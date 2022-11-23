Growing up in Ontario, every summer I would rely on the onslaught of Crankworx Whistler videos to get me fired up on mountain biking, and get a peek into the events of the unarguably cooler side of the country. Crankworx videos from the IFHT boys and Calvin Huth, and even throwback segments from The Collective and New World Disorder films all had a huge influence on me. That being said, since moving out west (4 years ago now), it seems like there's been a sharp decline in both the frequency and quality of videos to come out of this event. I wanted to do something about that.

