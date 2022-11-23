Gold prices jump into positive territory as flash manufacturing and service-sector PMI data falls into contraction territory

Read full article on original website
Barclays projects recession in 2023, sees cash as attractive safe-haven
In its 2023 outlook report, the British bank warned that economic activity next year could be the weakest...
Investors thankful spot gold prices holding above $1,750
According to some analysts, gold and silver continue to benefit from shifting expectations that the Federal Reserve will...
Gold is keeping its head above water and sentiment is improving but its a boring market
However, Wall Street analysts are not convinced that gold is ready to break out, with many looking for...
UK stocks track gains in Europe, Dr. Martens sinks on profit warning
Nov 24 (Reuters) - UK's main stock indexes rose on Thursday on signs that the U.S. Federal Reserve might ease its aggressive stance on interest rate hikes, while Dr. Martens tumbled after the bootmaker warned of weaker demand ahead of busy Christmas season. The blue-chip FTSE 100 (.FTSE) rose 0.3%...
Dollar holds losses as Fed minutes signal slower rate hikes
LONDON, Nov 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar held onto losses on Thursday after the minutes from the Federal Reserve's November meeting supported the view that the central bank would downshift and raise rates in smaller steps from its December meeting. The eagerly awaited readout of the Nov. 1-2 meeting...
FOMC minutes reveal hikes will continue with smaller rate increases
Today the Federal Reserve released the minutes from the November FOMC meeting. The majority of Fed officials agreed that it is better to raise interest rates in smaller increments than the last four rate hikes. There are two primary techniques or tools they use to achieve their goal of reducing...
Top uranium miner Kazatomprom's income jumps 289% in 9M 2022 on higher uranium sales and prices
According to the company's statement, its 9M 2022 total comprehensive income amounted to 306,751 million Kazakhstani tenge (~US$669...
Dollar edges up in range-bound holiday markets
NEW YORK, Nov 25 (Reuters) - The dollar edged higher across the board on Friday in a quiet session following the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday but remained near multi-month lows as the prospect of the Federal Reserve moderating the pace of its policy tightening weighed on the U.S. currency. "Today has...
Oil prices rise, but Chinese demand worries linger
LONDON, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose on Friday in thin market liquidity, closing a week marked by worries about Chinese demand and haggling over a Western price cap on Russian oil. Brent crude futures were up 92 cents, or 1.1%, to trade at $86.26 a barrel at 1325...
Mexico economy grows 0.9% in Q3 but tighter conditions expected
Nov 25 (Reuters) - Mexico's economy grew 0.9% in the third quarter from the previous three-month period, national statistics agency INEGI said on Friday, boosted mainly by the primary sector and despite an ongoing aggressive monetary tightening cycle. The quarterly growth, Mexico's third in a row, came in slightly below...
Real estate stocks power Europe's STOXX 600 to fresh three-month high
Nov 24 (Reuters) - Europe's STOXX 600 index closed at a fresh three-month high on Thursday led by gains in real estate stocks after minutes from the Federal Reserve's November meeting signalled a slowdown in the pace of interest rate hikes. The pan-European STOXX 600 index (.STOXX) rose 0.5% to...
Pivoting from inflation fears to recession fears
Worries about inflation appear to be supplanted by fears about a recession, noted mining audiences manager Michael McCrae. On Friday McCrae recorded Kitco Roundtable with correspondent Paul Harris. The Federal Reserve started raising interest rates in the summer to fight inflation. There are signs the medicine is taking hold. Consumer...
Stagflation: the worse for us, the better for gold
Stagflation is coming – and it could make the 1970s look like a walk in the park. As you've probably noticed, I expect a recession next year, and I'm not alone, as this has become the baseline scenario for many financial institutions and analysts. Even the DSGE model used by the New York Fed shows an 80% probability of a hard landing (defined as four-quarter GDP growth dipping below -1%) over the next ten quarters. Reasons? Inflation and the Fed's tightening cycle. The history is clear: whenever inflation has been above 5%, the Fed's hikes in interest rates have always resulted in an economic downturn. The key yield curve has recently inverted, which means that the most reliable recessionary indicator has started to flash red light.
FTSE 100 ends flat as ex-dividend trades weigh; Dr. Martens slumps on margin warning
Nov 24 (Reuters) - London's blue-chip FTSE 100 index was subdued on Thursday as gains in miners were offset by losses in shares trading ex-dividend, while bootmaker Dr. Martens tumbled to the bottom of midcap index after warning of a sharp hit to profit margins. The FTSE 100 (.FTSE) ended...
Oil slips as price cap proposal eases supply concerns
Nov 24 (Reuters) - Oil prices edged lower on Thursday, hovering around two-month lows as the level of a proposed G7 cap on the price of Russian oil raised doubts about how much it would limit supply. A bigger-than-expected build in U.S. gasoline inventories and widening COVID-19 controls in China...
Gold needs a new catalyst as prices end the week around $1,750
According to commodity analysts, the Federal Reserve's aggressive monetary policy stance remains the most significant driver for the...
Manulife to outsource Canada real estate services to JLL, resulting in 50 job cuts
Nov 24 (Reuters) - Manulife Financial Corp (MFC.TO) will outsource its property operations in Canada to focus on its entrepreneurial investment management unit, Canada's biggest life insurer said Thursday. The change to a new structure will result in Manulife Investment Management, which overseas the real estate portfolio, shedding 50 jobs,...
Postal Savings Bank of China to provide $39 bln of property sector financing
BEIJING, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Postal Savings Bank of China has agreed to provide a total of 280 billion yuan ($39.17 billion) in financing to property companies including Vanke, Longfor and Country Garden, it said in a statement on Thursday. ($1 = 7.1479 Chinese yuan renminbi)
UK Factory Orders Weaken, Outlook Darkens: CBI Survey
LONDON (Reuters) - British industrial orders weakened a little in November and manufacturers were gloomy about the outlook for the coming months, a survey showed on Thursday. The Confederation of British Industry's (CBI) monthly order books balance fell to -5 from -4 in October, although it was still above the long-run average of -13.
Euro area inflation likely near its peak, ECB's De Guindos says
MILAN, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Inflation in the euro area will hover around its current level over the next few months before starting to decline at some point during the first half of 2023, European Central Bank Vice President Luis de Guindos said on Thursday. Speaking at a financial event...
