Pinkbike.com
Video: Bas Van Steenbergen & Calvin Huth Build the Ultimate Training Ground
For a world traveller like two-time King of Crankworx winner Bas Van Steenbergen, home can often feel like a daydream. Spending up to 4 months on the road a year, one can find themselves dreaming up the perfect house, the ultimate abode. However, if you're anything like Bas, your perfect property might have a bit more of a jump line in it. Take a ride with Bas and Calvin as they realize the perfect driveway-training ground in Property Lines.
Pinkbike.com
Video: Vinny T's Flat Out Late Season Laps at Morgins
End of the Bikepark season at Morgins and Les Crosets. Good fun in the mud with friends. See you next year for more Bikepark laps. Riders : Jules Troillet, Camille Blanchard, Thomas Genon, Jeremie Sevrain, Damien Debross.
Pinkbike.com
Slack Randoms: Nut Bikes, Canyon's Trampoline Bike, Rocket Powered Sleighs & More
How nuts do you need to be to create a fully working bicycle out of 147 nuts?— The Q. Fabio and Gabriel Wibmer have received the exclusive trampoline bike from Canyon. It will probably never be released to the public but it does look like a pretty cool solution to the normal DIY attempts.
Pinkbike.com
Video: How To Stop Riding Into Stuff - How To Bike Season 2 Episode 3
Ben Cathro is back with another season of How to Bike. This time he is taking the learning process further with hands-on tips and tricks that will help you get better at mountain biking. One of the best tips a developing rider can learn is to pay attention to where...
Pinkbike.com
Video: Hans Rey & Rob Warner Explore Mexico City
Gritty in Mexico City is Hans Rey' latest urban mountain bike adventure. He was joined by Rob Warner, a former downhill World Cup winner and TV host. Watch how they traverse this colourful city in 5 days on their ebikes and find some of the best biking spots in and around this 22 million people metropolis, with its culture, history, volcanos, traffic, pyramids and world class bike trails. No better way to explore than on bikes. Come along for the ride.— Hans Rey.
Pinkbike.com
The Pinkbike Podcast: Episode 153 - Headset Cable Routing is... Good?
We love to get riled up about stuff, don't we? If it's not make-believe bike categories and wheel sizes, it could be electric motors and seat angles, and if it's not those things it might be frame materials, recycling, or that 10,000-word blog post on why you need 447mm rather than 443mm chainstays. More recently, headset cable routing has been in our crosshairs, with many brands releasing bikes that see their brake and shift lines disappear into either the stem or the headset top cap.
Pinkbike.com
Pinkbike Poll: Are You Shopping for MTB Deals on Black Friday?
Black Friday has never been my thing – I'm not a fan of rampant consumerism, and I hate malls, so there's really no reason I'd ever find myself waiting in line to fight for a new big screen TV or some other similarly silly electronic gadget. Watching people throw elbows as they try to snag the latest must-have gift makes me worry more than usual about the future of the human race; it's hard to envision a peaceful, happy utopia when faced with a video of an enraged mother punching someone in the face over an overpriced piece of plastic.
Pinkbike.com
Video: Tomomi Nishikubo Rushes Home in 'Baby is Coming'
What could be better than receiving good news while doing one of the things you love the most? In his latest video, Tomomi enjoys a peaceful bike ride, until he receives the news that his daughter Emma is about to be born, and that's when he rushes to get home.
Pinkbike.com
Video: Follow the Canyon CLLCTV FMD Team Through 2022 in 'How We Roll' - Episode 1
Say hello to the next biggest mountain bike video series; How We Roll. Bringing a new perspective to the world of the FMD race team for all the behind-the-scenes and drama. The series has been created to be enjoyed by those both in and outside of the sport, so take a seat and watch what downhill is all about with some of the wildest stories from the 2022 season.
Pinkbike.com
Video: No Holds Barred in Crankworx UNCUT
Growing up in Ontario, every summer I would rely on the onslaught of Crankworx Whistler videos to get me fired up on mountain biking, and get a peek into the events of the unarguably cooler side of the country. Crankworx videos from the IFHT boys and Calvin Huth, and even throwback segments from The Collective and New World Disorder films all had a huge influence on me. That being said, since moving out west (4 years ago now), it seems like there's been a sharp decline in both the frequency and quality of videos to come out of this event. I wanted to do something about that.
Pinkbike.com
Photo Epic: Pump Track World Championships 2022
The fourth edition of the Red Bull UCI Pump Track World Championships is wrapped up for another year. Last week, riders from 21 countries and 5 continents travelled to Santiago, Chile, for a shot at the rainbow jersey. The series first emerged in 2018 as the brainchild of Claudio Caluori...
Pinkbike.com
Video: Kriss Kyle Hunts Creative Lines in Madeira
As the weather took a turn for the worst in the UK, Kriss and the crew jumped on last-minute flights to Madeira island to film their latest video in just 5 days. It wasn't plain sailing, being away from the UK, experiencing all 4 seasons some days in classic Madeira fashion. With master tour guide John Fernandez, guiding us through the weather, we got to hit North, South East and West finding the perfect spots for the video and this being the result.
wrestlinginc.com
Red Velvet Is Back But Another Member Of The Baddies Got Bounced
TBS Champion Jade Cargill started out without a group around her. But, over time, the formation of the Baddies came into being with Kiera Hogan and Red Velvet serving as Cargill's wingwomen. When Velvet was sidelined with an injury, Leila Grey filled in as an interim Baddie, eventually just being absorbed into the group as an official member. Velvet wound up coming back on this week's "AEW Dynamite" during a backstage segment where Cargill announced that next week they'd have a Baddie celebration for Velvet's return.
bodyslam.net
WOW Women Of Wrestling Season 4, Episode 10 Results (11/19/22)
WOW Women of Wrestling premiered season four, episode ten of its show on November 19. The show aired throughout the weekend in syndication on CBS-affiliated networks. You can read the full results below. – The Heavy Metal Sisters (Fury, Mezmeriah & Razor) def. Chantilly Chella, Coach Campanelli & Randi Rah...
In Style
Zendaya Matched Her Cropped Cardigan to the Desert Landscape
Even when she's not stunning on the red carpet or catching the light in a magazine spread, Zendaya knows exactly how to pose for a photo. While mere mortals merely attempt to post flattering photos on Instagram, Zendaya proved that even the simplest post can be a full-on photo shoot. Her latest showcases that posing prowess and a simple cardigan that was unbuttoned to show a swathe of skin. While not everyone has the opportunity to match their clothes to a postcard-ready desert backdrop, the fact that Zendaya does is just one more indication that she's a pro (and has a little more access to things like picturesque getaways than the rest of us).
Meet YETI’s Gear Garage: The Only Way to Shop YETI This Black Friday
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Starting today, November 22 and lasting until Monday, November 28, YETI has opened what they’re calling its Gear Garage — the only way to shop YETI products during Black Friday and Cyber Monday. This year, some of the best YETI gifts come as options either never before seen by the general public or items released years ago that the brand has discontinued. For this limited event, buyers will be able to find fan favorites, rare gear and seasonal colors that are all otherwise...
