ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
wrestlingheadlines.com

AEW Announces More Matchups For Next Week’s Dynamite

AEW has announced an early lineup for next week’s edition of Dynamite on TBS, which will feature new AEW world champion MJF addressing the pro-wrestling universe for the first time since he won the title at Full Gear. -Bryan Danielson vs. Dax Harwood. -Jade Cargill TBS championship celebration. -The...
wrestlingheadlines.com

Possible Injury at Last Night’s AEW Rampage Tapings

AEW star Dante Martin may have suffered an injury at Wednesday’s Black Friday Rampage tapings in Chicago. Top Flight, Dante and his brother Darius Martin, opened the tapings by challenging AAA & IWGP Tag Team Champions FTR for their ROH World Tag Team Titles. At one point, Martin appeared to be injured and was checked out by a doctor at ringside after the match.
CHICAGO, IL
wrestlingheadlines.com

FTR Retain The ROH Tag Team Titles On Today’s Black Friday Edition Of AEW Rampage

Today’s AEW Rampage on TNT featured FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) defending the Ring of Honor tag team titles against Top Flight (Darius & Dante Martin), a match that was made official on Wednesday’s Dynamite from Chicago. After a competitive back-and-forth contest, the Top Guys would pick...
wrestlingheadlines.com

Former AEW Star Signs with Impact Wrestling, Changes Ring Name

Former AEW star Alan Angels has officially signed with Impact Wrestling. Impact announced this week that Angels has signed with the company. He also dropped his first name, and will be going by just “Angels” moving forward. Angels’ signing was first revealed during his interview with Darren Paltrowitz...
wrestlingheadlines.com

Roman Reigns Reflects On Universal Title Feud Against Jey Uso: “I Don’t Think Anyone’s Ever Pushed Me Emotionally Like Jey Has”

WWE superstar and Undisputed Universal champion Roman Reigns recently spoke with The Ringer to discuss a wide range of topics, including his thoughts on working with his cousin, Jey Uso, back in 2020, and how that Universal title feud helped elevate Jey to the next level in WWE. Highlights from the interview are below.
wrestlingheadlines.com

WWE SmackDown Results 11/25/2022

– The Survivor Series go-home edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX opens at 8:11pm ET due to college football running live on FOX. We’re now live from the Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island. Michael Cole welcomes us, and he’s joined at ringside by Wade Barrett. We go right to the ring.
PROVIDENCE, RI
wrestlingheadlines.com

Anthony Bowens Says Dante Martin Is Doing Fine After Injury Scare

AEW’s Dante Martin was feared to have been injured on this past week’s taping of Rampage. The Top Flight star went down during the ROH tag team title match against FTR, a bout that will be airing later today. This comes shortly after his brother, Darius Martin, returned from an injury caused by a car crash.
wrestlingheadlines.com

Road Dogg Recalls Triple H Pitching WarGames For WWE Survivor Series Years Ago

On the latest episode of “Oh…You Didn’t Know,” Road Dogg discussed a wide range of topics. During it, the former WWE wrestler talked about how Vince McMahon, who was then the CEO and Chairman of WWE, had rejected Triple H’s request to bring WarGames to Survivor Series.
wrestlingheadlines.com

MJF to Explain Situation with William Regal on AEW Dynamite, Bryan Danielson Saves Regal from Jon Moxley

AEW World Champion MJF is set to explain his working relationship with William Regal next week. This week’s post-Full Gear edition of AEW Dynamite opened up with an in-ring promo by William Regal, who was set to explain why he helped MJF win the AEW World Title from Jon Moxley at Full Gear last Saturday. He insulted the fans of Chicago and received a “fuck you Regal!” chant. Regal asked fans if they wanted to hear from the new AEW World Champion, and they did, but Regal then informed him that they would see him next week.
wrestlingheadlines.com

First Three Entrants Confirmed For PWG Battle of Los Angeles 2023

Pro Wrestling Guerrilla has announced the first three entrants for their upcoming Battle of Los Angeles tournament, which takes place over the course of two nights on January 7th & January 8th from the Globe in Los Angeles, California. The entrants include IMPACT’s Masha Slamovich, DragonGate’s Shun Skywalker, and indie...
LOS ANGELES, CA
wrestlingheadlines.com

Becky Lynch Reacts to WWE Return on SmackDown, Hypes War Games

Becky Lynch has returned to WWE and is now headed to War Games. As noted, Lynch returned from her separated shoulder injury on last night’s Survivor Series go-home edition of SmackDown on FOX, as the fifth member of Team Belair for the Women’s War Games match to be held later tonight. Team Belair brawled with Team Damage CTRL, which ended with Lynch sending Bayley retreating after an Exploder suplex. Rhea Ripley teased a showdown with Lynch, but she backed away.
wrestlingheadlines.com

ROH World Title Match Confirmed For Final Battle 2022

Today’s AEW Rampage saw Claudio Castagnoli confront Ring of Honor world champion Chris Jericho and the Jericho Appreciation Society, who were out celebrating The Ocho’s most recent title defense over NJPW’s Tomohiro Ishii. The Swiss Superman challenged Jericho for a ROH world title rematch after he dropped...
wrestlingheadlines.com

Bray Wyatt Notes for Tonight’s WWE SmackDown

The new feud between Bray Wyatt and LA Knight is set to continue during tonight’s Survivor Series go-home edition of SmackDown. Last week’s SmackDown saw Wyatt come to the ring to make amends for what happened the previous week, when he hit Knight with a headbutt during a backstage segment. The in-ring segment ended with Knight slapping Wyatt twice, then taunting him after retreating from the ring. Knight was later stopped by Megan Morant on his way out of the arena, and he denied he was leaving due to fear of Wyatt. After a commercial break, Knight was shown laid out under a bunch of debris in a back room. Officials were shown pulling items off Knight, and that was the last we saw of him.
wrestlingheadlines.com

Exciting Division Title Match and More Announced for Impact’s IPWF: Rival Survival, Tapings Held Tonight

Impact Wrestling is taping their next throwback pay-per-view tonight from the WrestleCade event in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, featuring the stars of the Impact Provincial Wrestling Federation. The retro event being taped tonight is billed as the “IPWF: Rival Survival” show. It will air as the IPWF Throwback Throwdown III pay-per-view...
GEORGIA STATE
wrestlingheadlines.com

Men’s War Games Advantage Set, Updated Card for WWE Survivor Series

Team Brawling Brutes will have the War Games numbers advantage over Team Bloodline at WWE Survivor Series. Tonight’s Survivor Series go-home edition of SmackDown was headlined by Sheamus and Drew McIntyre winning a non-title match over Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos to earn the numbers advantage in War Games.

Comments / 0

Community Policy