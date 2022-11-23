ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

hogville.net

Jamil Walker fired by Sam Pittman

FAYETTEVILLE — According to multiple sources, Sam Pittman has fired his strength and conditioning coach Jamil Walker. The move comes one day after Arkansas lost to Missouri 29-27 with Pittman upset about his team being physically dominated. “They played a very physical game,” Pittman said. “They out-physicaled us tonight...
hogville.net

Morning After: Hogs got physically dominated

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas had never won in Columbia prior to Friday and after a 29-27 loss where they were physically dominated that losing streak is still intact. It was incorrectly reported in this space last week Arkansas last won in Columbia in 1944 to open the season. The Razorbacks did win that game 7-6, but it was in St. Louis not Columbia. Regardless of that, Friday’s game saw the Hogs simply get physically dominated by the Tigers. Former Razorback Alfred Davis has done an outstanding job with the Missouri defensive line that was part of a unit that got seven sacks and 11 tackles for loss and drew praise from Sam Pittman.
hogville.net

Arkansas Loses at Mizzou Again, 29-27

Arkansas winless streak in Columbia Missouri continued with 5-6 Missouri taking a 29-27 win over an uninspired group of Razorbacks. The loss dropped the Hogs to disappointing 6-6 on the season headed into a bowl game. After forcing a three and out Missouri scored on its first offensive possession of...
hogville.net

Unbeatens Arkansas, Clemson set for Sunday Paradise Jam battle

Arkansas and Kansas State’s women’s basketball teams will meet Sunday in a battle of women’s college basketball teams off to 7-0 starts. Makayla Daniels had a team-high 21 points as the Razorbacks remain undefeated Saturday night by downing Clemson 76-62 Saturday in the Paradise Jam in the U.S. Virgin Islands.
hogville.net

Missouri defeats Arkansas 29-27, now bowl eligible

Missouri defeated Arkansas 29-27 on Friday in Columbia to become bowl eligible as the regular season ends for both teams. Both Missouri and Arkansas are 6-6 on the season and 3-5 in the SEC. The Razorbacks held a 21-20 lead at halftime, but couldn’t muster much offense in the second half. Arkansas finished with 318 yards including only 113 on the ground. The Missouri defense has been outstanding all season with the exception of the Tennessee game and Friday was no different.
hogville.net

Missouri's Eli Drinkwitz stirs it up after win over Arkansas

A joyous Missouri head football coach Eli Drinkwitz did his postgame radio show with a cigar and plenty of pride. Drinkwitz, born in Norman, Okla., but raised in the Arkansas community of Alma, was enjoying his team’s 29-27 win over visiting Arkansas in what is dubbed the Battle Line Rivalry.
hogville.net

CJ Brown coming off big game in playoffs, talks Hogs

FAYETTEVILLE — Bentonville Class of 2024 wide receiver CJ Brown helped lead the Tigers to a 45-0 win in Round of the state playoffs this past Friday. For Brown, 6-1, 180, it wasn’t just another game. Brown caught eight passes for 209 yards and four touchdowns in the win over North Little Rock. He talked about his performance.
hogville.net

Arkansas' Paradise Jam victory doubles as Neighbors' 200th career win

Arkansas got its Thanksgiving weekend in the Virgin Islands started off in winning fashion on Thursday by handing head coach Mike Neighbors his 200th career victory. Samantha Spencer had a career-high 27 points and 10 rebounds as unbeaten Arkansas downed Northern Arizona 82-73 in Paradise Jam action in St. Thomas.
blackchronicle.com

Oklahoma Author Looking For Answers To Arkansas Cold Case

LaDonna Humphrey, an Oklahoma creator, is on the lookout for solutions to an Arkansas chilly case via her guide and needs to convey consideration to extra circumstances of lacking ladies. For practically three many years, Melissa Witt’s disappearance and loss of life is a thriller to folks simply down the...
High School Football PRO

Elkins, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Nashville High School football team will have a game with Elkins High School on November 25, 2022, 16:45:00.
talkbusiness.net

Northwest Arkansas sales tax revenue growth slows in November

Bentonville, Fayetteville, Rogers and Springdale reported a combined $8.013 million in the November sales tax report, a gain of 1.32% on the heels of double-digit growth for most of this year. The local tax reflects a 1% sales tax each city charges on goods and services rendered in September, creating...
KATV

Teen missing for nearly a month from northwest Arkansas found safe

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A nearly months-long search for a missing 17-year-old boy out out of northwest Arkansas ended Wednesday. In an update and comment on their Facebook post just after 6:30 p.m., state police said Braiden Layne Taylor had been found safe. Taylor had been missing since the...
