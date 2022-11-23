The new feud between Bray Wyatt and LA Knight is set to continue during tonight’s Survivor Series go-home edition of SmackDown. Last week’s SmackDown saw Wyatt come to the ring to make amends for what happened the previous week, when he hit Knight with a headbutt during a backstage segment. The in-ring segment ended with Knight slapping Wyatt twice, then taunting him after retreating from the ring. Knight was later stopped by Megan Morant on his way out of the arena, and he denied he was leaving due to fear of Wyatt. After a commercial break, Knight was shown laid out under a bunch of debris in a back room. Officials were shown pulling items off Knight, and that was the last we saw of him.

1 DAY AGO