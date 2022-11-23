– The WWE Survivor Series Kickoff pre-show opens up with a live look at fans outside of the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. Kayla Braxton welcomes us to the Kickoff. She’s joined on the panel by WWE Hall of Famers Jerry Lawler and Booker T, plus Kevin Patrick and Peter Rosenberg. They hype tonight’s card and send us to a War Games video package. Lawler and Patrick predict Team Damage CTRL to win the Women’s War Games match, while Booker and Rosenberg go with Team Belair. The panel sends us to a video package for tonight’s WWE United States Title Triple Threat. Rosenberg and Booker go with Theory to win, while Lawler and Patrick believe Rollins will retain.

