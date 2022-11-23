Read full article on original website
Newly Local Cary Crafter Uses Laser Cutting to Create Jewelry and Other ProductsJames TulianoCary, NC
Cary Christmas Tree Farm to Open the Day After ThanksgivingJames TulianoCary, NC
Brown ready to lift St. Aug’s program to new heightsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Three rapes have been reported on the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus in the last five daysSheeraz QurbanChapel Hill, NC
NHL
Avalanche at Predators Postponed
NEW YORK (Nov. 25, 2022) - Today's game between the Colorado Avalanche and Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena has been postponed due to a water main break that has significantly impacted the event level of the arena. A makeup date will be announced as soon as it can be confirmed.
NHL
Minnesota Wild Recalls Goalie Zane McIntyre
SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled goalie Zane McIntyre from the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL) under emergency conditions. In addition, the team has placed forward Brandon Duhaime (upper-body) on Injured Reserve. McIntyre,...
Coyotes comeback falls short in shootout loss to Red Wings
DETROIT (AP) — Dylan Larkin was the only scorer in the shootout and the Detroit Red Wings extended their winning streak to four games with a 4-3 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Friday night. Defenseman Filip Hronek scored his fifth goal in four games on a power play....
NHL
Hurricanes surprise Ward as first Hall of Fame inductee in sweet video
Former goalie learns about honor from former teammate Brind 'Amour. The Carolina Hurricanes slipped one past Cam Ward. The team surprised their former goalie with the announcement that he is was being inducted to the newly formed Hurricanes Hall of Fame. They lured him to the facility under the guise of participating in an interview for the 2006 Stanley Cup Championship team.
NHL
Bruins Unveil Jerseys For 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic
BOSTON - The Boston Bruins and NHL today unveiled the Bruins special-edition jerseys for the 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic event that will be played January 2, 2023, at Fenway Park, home to the Boston Red Sox. The Bruins' NHL Winter Classic jersey is inspired by a variety of Bruins...
NHL
Fleury, Reaves up to old tricks with Wild already
Goalie, forward, who helped lead Golden Knights to record-breaking first season, together again. Reunited and it feels so... much like a dirty shirt being tossed at you. Old friends Ryan Reaves and Marc-Andre Fleury were at it again, this time in the Minnesota Wild locker room. Fleury, usually a master...
NHL
Projected Lineup: November 26 vs. Calgary
RALEIGH, NC. - Concluding a stretch of three games in four days, Carolina Hurricanes Head Coach Rod Brind'Amour was tight-lipped about his lineup for today's contest against the Calgary Flames. When asked if Antti Raanta was healthy enough to play today for the team, the 2020-21 Jack Adams Award winner...
FOX Sports
Coyotes face the Wild in Central Division play
Arizona Coyotes (6-8-1, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (7-7-2, sixth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: Central Division foes meet when the Minnesota Wild play the Arizona Coyotes. Minnesota is 2-2-0 against the Central Division and 7-7-2 overall. The Wild have a 3-5-1 record when they commit...
FOX Sports
Blackhawks bring losing streak into home matchup against the Jets
Winnipeg Jets (9-4-1, second in the Central Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (6-6-3, eighth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks will try to stop a six-game skid when they play the Winnipeg Jets. Chicago has gone 6-6-3 overall with a 0-4-1 record against the Central Division. The Blackhawks...
NHL
OILERS PLUS: The Drop Ep. 9 goes in depth on opening homestand
EDMONTON, AB - It's open season in Oil Country. In the latest episode of The Drop, available exclusively on Oilers+, take an in-depth look behind the curtain as the Oilers open the 2022-23 NHL campaign with a lengthy six-game homestand at Rogers Place that included big wins over Vancouver, Carolina and Pittsburgh.
NHL
Number 71 ... And A Half
Birman, who had joined the Penguins ticketing department in 1999 after immigrating from Ukraine eight years earlier, was told that he might need to accompany the young Russian to dinner at Mario Lemieux's house to translate. "But then they called back and said hey, Sergei Gonchar is going to go,"...
NHL
Salming mourned by Maple Leafs, hockey community
TORONTO -- Borje Salming was surrounded by family and friends as he sat in a wheelchair in the tunnel of Scotiabank Arena on Nov. 12, waiting to be honored by the Toronto Maple Leafs in a pregame ceremony. No, he couldn't speak. Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou...
NHL
Game Preview: Avalanche vs. Stars
COLORADO AVALANCHE (11-6-1) VS DALLAS STARS (12-5-4) 7 PM MT | BALL ARENA. The Colorado Avalanche are set to face off against the Dallas Stars for the second time this week. Coverage is slated to begin at 7 p.m. on Altitude Sports at Ball Arena. The two teams last met...
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Penguins
Winless in their eight games, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (7-8-5) will host Mike Sullivan's Pittsburgh Penguins (10-7-3) on Black Friday at the Wells Fargo Center. Game time is 5:30 p.m. ET. The game will be nationally televised on TNT. The radio broadcast is on 93.3 WMMR with an online simulcast...
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES @ HURRICANES
FLAMES (9-8-3) @ HURRICANES (10-6-5) NEED-TO-KNOW. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Elias Lindholm (16) Points - Sebastien Aho (23) Goals - Andrei Svechnikov (13) Special Teams:. Flames:. PP - 19.1% (24th) / PK - 80.8% (10th) Hurricanes:. PP - 15.0% (30th)...
NHL
PREVIEW: Panthers host Blues in last game before long road trip
SUNRISE, Fla. -- With a big road trip coming up, the Florida Panthers will look to end their homestand on a high note when they host the St. Louis Blues at FLA Live Arena on Saturday. "It's the end of the homestand," Panthers forward Ryan Lomberg said. "We've got a...
NHL
Coach's Challenge: LAK @ SJS - 0:42 of the First Period
Result: Call on the ice is overturned - No goal Los Angeles. Explanation: Video review determined that Los Angeles' Kevin Fiala preceded the puck into the offensive zone and therefore was in an off-side position prior to Adrian Kempe's goal. According to Rule 38.9, "The standard for overturning the call in the event of a "GOAL" call on the ice is that the NHL Situation Room, after reviewing any and all available replays and consulting with the On-Ice Official(s), determines that one or more Players on the attacking team preceded the puck into the attacking zone prior to the goal being scored and that, as a result, the play should have been stopped for an "Off-Side" infraction; where this standard is met, the goal will be disallowed."
NHL
Projected Lineup: Nov. 26 at Florida
Thomas Greiss will be between the pipes tonight as the St. Louis Blues face off against the Florida Panthers at 5:30 p.m. CT (BSMW, 101 ESPN). Greiss' last start was in the Nov. 17 game vs. the Washington Capitals, where he recorded his first win as a Blue. He faced 51 shots in the team's 5-4 shootout win.
NHL
Recap: Lightning 5, Blues 2
Tampa Bay built a big lead early and cruised down the stretch to a victory over St. Louis on Friday. For the second straight game, the Lightning got off to a fast start and grabbed the lead. Unlike Monday's loss to Boston, however, the Bolts were able to continue to add on and cruised to a 5-2 victory over the Blues at AMALIE Arena on Friday.
NHL
The Backcheck: Bounced back vs. the Blues
The Tampa Bay Lightning returned to the win column on Friday night with a 5-2 win over the St. Louis Blues at AMALIE Arena. The Bolts improved to 12-7-1 on the season with the win and pushed their record on home ice to 7-3-1. Tampa Bay opened the scoring just...
