in Harrisburg

Pennsylvania Capitol Building on Tusday, May 24, 2022 in Harrisburg, Pa. (Photo by Amanda Berg for the Capital-Star). From carbon capture development to electric vehicle infrastructure, environmental organizations across Pennsylvania say they are hopeful that energy and environmental policies will be a priority for state lawmakers in the new legislative session that starts in January.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
i95 ROCK

The Cell Phone Debate in Connecticut Classrooms Rages On

** Brenda M. - If they are, they should be put away out of sight…how can anyone concentrate on a class if their phone is in their face?!. ** Joe N. - There's no good reason to need a phone in the classroom. Kids should be paying attention; they might learn something to help them become functional adults.
CONNECTICUT STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Economists: Ohio student loan forgiveness might raise tuition, but not inflation

President Joe Biden continues to defer student loan payments as the legality of his plan to forgive $10,000 to $20,000 in student loans is hashed out in court. But if Ohio were to implement its own blanket student loan forgiveness, it might have the ironic effect of incentivizing institutions to raise tuition costs, but would be unlikely to affect inflation as a whole, a panel of economists said in a survey this week. The panel, convened by the Columbus firm Scioto Analysis, also said that state-level loan forgiveness would allow Ohio to retain educated workers. Ten agreed with the latter proposition, while four disagreed and nine were either uncertain or had no opinion.
OHIO STATE
newsfromthestates.com

New Hampshire charter school enrollment increases 14% in past year

Enrollment in New Hampshire’s public charter schools grew 13.89 percent over the last school year, according to new figures released by the Department of Education, even as enrollment in public schools dropped overall. The department reported there were 4,912 students enrolled in the state’s 28 charter schools as of...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Two years after contentious 2020 vote, Alaska finds only three voter fraud cases

"I voted" stickers are seen on display at a polling station in Juneau's Mendenhall Valley on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. (Photo by James Brooks/Alaska Beacon) A woman accused of voting illegally in both Alaska and Florida during the 2020 elections will face charges in a Florida court on Dec. 8, according to online court records.
ALASKA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy