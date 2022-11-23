Read full article on original website
hogville.net
Jamil Walker fired by Sam Pittman
FAYETTEVILLE — According to multiple sources, Sam Pittman has fired his strength and conditioning coach Jamil Walker. The move comes one day after Arkansas lost to Missouri 29-27 with Pittman upset about his team being physically dominated. “They played a very physical game,” Pittman said. “They out-physicaled us tonight...
bestofarkansassports.com
Arkansas Now Leads Nation in Gut-Wrenching Stat + Other Insights from Missouri Loss
COLUMBIA, Mo. — As much as Sam Pittman has revitalized the program after the worst stretch in its history, heartbreak has also become an even more familiar feeling for Arkansas football since he took over. With a 2-point loss Friday afternoon — a 29-27 defeat at the hands of...
hogville.net
Morning After: Hogs got physically dominated
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas had never won in Columbia prior to Friday and after a 29-27 loss where they were physically dominated that losing streak is still intact. It was incorrectly reported in this space last week Arkansas last won in Columbia in 1944 to open the season. The Razorbacks did win that game 7-6, but it was in St. Louis not Columbia. Regardless of that, Friday’s game saw the Hogs simply get physically dominated by the Tigers. Former Razorback Alfred Davis has done an outstanding job with the Missouri defensive line that was part of a unit that got seven sacks and 11 tackles for loss and drew praise from Sam Pittman.
hogville.net
Arkansas Loses at Mizzou Again, 29-27
Arkansas winless streak in Columbia Missouri continued with 5-6 Missouri taking a 29-27 win over an uninspired group of Razorbacks. The loss dropped the Hogs to disappointing 6-6 on the season headed into a bowl game. After forcing a three and out Missouri scored on its first offensive possession of...
hogville.net
Unbeatens Arkansas, Clemson set for Sunday Paradise Jam battle
Arkansas and Kansas State’s women’s basketball teams will meet Sunday in a battle of women’s college basketball teams off to 7-0 starts. Makayla Daniels had a team-high 21 points as the Razorbacks remain undefeated Saturday night by downing Clemson 76-62 Saturday in the Paradise Jam in the U.S. Virgin Islands.
hogville.net
Missouri defeats Arkansas 29-27, now bowl eligible
Missouri defeated Arkansas 29-27 on Friday in Columbia to become bowl eligible as the regular season ends for both teams. Both Missouri and Arkansas are 6-6 on the season and 3-5 in the SEC. The Razorbacks held a 21-20 lead at halftime, but couldn’t muster much offense in the second half. Arkansas finished with 318 yards including only 113 on the ground. The Missouri defense has been outstanding all season with the exception of the Tennessee game and Friday was no different.
What TV channel is Arkansas-Missouri today? Live stream, time, how to watch online
Arkansas and Missouri face off on Friday, Nov. 25 in an SEC showdown. The game will be live streamed on Paramount+ (free trial) and fuboTV (free trial). Arkansas and Missouri play their border rivalry game Friday at Faurot Field. The Razorbacks have already clinched a bowl berth, and they can...
hogville.net
Missouri’s Eli Drinkwitz stirs it up after win over Arkansas
A joyous Missouri head football coach Eli Drinkwitz did his postgame radio show with a cigar and plenty of pride. Drinkwitz, born in Norman, Okla., but raised in the Arkansas community of Alma, was enjoying his team’s 29-27 win over visiting Arkansas in what is dubbed the Battle Line Rivalry.
hogville.net
CJ Brown coming off big game in playoffs, talks Hogs
FAYETTEVILLE — Bentonville Class of 2024 wide receiver CJ Brown helped lead the Tigers to a 45-0 win in Round of the state playoffs this past Friday. For Brown, 6-1, 180, it wasn’t just another game. Brown caught eight passes for 209 yards and four touchdowns in the win over North Little Rock. He talked about his performance.
Hogs Fans Should Just Take Win ... It Will Help Come March
Yes, it was ugly, but Razorbacks just won two out of three at Maui Invitational.
Let the Eric Musselman Apology Tour Start Now
As details unfold about postgame incident, it's become clear the Arkansas Razorback coach owes choice words to many people, and not the four letter kind
On Thanksgiving Hog Fans Have Kamani Johnson for Which to be Thankful
Senior showed rest of team what an Eric Musselman team looks like
hogville.net
Arkansas’ Paradise Jam victory doubles as Neighbors’ 200th career win
Arkansas got its Thanksgiving weekend in the Virgin Islands started off in winning fashion on Thursday by handing head coach Mike Neighbors his 200th career victory. Samantha Spencer had a career-high 27 points and 10 rebounds as unbeaten Arkansas downed Northern Arizona 82-73 in Paradise Jam action in St. Thomas.
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma Author Looking For Answers To Arkansas Cold Case
LaDonna Humphrey, an Oklahoma creator, is on the lookout for solutions to an Arkansas chilly case via her guide and needs to convey consideration to extra circumstances of lacking ladies. For practically three many years, Melissa Witt’s disappearance and loss of life is a thriller to folks simply down the...
Elkins, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
UAPD identifies Ole Miss helmet thief, helmet located
The University of Arkansas Police Department needs help finding someone who stole an Ole Miss player's helmet.
abc17news.com
Drivers could face traffic impacts as fans head to see MU take on the Arkansas Razorbacks
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) On Friday, the MU Tigers will be up against the Arkansas Razorbacks which means drivers could face traffic delays with more people headed to town. MU fans should keep in mind that the earlier you get to the game the better chance you'll have at finding a free parking spot.
KHBS
Fort Smith Northside High School's former program director died this week
FORT SMITH, Ark. — A former Northside High School program director died this week. Colonel Earl Massey passed away on Wednesday at age 77. He was the program director for the school's junior ROTC program for 17 years. Adriana Burton spent three years in the program. "He held you...
talkbusiness.net
Northwest Arkansas sales tax revenue growth slows in November
Bentonville, Fayetteville, Rogers and Springdale reported a combined $8.013 million in the November sales tax report, a gain of 1.32% on the heels of double-digit growth for most of this year. The local tax reflects a 1% sales tax each city charges on goods and services rendered in September, creating...
KATV
Teen missing for nearly a month from northwest Arkansas found safe
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A nearly months-long search for a missing 17-year-old boy out out of northwest Arkansas ended Wednesday. In an update and comment on their Facebook post just after 6:30 p.m., state police said Braiden Layne Taylor had been found safe. Taylor had been missing since the...
