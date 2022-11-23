ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tooele County, UT

kjzz.com

Skiers, snowboarders enjoy holiday weekend on Utah slopes

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — In Utah, the winters offer a variety of different circumstances. Since many ski resorts in Utah were able to open weeks earlier than expected this year, most of them were open throughout the Thanksgiving holiday. “We’re off to a phenomenal start,” said Travis Holland...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Provo crews respond to two house fires overnight

PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Provo emergency crews responded to two structure fires overnight. The first fire was reported around 3:45 a.m. at 1080 East 200 North to a single-family residence, according to Capt. Sam Armstrong with Provo Fire and Rescue. Armstrong said the fire started on the exterior of...
PROVO, UT
Orem woman gives ultimate gift, saving two lives with kidney donation

OREM, Utah (KUTV) — An Orem woman is quickly recovering after an operation in October, in which she became a living kidney donor. “I’ve always been told that you can change the world one person at a time and you should be the change in the world that you want to see,” Sophia Jackson said.
OREM, UT
BYU erases 23-point deficit, beats Dayton in overtime 79-75

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Gideon George scored 21 points and combined with Jaxson Robinson and Rudi Williams for BYU's 15 overtime points as the Cougars came back from a 23-point deficit to beat Dayton 79-75 in overtime Friday. George's 3-pointer with 2:19 left in regulation gave BYU (4-3) its...
PROVO, UT
Dining at a restaurant for Thanksgiving may save you money

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — If you did the shopping for Thanksgiving this year, you probably paid more for several items. With the way prices have increased at the grocery store, it’s possible having your holiday meal from a restaurant might help save you money. That’s because according...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

