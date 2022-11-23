Read full article on original website
Roman Reigns Reflects On Universal Title Feud Against Jey Uso: “I Don’t Think Anyone’s Ever Pushed Me Emotionally Like Jey Has”
WWE superstar and Undisputed Universal champion Roman Reigns recently spoke with The Ringer to discuss a wide range of topics, including his thoughts on working with his cousin, Jey Uso, back in 2020, and how that Universal title feud helped elevate Jey to the next level in WWE. Highlights from the interview are below.
Matt Hardy Discusses His Heat With Jeff Jarrett
During the latest episode of the “Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast, the AEW star discussed a wide range of topics. During it, Hardy looked back on his backstage heat with Jeff Jarrett. 2015’s WrestleCade featured a match between Hardy and Jarrett. ‘Double J’ attempted to use his trademark guitar shot to knock Hardy out during the battle, but something went wrong and Hardy ended up being busted open.
Joe Hendry On His Relationship With Tommy Dreamer, How The ECW Legend Has Taken Him Under His Wing
IMPACT star and current Digital Media champion Joe Hendry recently joined The Paltrocast with Darren Paltrowitz to discuss a wide range of pro-wrestling-related topics, including his thoughts on Tommy Dreamer and how the ECW legend has taken him under his wing during this stint with the promotion. Highlights, including the full video interview, can be found below.
Road Dogg Recalls Triple H Pitching WarGames For WWE Survivor Series Years Ago
On the latest episode of “Oh…You Didn’t Know,” Road Dogg discussed a wide range of topics. During it, the former WWE wrestler talked about how Vince McMahon, who was then the CEO and Chairman of WWE, had rejected Triple H’s request to bring WarGames to Survivor Series.
Matt Sydal Says Tony Khan Was Very Supportive When He Got Injured, Feels Like He Is At His Best Right Now
AEW star Matt Sydal recently spoke with WrestlingNews.Co’s Steve Fall about a wide range of pro-wrestling-related topics, including how AEW President Tony Khan reacted when he told him he was injured, and the relief he felt knowing that he wouldn’t need surgery and that Khan supported him through the entire scare. Highlights from the interview are below.
Brock Lesnar Has Praise for Jake Paul and Logan Paul
Brock Lesnar has once again praised The Paul Brothers. Jake Paul recently posted video of he and Lesnar talking before the recent WWE Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia, where Logan Paul headlined against Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. The match saw interference from Jake and The Bloodline. The...
WWE SmackDown on FOX World Cup Finals Set for Next Week
The finals are now official for the WWE SmackDown on FOX World Cup Tournament. Tonight’s Survivor Series go-home edition of SmackDown saw Santos Escobar defeat Butch in a semi-finals match, thanks to distractions by Legado del Fantasma. SmackDown also saw Ricochet defeat Braun Strowman to advance, thanks to an assist by Imperium.
Maria Kanellis Reveals How Long She Has Been Talking With Tony Khan, Why AEW Was The Perfect Home For The Kingdom
AEW star Maria Kanellis recently spoke with Just Alyx about her and The Kingdom’s (Matt Taven, Mike Bennett) decision to sign with the promotion earlier this year, which came right after the group’s successful run with IMPACT. Check out highlights, including the full video interview, below. How AEW...
Sgt. Slaughter Thinks Vince McMahon Is Still Involved With WWE: “There’s No Way To Keep Him Away”
WWE Hall of Famer Sgt. Slaughter recently spoke with Sportskeeda Wrestling about a wide range of topics, including his thoughts on Vince McMahon retiring and how he believes the former Chairman is still invovled with WWE in some capacity. Highlights from the interview can be bound below. Says he thinks...
WWE Survivor Series: War Games Results 11/26/2022
– The WWE Survivor Series Kickoff pre-show opens up with a live look at fans outside of the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. Kayla Braxton welcomes us to the Kickoff. She’s joined on the panel by WWE Hall of Famers Jerry Lawler and Booker T, plus Kevin Patrick and Peter Rosenberg. They hype tonight’s card and send us to a War Games video package. Lawler and Patrick predict Team Damage CTRL to win the Women’s War Games match, while Booker and Rosenberg go with Team Belair. The panel sends us to a video package for tonight’s WWE United States Title Triple Threat. Rosenberg and Booker go with Theory to win, while Lawler and Patrick believe Rollins will retain.
Matt Hardy Talks Whether The Rock Had ‘It’ From His First Day In WWE
During the latest episode of the “Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast, the AEW star discussed a wide range of topics. During it, Hardy looked back on The Rock’s WWE debut at the Survivor Series event in 1996 and whether he thought Rock had the ‘it factor.’ Hardy began appearing for the company in 1994, but wasn’t signed to a full-time contract until 1998.
Possible Injury at Last Night’s AEW Rampage Tapings
AEW star Dante Martin may have suffered an injury at Wednesday’s Black Friday Rampage tapings in Chicago. Top Flight, Dante and his brother Darius Martin, opened the tapings by challenging AAA & IWGP Tag Team Champions FTR for their ROH World Tag Team Titles. At one point, Martin appeared to be injured and was checked out by a doctor at ringside after the match.
Kurt Angle Loves That WWE Added WarGames To Survivor Series, Says Survivor Series Is Usually The Most Unimportant Of The “Big Four” Shows
On the latest edition of the Kurt Angle Show the Olympic Hero discussed a wide range of topics, including his thoughts on this evening’s Survivor Series premium live event, and how he feels about new Creative Content Officer Triple H adding WarGames to the lineup. Check out Angle’s full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.
Jim Cornette Talks Why The Rock vs. Roman Reigns Is Different From Other Part-Timer vs. Part-Timer Matches
For the last year, there has been speculation about The Rock coming back for one more match at WWE WrestleMania where he would wrestle Roman Reigns. Because of The Rock’s Hollywood schedule, it couldn’t happen at WrestleMania 38, but now, the company is looking at WrestleMania 39 next year as a possibility.
Sami Zayn Says He Has Helped Roman Reigns Show Off A Different Side Of His Character Since Joining The Bloodline
WWE superstar Sami Zayn spoke with BT Sport to hype up this evening’s Survivor Series premium live event, where the Honorary Uce will be teaming up with the Bloodline to take on the Brawling Brutes, Drew McIntyre, and Kevin Owens in a WarGames matchup. During the interview, the former...
Bianca Belair Recalls Being Overly Emotional After Crown Jewel Matchup
WWE superstar and current Raw women’s champion Bianca Belair recently spoke with Comicbook Nation about a wide range of topics, including her thoughts on getting to compete against Bailey at Crown Jewel earlier this year, a match that the EST recalls getting very emotional at due the setting being in the controversial country of Saudi Arabia. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
Finn Balor Says He Always Tries To Make Every WWE Department Happy: “I’ve Done That At The Expense Of My Own Happiness”
WWE superstar and former Universal champion Finn Balor recently spoke with BT Sport to hype up this evening’s Survivor Series premium live event, where the Judgement Day leader takes on AJ Styles in a high-stakes grudge match. During the interview, Balor reflected on his time with the company, which...
Mandy Rose Looks Back On Storyline With Otis, Talks Working With Shawn Michaels
NXT women’s champion Mandy Rose was the latest guest on Insight With Chris Van Vilet, where the Blonde Bombshell gave her thoughts on her love triangle storyline with Otis that culminated at WrestleMania 36, and what advice she received from WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels, who Rose has been working with closely during her return to NXT. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
Jim Ross Gives His Thoughts On AEW Full Gear, Explains Why He Only Called Half The Show
On the latest edition of his Grillin Jr podcast WWE Hall of Famer and AEW commentator Jim Ross gave his thoughts on the promotion’s recent Full Gear pay-per-view, later explaining why he only called the first six matches instead of the entire program. Highlights from JR’s podcast can be found below.
Dustin Rhodes Knew He and Cody Had To Deliver At Double Or Nothing 2019, Why He’ll Never Wrestle Cody Again
AEW star and pro-wrestling legend Dustin Rhodes recently appeared on the Talk Is Jericho podcast, where the Natural discussed a number of marquee topics, including his thoughts on his classic 2showdown with his brother, Cody Rhodes, at the promotion’s inaugural Double or Nothing pay-per-view back in 2019. Check out what he had to say about the match in the highlights below.
