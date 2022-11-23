Read full article on original website
kjzz.com
Utah Highway Patrol stops over 1,000 speeding drivers over days around Thanksgiving
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah Highway Patrol said they stopped over 1,000 speeding drivers in Utah in the days around Thanksgiving. They said the number of speeding violations was from Wednesday through Saturday. More from 2News. "We can’t say it enough, slow down so you can get to...
kjzz.com
UDOT Incident Management crews get extra thanks from stranded drivers on Thanksgiving
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — On a day like Thanksgiving when there's not a lot of traffic, crews are out all day helping drivers. The Utah Department of Transportation has had an incident management program for decades. The 25 specialists who work on these incident management trucks are a...
kjzz.com
Driver arrested after crashing into vehicle, unoccupied building in Roy
ROY, Utah (KUTV) — A driver was arrested in Roy after police say they hit the rear of the car in front of them, then continued to slam into the wall of an unoccupied building. Officials with the Roy City Police and Fire Department responded to the scene on...
kjzz.com
Skiers, snowboarders enjoy holiday weekend on Utah slopes
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — In Utah, the winters offer a variety of different circumstances. Since many ski resorts in Utah were able to open weeks earlier than expected this year, most of them were open throughout the Thanksgiving holiday. “We’re off to a phenomenal start,” said Travis Holland...
kjzz.com
Provo crews respond to two house fires overnight
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Provo emergency crews responded to two structure fires overnight. The first fire was reported around 3:45 a.m. at 1080 East 200 North to a single-family residence, according to Capt. Sam Armstrong with Provo Fire and Rescue. Armstrong said the fire started on the exterior of...
kjzz.com
South Jordan police investigating suspicious death after body found in burning car
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — Officials are investigating after they said a body was found in an extinguished vehicle fire in South Jordan. They said officers and firefighters responded at approximately 7 p.m. on Thursday to a vehicle fire in the area of 11700 South Bingham Rim Road. "The...
kjzz.com
Officials searching for missing Colorado woman believed to be in Utah
CISCO, Utah (KUTV) — Grand County deputies said a missing woman from Colorado may be in eastern Utah. They said Melissa Gonzales of Grand Junction, Colorado, was last seen on Nov. 15 in Grand Junction. Officials said she is approximately 70 years old, 100 lbs and 5"01." She was...
kjzz.com
Woman arrested after hitting patrol car with stolen vehicle, multi-agency pursuit
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — A woman was arrested after police said she rammed into an officer's patrol car with a stolen vehicle, leading to a multi-agency pursuit in Taylorsville. They said Victoria Diane Nunez, 32, was located with a stolen vehicle at a local gas station on Thursday. Officers...
kjzz.com
Vigil honors 'always happy' mother who was shot, killed in downtown Salt Lake
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Family and friends came out Wednesday evening to remember a 29-year-old mother who was shot and killed last weekend. Police say Nicole Olsen was shot and killed near restaurants and bars at West Temple and 300 South in downtown Salt Lake City. They said...
kjzz.com
Suspect arrested in connection to 2021 murder of local Spanish radio host
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — A man who fled the country following the 2021 death of local Spanish radio host has been arrested in Mexico, according to the Taylorsville Police Department. Manuel Omar Burciaga-Perea, 35, was arrested in Chihuahua, Mexico, on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 24, with the help of...
kjzz.com
Grandparents identified in Clearfield double homicide; grandson facing murder charges
CLEARFIELD, Utah (KUTV) — The grandparents killed in a double homicide in Clearfield have been identified by police and family members. They said Thomas Walker, 87, and Janice Walker, 85, were victims from the double murder. The suspect was identified as their grandson, 26-year-old Jeremy Belt. The investigation began...
kjzz.com
Missionaries spend Thanksgiving assembling 400,000 meals for Utah Food Bank
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Hundreds of thousands of pre-packaged meals are on their way to the Utah Food Bank after volunteers at a massive Thanksgiving Day service project assembled them in just hours. More than a thousand missionaries for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints gathered at...
kjzz.com
GALLERY: Animals feast on pumpkins for Thanksgiving at Utah's Hogle Zoo
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Humans weren't the only ones who enjoyed a Thanksgiving feast this year — lions, elephants and meerkats were also among those fed a festive meal at Utah's Hogle Zoo on Thursday. Zoo officials said this unique tradition, called Feast with the Beast, invited...
kjzz.com
Orem woman gives ultimate gift, saving two lives with kidney donation
OREM, Utah (KUTV) — An Orem woman is quickly recovering after an operation in October, in which she became a living kidney donor. “I’ve always been told that you can change the world one person at a time and you should be the change in the world that you want to see,” Sophia Jackson said.
kjzz.com
BYU erases 23-point deficit, beats Dayton in overtime 79-75
NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Gideon George scored 21 points and combined with Jaxson Robinson and Rudi Williams for BYU's 15 overtime points as the Cougars came back from a 23-point deficit to beat Dayton 79-75 in overtime Friday. George's 3-pointer with 2:19 left in regulation gave BYU (4-3) its...
kjzz.com
Dining at a restaurant for Thanksgiving may save you money
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — If you did the shopping for Thanksgiving this year, you probably paid more for several items. With the way prices have increased at the grocery store, it’s possible having your holiday meal from a restaurant might help save you money. That’s because according...
